Glow Safely with LAMAV: Spring Tanning & Skincare Routine (2025)

Spring is here, which means it’s time to start dropping the heavy layers of clothing and showing a little more skin. While it feels nice to warm our pasty winter skin in the sun, it’s important to remember that we’ve had limited sun exposure throughout winter, making our skin even more prone to sunburn and damage that can cause sunspots and premature ageing.

When leaving winter hibernation, some skin TLC and safe tanning are top priority for skin health that glows from the inside out.

SPRING SKIN PREP

Exfoliate

Before you reach for your favourite self-tanning product, exfoliation and hydration is essential. Most of us become a little lazy throughout the cooler months, particularly when it comes to body care. The thought of standing outside of the shower to moisturise your body on a cold winter morning is enough to send chills down anyone’s spine, so most of us skip this step and jump straight into our winter cosies.

If this sounds like you, now is the time to introduce a regular body exfoliation routine to keep your skin smooth and flake free, just in time for the warmer weather.

We recommend: LAMAV’s Exfoliating Mitt. Although part of our tanning range, this mitt isn’t just reserved for those who are tanning. Our reusable Exfoliating Mitt buffs away accumulated winter dry patches and bumps, revealing glowing and smooth skin. More than skin deep, regular use will promote circulation which provides a variety of health benefits in addition to reducing the appearance of bumps and stretch marks. Use 2-3 times per week and you’re guaranteed to achieve glowing, smooth skin in time for warmer weather.

After something a little more self-care? Reach for our Garshana Dry Body Brush to inspire a nourishing ritual that stimulates lymphatic drainage, boosts circulation and rejuvenates dry, dull skin.

Hydrate

Hydration, both inside and out, is essential for healthy, happy skin. In addition to increasing your water intake, supporting your skin with hydration from the outsid- in is equally important if you really want to glow. And if you’re planning on tanning, maintaining hydration will provide smooth skin for a flawless tan application.

We recommend: LAMAV’s Ayurvedic Body Oils for the ultimate skincare meets selfceare daily ritual. If you really want to wake your skin up after winter, our Uplift Ayurvedic Body Oil was specifically formulated to enhance mood and re-energise your mind and body. Our body oils are more than just a moisturiser, they deliver a self care experience that engages all of your senses to rebalance your mood and mind while providing an intense burst of long lasting hydration.

If you really want to treat your body to an uplifting experience, recreate our signature Abhyanga Massage using our Ayurvedic Body Oils here.

Antioxidants

If you haven’t heard, antioxidants are one of the best ingredients for brightening and protecting the skin from environmental stress - including sun damage. Vitamin C is one of the most common antioxidants found in various foods, native extracts and skincare. Essential for normal skin function, Vitamin C assists to protect the skin from oxidative stress while naturally brightening the skin and reducing pigmentation. It also supports collagen production to deliver age defence benefits.

Eating a diet rich in citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables will help boost your antioxidants from the inside out. Topically, you can include skincare containing Vitamin C and Vitamin C Rich extracts to deliver on protection and brightening from the outside. LAMAV’s Brightening Range is a great place to start if you’re looking for organic skincare packed with brightening bio-active to boost radiance, hydration and protect the skin.

SAFE SELF-TANNING

Regular exposure to the sun in small doses is vital for bone health, improving sleep quality and boosting our mood, however too much can cause some serious damage when it comes to our skin. If you want to soak up the sun’s rays, it’s best to choose outside activities before 10am and after 3pm in the warmer months. So, how do you achieve a bronze, natural glow without the sun?

Safe Self-tanning is in, and we have the perfect products for you to glow safely.

LAMAV’s Gradual Tanning Moisturiser is ideal when coming out of winter hibernation as it delivers a subtle, buildable glow that may look a little more natural when you’ve just left the cooler months behind. In addition to a natural tan, you’ll also enjoy the benefits of Magnesium to deliver a sense of relaxation to contribute to overall wellbeing and skin health. Enriched with Argan, Macadamia and Camellia Oils, you’ll also receive long lasting hydration and soft, smooth skin.

After something a little darker? Try our new Self-Tan Mist for a quick, convenient tan that is buildable for a deeper glow on the face and body. Spring is all about letting your natural beauty shine through, and with a naturally glowing complexion from head to toe you can minimise your makeup routine or ditch it all together!

DAILY SPF

Through winter it’s natural to become a little more relaxed when it comes to sun safety, particularly when we aren’t venturing out into the sunshine as often. If you’ve been lazy with SPF, it’s time to re-introduce a daily routine to protect your skin from sun damage and signs of premature ageing. Regardless of your plans for the day, SPF should be the last step in your skincare routine on the daily. Opt for a broad spectrum sunscreen and if you’re planning on enjoying the water, ensure you choose one that is water resistant. Maintain your protection with top ups throughout the day.

SKIN CHECKS

Incorporating body care rituals such as our Abhyanga Massage is a great time to get to know your skin and monitor any changes with spots and moles. Don’t forget to book in regular skin checks with a dermatologist throughout the warmer months to catch issues early and ensure your skin remains healthy while giving you peace of mind.

Spring is the perfect time to start a natural tanning routine, but it’s essential to do so with the right prep, and that starts with healthy skin from the inside out. By preparing your skin, choosing the right self-tan, and following a balanced approach to sun exposure, you can enjoy a beautiful, healthy tan just in time for Spring. Remember, a little glow from the sun is lovely, but maintaining your skin’s health should always be top priority.