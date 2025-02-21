Global Isolated Soya Protein export import trade data, buyers & suppliers (2025)

Found 1,417 export import shipments, 285 buyers & 206 suppliers of Isolated Soya Protein

07-Sep-2024

Grow your Isolated Soya Protein export import Business

Volza's Big Data technology scans over 1,417 Isolated Soya Protein export import data, 285 buyers & 206 suppliers records to identify new buyers, profitable markets, reliable suppliers, and promising products.

Key Indicators of Isolated Soya ProteinExport Import Data, Buyers & Suppliers List

Buyers
285
Import Shipments
1,417

Importing Countries
58
Exporters
206
Export Shipments
1,417

Exporting Countries
23

Global Buyers of Isolated Soya Protein

285 Buyers found in58 countries

GRANOTEC PERU SA

Peru

Quick Fact

Import Shipment of Isolated Soya Protein

Total Import Shipments

Suppliers

Source Countries

Key Contact and Company Details Available

Recent Imports
27-Mar-2024ISOLATED SOY PROTEIN, S-M ,S-M|BATCH N°: 20240124...

China

25,000 KILOGRAMS
04-Jan-2024Soy isolated protein, S-M, S-M | Batch N °: 20231...

China

25,000 KILOGRAMS

Global Suppliers of Isolated Soya Protein

206 Suppliers found in 23 countries

SHANDONG WONDERFUL BIOTECH CO LTD

China

Quick Fact

Total Export Shipments

Buyers

Destination Countries

Key Contact and Company Details Available

Recent Exports
18-Jan-2024SOYA PROTEIN ISOLATED (WDFPRO956E) 20KG-BAG -...

Vietnam

10,000 KGM
23-Oct-2023SOYA PROTEIN ISOLATE (SOYA PROTEIN IZOLATE) C...

Russia

0.00 UNT

Global Import Trade data of Isolated Soya Protein

1,417 Import Shipmentsfound from 58 importing Countries

Date

HSN

Product Description

Origin

Destination

Qty.

Price

2024-04-253504009110008663 SUPRO R NUGGETS 570 G B IP 20KG ISOLATED SOYA PROTEIN - SOY PROTEIN NUGGETS

Brazil

India

25200 KGS$96,825.96
2024-04-1535040091ISOLATED SOYA PROTEIN GRADE 690A PROTEIN CONTENT IS 90% MINIMUM ODB AS PER AOAC METHOD FOR INDUSTRIAL USE ONLY

China

India

25000 KGS$52,833.59
2024-04-0735040091ISOLATED SOYA PROTEIN-GRADE 690A PROTEIN CONTENT IS 90% MINIMUM ODB AS PER AOAC METHOD

China

India

25000 KGS$53,555.18
Global Export Trade data of Isolated Soya Protein

1,417 Export Shipments found from 23 exporting Countries

Date

HSN

Product Description

Origin

Destination

Qty.

Price

2023-10-203504009000Soy isolated protein, adm, s -m | Ardex AFP - I am Protein Isolate | Use in the food industry | Product Code: 066963 9F | N ° Lot: 22103111, 22110621 , 22120621, 2320521A, 23020522

United States

Peru

18000 KILOGRAMS$43,860.19
2023-10-203504009000Soy isolated protein, adm , S -M | Ardex AFP - I am Protein Isolate | Use in the food industry | Product Code: 066963 9F | N ° Lot: 22120622

United States

Peru

18000 KILOGRAMS$43,860.19
2023-10-203504009000Soy isolated protein, adm, s -m | Ardex AFP - I am Protein Isolate | Use in the food industry | Product Code: 066963 9F | N ° Lot: 22120622, 221207222 , 23020522

United States

Peru

18000 KILOGRAMS$43,860.19
Access to all1,417 Shipments with Buyers and Suppliers requires a paidsubscription

Top HSN Code

By Shipment

  • 3504510

By Shipment

Export Data by Country

By ShipmentBy Name

  • China830
  • India260

By ShipmentBy Name

Import Data by Country

By ShipmentBy Name

  • Peru410
  • India173
  • Vietnam108

By ShipmentBy Name

Top Buyer Countries

By ShipmentBy Name

    By ShipmentBy Name

    Top Supplier Countries

    By ShipmentBy Name

    • China84

    By ShipmentBy Name

    Top Related Products

    By ShipmentBy Name

    • Juice Concentrate317,689
    • Lead Concentrate27,010
    • Whey Protein Concentrate25,499
    • Tomato Concentrate22,446
    • Milk Protein Concentrate17,313
    • Protein Syrup15,475
    • Titanium Concentrate12,842
    • Pomegranate Concentrate6,752
    • Soya Protein Concentrate5,537
    • Soya Milk4,526
    • Alpha Protein3,945
    • Organic Soya Bean2,419
    • Protein Oat2,267
    • Soya Isolate1,528
    • Soya Protein Isolate1,417
    • Nutrela Soya Chunk1,114
    • Rice Protein Concentrate1,083
    • Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Concentrate671
    • Protein Shaker552
    • Lentil Protein489

