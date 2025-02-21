Global Isolated Soya Protein export import trade data, buyers & suppliers (2025)

Found 1,417 export import shipments, 285 buyers & 206 suppliers of Isolated Soya Protein
07-Sep-2024
Volza's Big Data technology scans over 1,417 Isolated Soya Protein export import data, 285 buyers & 206 suppliers records
Key Indicators of Isolated Soya ProteinExport Import Data, Buyers & Suppliers List
- Buyers
- 285
- Import Shipments
- 1,417
- Importing Countries
- 58
- Exporters
- 206
- Export Shipments
- 1,417
- Exporting Countries
- 23
Global Buyers of Isolated Soya Protein
285 Buyers found in58 countries
GRANOTEC PERU SA
Peru
Quick Fact
Import Shipment of Isolated Soya Protein
66View All
Total Import Shipments
6,099View All
Suppliers
5View All
Source Countries
1View All
Key Contact and Company Details Available
|27-Mar-2024
|ISOLATED SOY PROTEIN, S-M ,S-M|BATCH N°: 20240124...
China
|25,000 KILOGRAMS
|04-Jan-2024
|Soy isolated protein, S-M, S-M | Batch N °: 20231...
China
|25,000 KILOGRAMS
See All 285Global Buyers Of Isolated Soya Protein
Global Suppliers of Isolated Soya Protein
206 Suppliers found in 23 countries
SHANDONG WONDERFUL BIOTECH CO LTD
China
Quick Fact
Export Shipment of Isolated Soya Protein
Total Export Shipments
319View All
Buyers
11View All
Destination Countries
6View All
Key Contact and Company Details Available
|18-Jan-2024
|SOYA PROTEIN ISOLATED (WDFPRO956E) 20KG-BAG -...
Vietnam
|10,000 KGM
|23-Oct-2023
|SOYA PROTEIN ISOLATE (SOYA PROTEIN IZOLATE) C...
Russia
|0.00 UNT
See All 206Global Suppliers Of Isolated Soya Protein
Global Import Trade data of Isolated Soya Protein
1,417 Import Shipmentsfound from 58 importing Countries
Date
HSN
Product Description
Origin
Destination
Qty.
Price
|2024-04-25
|35040091
|10008663 SUPRO R NUGGETS 570 G B IP 20KG ISOLATED SOYA PROTEIN - SOY PROTEIN NUGGETS
Brazil
India
|25200 KGS
|$96,825.96
View Complete Bill of Lading with Buyers and Suppliers Names
|2024-04-15
|35040091
|ISOLATED SOYA PROTEIN GRADE 690A PROTEIN CONTENT IS 90% MINIMUM ODB AS PER AOAC METHOD FOR INDUSTRIAL USE ONLY
China
India
|25000 KGS
|$52,833.59
View Complete Bill of Lading with Buyers and Suppliers Names
|2024-04-07
|35040091
|ISOLATED SOYA PROTEIN-GRADE 690A PROTEIN CONTENT IS 90% MINIMUM ODB AS PER AOAC METHOD
China
India
|25000 KGS
|$53,555.18
View Complete Bill of Lading with Buyers and Suppliers Names
See All 1,417Import Trade data of Isolated Soya Protein
Global Export Trade data of Isolated Soya Protein
1,417 Export Shipments found from 23 exporting Countries
Date
HSN
Product Description
Origin
Destination
Qty.
Price
|2023-10-20
|3504009000
|Soy isolated protein, adm, s -m | Ardex AFP - I am Protein Isolate | Use in the food industry | Product Code: 066963 9F | N ° Lot: 22103111, 22110621 , 22120621, 2320521A, 23020522
United States
Peru
|18000 KILOGRAMS
|$43,860.19
View Complete Bill of Lading with Buyers and Suppliers Names
|2023-10-20
|3504009000
|Soy isolated protein, adm , S -M | Ardex AFP - I am Protein Isolate | Use in the food industry | Product Code: 066963 9F | N ° Lot: 22120622
United States
Peru
|18000 KILOGRAMS
|$43,860.19
View Complete Bill of Lading with Buyers and Suppliers Names
|2023-10-20
|3504009000
|Soy isolated protein, adm, s -m | Ardex AFP - I am Protein Isolate | Use in the food industry | Product Code: 066963 9F | N ° Lot: 22120622, 221207222 , 23020522
United States
Peru
|18000 KILOGRAMS
|$43,860.19
View Complete Bill of Lading with Buyers and Suppliers Names
See All 1,417Export Trade data of Isolated Soya Protein
Top HSN Code
By Shipment
- 3504510
By Shipment
Export Data by Country
By ShipmentBy Name
- China830
- India260
By ShipmentBy Name
Import Data by Country
By ShipmentBy Name
- Peru410
- India173
- Vietnam108
By ShipmentBy Name
Top Buyer Countries
By ShipmentBy Name
By ShipmentBy Name
Top Supplier Countries
By ShipmentBy Name
- China84
By ShipmentBy Name
Top Related Products
By ShipmentBy Name
- Juice Concentrate317,689
- Lead Concentrate27,010
- Whey Protein Concentrate25,499
- Tomato Concentrate22,446
- Milk Protein Concentrate17,313
- Protein Syrup15,475
- Titanium Concentrate12,842
- Pomegranate Concentrate6,752
- Soya Protein Concentrate5,537
- Soya Milk4,526
- Alpha Protein3,945
- Organic Soya Bean2,419
- Protein Oat2,267
- Soya Isolate1,528
- Soya Protein Isolate1,417
- Nutrela Soya Chunk1,114
- Rice Protein Concentrate1,083
- Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Concentrate671
- Protein Shaker552
- Lentil Protein489
View More (20)
By ShipmentBy Name
