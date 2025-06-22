Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market to Reach $20.56 Billion by 2029, Growing at 9.6% CAGR (2025)

03-17-2025 05:28 AM CET | Press release from: The Business Research Company

Urology Surgical Instruments Market

Which drivers are expected to have the greatest impact on the over the urology surgical instruments market's growth?

The growth of the urology surgical instruments market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing occurrence of urologic conditions. These conditions, which can affect both male and female reproductive or urinary tracts, include widespread diseases like kidney stones, urinary tract infections, bladder control problems, and prostate issues. Urologists utilize urology surgical instruments to correctly diagnose and treat these conditions through diverse procedures. In support, the American Cancer Society's 2023 "Cancer Facts and Figures" report disclosed that the US recorded around 82,290 fresh bladder cancer cases and 16,710 deaths due to bladder cancer that year. Thus, the mounting occurrence of urologic conditions is stoking the urology surgical instruments market's growth. Urology Surgical Instruments Market Driver: Market Expansion Fueled by Rising Health Care Expenditure

Get Your Urology Surgical Instruments Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urology-surgical-instruments-global-market-report

What is the future CAGR of the urology surgical instruments market, and how will it impact industry expansion?

The scale of the urology surgical instruments market has witnessed a swift surge in recent times. The market is projected to expand from $12.88 billion in 2024 to $14.24 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include the escalating prevalence of urological conditions, an aging demographic, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and heightened awareness and medical screenings.

The market size of urology surgical instruments is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, escalating to $20.56 billion by 2029 with a 9.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth within the forecasting period can be linked to factors such as the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increased spending on healthcare, the advent of telemedicine and remote surgery, and personalized care in the field of urology. Key trends likely to surface during this forecast period encompass the utilization of 3d-printing technology for instrument manufacturing, technological progress, the application of artificial intelligence in surgeries, and the move towards sustainable manufacturing methods for instruments.

Get Your Free Sample Now - Explore Exclusive Market Insights:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13015&type=smp

What are the most significant trends transforming the urology surgical instruments market today?

Leading firms in the urology surgical instruments market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative products like advanced robotic surgical devices to solidify their market standing. These sophisticated surgical tools and equipment are designed for minimally invasive procedures, surgical robotics, and other specialized surgeries. To illustrate, in March 2023, the University Hospital (UH) - a premier teaching institution and medical center based in the United States - began conducting single-port robotic surgeries to treat urologic cancers and various urological disorders. Single-port robotic surgery for urologic cancer is essentially an enhanced form of laparoscopic surgery, conducted via tiny abdominal incisions. This method is taken to a new level with the single-port surgery, as it enables surgical apparatus to gain access through a single, two-inch incision. The innovative robotic technology from Intuitive allows the surgical instruments to enter the body simultaneously before navigating to their necessary positions within the abdominal area.

Which key market segments comprise the urology surgical instruments market and drive its revenue growth?

The urology surgical instruments market covered in this report is segmented -

See Also Medical Disposables Double J Ureteral Stent Set Urology JJ Stent Catheter With PTFE / Hydrophilic Guidewire

1) By Product Type: Urology Endoscopes, Endovision Systems, Peripheral Systems, Urology Consumables And Accessories, Other Product Types

2) By Disease Type: Kidney Diseases, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Urological Cancer And BPH, Other Diseases

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Urology Endoscopes: Rigid Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes

2) By Endovision Systems: Imaging Systems, Visualization Systems

3) By Peripheral Systems: Urology Surgical Instruments, Urology Diagnostic Instruments

4) By Urology Consumables and Accessories: Biopsy Forceps, Scissors, Electrodes

5) By Other Product Types: Catheters, Guidewires, Other Specialized Instruments

Unlock Exclusive Market Insights - Purchase Your Research Report Now!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=13015

North America was the largest region in the urology surgical instruments market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in urology surgical instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Who are the leading players fueling growth in the urology surgical instruments market?

Major companies operating in the urology surgical instruments market are Cardinal Health Inc., Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Coloplast A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical LLC, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Integer Holdings Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier Medtech GmbH, HealthTronics Inc., Surgical Holdings Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments Corporation, Millennium Surgical Corporation.

Customize Your Report - Get Tailored Market Insights!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/customise?id=13015&type=smp

What Is Covered In The Urology Surgical Instruments Global Market Report?

•Market Size Forecast: Examine the urology surgical instruments market size across key regions, countries, product categories, and applications.

•Segmentation Insights: Identify and classify subsegments within the urology surgical instruments market for a structured understanding.

•Key Players Overview: Analyze major players in the urology surgical instruments market, including their market value, share, and competitive positioning.

•Growth Trends Exploration: Assess individual growth patterns and future opportunities in the urology surgical instruments market.

•Segment Contributions: Evaluate how different segments drive overall growth in the urology surgical instruments market.

•Growth Factors: Highlight key drivers and opportunities influencing the expansion of the urology surgical instruments market.

•Industry Challenges: Identify potential risks and obstacles affecting the urology surgical instruments market.

•Competitive Landscape: Review strategic developments in the urology surgical instruments market, including expansions, agreements, and new product launches.

Connect with us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company,

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info,

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ.

Contact Us

Europe: +44 207 1930 708,

Asia: +91 88972 63534,

Americas: +1 315 623 0293 or

Email: mailto:info@tbrc.info

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Our flagship product, the Global Market Model delivers comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

This release was published on openPR.