Glove Usage Guideline: From The Joint Commission, CDC, and World Health Organization (2025)

Proper glove use is essential in health care settings to prevent the spread of infections and safeguard patients and health care workers (HCWs). Gloves act as a crucial barrier, shielding HCWs from exposure to harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in bodily fluids or on contaminated surfaces. When used correctly, gloves are highly effective in reducing the risk of health care–associated infections (HAIs) and cross-contamination, thus ensuring a safer environment for health care professionals and patients.

However, the protective benefits of gloves depend heavily on their correct selection, use, and disposal. Misusing gloves—such as wearing them unnecessarily or failing to change them between tasks—can compromise hygiene protocols and inadvertently spread contaminants.1 For instance, wearing gloves for tasks for which they are not needed or failing to change them between patients can create a false sense of security, which may lead HCWs to neglect essential infection control practices, including hand hygiene. Gloves must also be used alongside other preventive measures to control infection risks effectively.

Leading organizations such as The Joint Commission (TJC), CDC, and World Health Organization (WHO) have developed comprehensive guidelines for glove use in health care environments. These guidelines provide HCWs with clear instructions on when gloves should be worn, which types are appropriate for specific tasks, and how to properly dispose of gloves to avoid contamination. By complying with these established standards, health care professionals can contribute to a safer health care system that aligns with global and national infection prevention protocols.

Guidelines From TJC

TJC emphasizes that gloves should be worn as part of standard precautions, particularly when there is potential exposure to blood, bodily fluids, or other infectious materials.2 The organization underscores that gloves should not be used in isolation but in conjunction with other infection control measures, such as regular hand hygiene. HCWs are encouraged to wash their hands before donning gloves and immediately after removing them. This ensures that pathogens are not transferred from hands to gloves or vice versa, minimizing the risk of contamination.2 TJC also highlights the importance of changing gloves between patients and between tasks on the same patient to prevent cross-contamination.2,3

TJC cautions against overusing gloves, noting that wearing gloves when unnecessary can lead to a false sense of security. This reliance on gloves, without proper hand hygiene or complying with correct disposal procedures, can compromise patient safety.2,3 To support health care facilities in maintaining best practices, TJC incorporates compliance with these guidelines into its accreditation surveys, ensuring that organizations comply with infection prevention protocols as part of their commitment to patient safety and quality care.3

Guidelines From the CDC

The CDC views gloves as integral to standard precautions in all health care settings.4 Gloves should be used whenever HCWs anticipate contact with blood, bodily fluids, mucous membranes, nonintact skin, or potentially contaminated surfaces and equipment. The CDC stresses that gloves must be changed between patient contacts and when moving from contaminated to clean tasks for the same patient. This practice helps ensure that microorganisms are not inadvertently spread between patients or within the same individual.4 The CDC also emphasizes the importance of hand hygiene, advising HCWs to wash their hands before putting on gloves and after removing them to prevent contamination.4

The CDC provides guidance on selecting the appropriate type of gloves for different tasks, such as sterile gloves for surgical procedures and nonsterile gloves for most routine care activities. These guidelines aim to balance effective infection prevention with resource sustainability, ensuring gloves are used to maximize their protective benefits without creating unnecessary waste.4

Guidelines From the WHO

The WHO underscores the importance of using gloves appropriately and judiciously as part of broader infection prevention and control strategies. WHO guidelines state that gloves should be worn during procedures with a high risk of exposure to infectious materials, such as invasive procedures, patient care activities involving broken skin or mucous membranes, and when handling contaminated medical equipment.5 Additionally, the WHO stresses the necessity of changing gloves between patients and tasks, especially when transitioning from contaminated to clean areas, to prevent the spread of pathogens within health care settings.5

A critical point raised by the WHO is that gloves should never replace proper hand hygiene. HCWs are advised to perform hand hygiene before and after using gloves to avoid contamination. The WHO also warns against the unnecessary use of gloves, particularly when hand hygiene alone is sufficient, as overuse can lead to waste and reduced glove availability during high-risk procedures. WHO emphasizes the need for HCWs to receive proper training on glove use to ensure compliance with these guidelines, thus enhancing patient safety and infection control efforts globally.5

By complying with the guidelines from TJC, CDC, and WHO, health care organizations can implement best practices for glove usage, ultimately minimizing the risk of HAIs.

Infection preventionists (IPs) ensure that HCWs follow proper glove usage protocols to minimize the risk of HAIs. They educate staff on when and how to use gloves, emphasizing the importance of appropriate hand hygiene before and after glove use. This helps prevent the spread of pathogens and ensures gloves are used appropriately as part of a broader infection control strategy. IPs also help develop and implement policies that align with guidelines from organizations such as TJC, CDC, and WHO. These policies outline the circumstances when gloves should be worn and how they should be disposed of.

Additionally, IPs regularly audit HCWs’ compliance with these guidelines, identifying issues such as overreliance on gloves or failure to change gloves between tasks. They provide feedback and corrective actions to address their concerns. By offering ongoing support and guidance, IPs ensure that staff comply with the latest infection control standards, helping maintain a safe health care environment for patients and HCWs.

References

Lindberg M, Skytt B, Lindberg M. Continued wearing of gloves: a risk behaviour in patient care.Infect Prev Pract. 2020;2(4):100091. doi:10.1016/j.infpip.2020.100091 Hand hygiene: key components of a compliant hand hygiene program. The Joint Commission. Updated June 7, 2024. Accessed December 11, 2024. https://www.jointcommission.org/standards/standard-faqs/home-care/national-patient-safety-goals-npsg/000002354 Prevent infections and ask caregivers to wash their hands. The Joint Commission. Accessed December 11, 2024. https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/for-consumers/take-charge/prevent-infections-and-ask-caregivers-to-wash-their-hands/ Clinical safety: hand hygiene for healthcare workers. CDC. February 27, 2024. Accessed December 11, 2024. https://www.cdc.gov/clean-hands/hcp/clinical-safety/index.html WHO guidelines on hand hygiene in health care. World Health Organization. January 15, 2009. Accessed December 11, 2024. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241597906 Vaccine administration. CDC. June 18, 2024. Accessed December 11, 2024. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-best-practices/vaccine-administration.html