GN ReSound - View Our Excellent Range - Only Available at Hear4u (2025)

GN Resound Hearing Aids
Discover ReSound's world of Smart Hearing, where innovative solutions meet audiological excellence, empowering you to hear and connect like never before.
GN ReSound – ‘We Make Life Sound Better’
ReSound is the flagship brand of GN Hearing, one of the world’s largest hearing aid manufacturers and a leader in innovation. As part of the GN Group, ReSound belongs to the elite ‘Big Five’ that dominate over the 80% of the global hearing aid market. With more than 5,500 employees, GN Group’s products are available in over 100 countries worldwide.
ReSound has a strong track record of technological breakthroughs. It was the first to deliver Made-for-iPhone hearing aids, setting a new standard for connectivity and usability. These wireless hearing aids transformed the role of hearing aids from basic amplification devices to multifunctional tools for calls, music, and media streaming.
ReSound has also been a pioneer in 2.4GHz wireless technology, revolutionising hearing accessories by eliminating the need for bulky neck loops. The latest addition to its impressive lineup is the ReSound Nexia, designed to provide a new dimension of sound. With cutting-edge connectivity and user control, Nexia represents the pinnacle of hearing technology for the discerning listener.
Step into a world where hearing technology meets the cutting edge of design with ReSound Nexia. Engineered for the discerning listener, Nexia is more than a hearing aid – it’s a gateway to a new dimension of sound, offering unprecedented connectivity and control.
Key Features of ReSound Nexia:
- Auracast™ Broadcast Audio: ReSound Nexia leverages Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio with Auracast™ to connect you directly to important sounds in public venues—from airport announcements and bus stops to live concerts and museum tours, enhancing your engagement with the environment effortlessly.
- Small Yet Powerful: Nexia’s refined, miniaturised style delivers big on technology in the smallest form yet, ensuring the confidence to engage in every aspect of life.
- Audio Sharing: Nexia takes sharing to the next level, allowing you to broadcast the audio you’re hearing directly from your hearing aids to friends or family members’ devices, ensuring everyone can share in the same listening experience.
- Top-Rated for Hearing in Noise: Experience superior sound clarity in any environment with Nexia’s exceptional performance in noisy settings.
- Organic Hearing™ Philosophy: Embrace a natural-sounding world where advanced technology ensures that sound feels authentic, conversations are clear, and your connection to the world is more effortless than ever.
- Hands-Free Calls and Mac Compatibility: Stay seamlessly connected with hands-free calls from compatible devices and full integration with Mac computers for a versatile auditory experience.
Sleek Design: Effortlessly Elegant, Impressively Intelligent
Discover the ultimate expression of sound and style with ReSound Nexia. As compact as it is capable, Nexia’s design with a low centre of gravity ensures all-day comfort while maintaining a powerful performance. Its minimalist and fully weatherproof design fits discreetly behind the ear, providing an almost invisible profile along with the assurance of durability in any weather condition.
Streamlined Connection: Your World, More Accessible
ReSound Nexia’s seamless integration with the ReSound Smart 3D™ app puts control at your fingertips. From personalising your listening experience to simplifying your daily interactions, Nexia ensures your world sounds just right. And with new Auracast-enabled accessories like the TV Streamer+, entertainment is always a tap away.
Your Daily Companion: Designed for Life, Tailored for You
Whether you’re enjoying the quiet moments or navigating the hustle of a busy street, Nexia adapts to your environment with ease. With options for single-sided deafness and a range of stylish colours, Nexia is more than just a hearing aid – it’s a reflection of your personal style and needs.
Innovative Inside, Sustainable Outside
ReSound Nexia comes in 100% recyclable packaging, showcasing commitment to sustainability without compromising the quality you expect. Open the box to a world where superior sound meets eco-conscious design.
A World of Sound at Your Fingertips
ReSound Nexia transcends the traditional hearing aid, offering a seamless audio experience that integrates with every part of your life. From phone calls to music, to the smart technology in your home, Nexia is your key to a world where sound is tailored to your lifestyle.
|NX9
|NX7
|NX5
|Sound Quality
|WARP bands
|17
|14
|12
|Environment recognition
|Environmental Optimiser II
|Environmental Optimiser
|Environmental Optimiser
|Directionality
|360 All-Around
|All-Access
|Binaural Directionality III
|Speech intelligibility in noise
|Front Focus
|Ultra Focus
|Adaptive Directionality
|Noise Reduction
|5 settings
|3 settings
|2 settings
|Comfort
|3 settings
|3 settings
|On / Off
|Feedback Management
|DFS Ultra III
|DFS Ultra III
|DFS Ultra III
|Low frequency boost
|3 settings
|2 settings
|On / Off
|Fitting Flexibility
|Wireless CROS
|Gain handles
|17
|14
|12
|Programs
|4
|4
|4
|Fitting options
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bimodal compatibility
Unveiling the epitome of advanced hearing technology – CustomMade™ by ReSound. Meticulously crafted in a rechargeable earbud design, this innovation seamlessly fuses ReSound’s hearing expertise with the wireless finesse of Jabra, their sister company.
Elevate from Earbuds to Hearing Aids
CustomMade™ dares you to embark on a journey from earbuds to hearing aids, seamlessly blending style with functionality. It’s more than a hearing solution; it’s an invitation to embrace every sonic nuance and rediscover the world of sound.
With insights revealing that many individuals are eager to embrace a stylish all-in-one hearing aid rather than socially accepted earbuds, CustomMade™ by ReSound addresses this shift. It’s the bridge from hesitation to empowerment.
Small Marvels: Completely-in-Canal (CIC) Style
ReSound’s CIC style boasts unparalleled comfort. Enhanced by the C6 hybrid chip and powered by a 10A battery, it delivers premium quality through its petite form. Choose In-style™ anthracite for an understated shadow or Blend-in™ colours that harmonise with your skin tones.
- All-day comfort
- C6 hybrid chip & 10A battery
- Tiny, but powerful
Embrace Modernity: In-the-Canal (ITC) & In-the-Ear (ITE) Styles
Designed for wireless enthusiasts, the ITC and ITE styles fuse form and function. Seamlessly integrating into your daily routine, they offer all-day comfort and a one-push button control that puts you in charge. Opt for the In-style™ anthracite or Blend-in™ colours that mirror your natural hues.
- Full wireless connectivity
- Robust personalisation options
- Easy push-button control
Empower Your Auditory Experience
Unveil the unseen world of crystal-clear sound. With CustomMade™, experience 15-30% enhanced speech understanding in challenging environments. Every word resonates, thanks to All Access Directionality working in synergy with in-ear microphones that take advantage of the pinna effect and the ear’s own acoustics.
- 15-30% Better Speech Understanding
- All Access Directionality and In-Ear Microphones
- Organic Adaptation to Surroundings for Better Localisation
Craftsmanship for a Perfect Fit and Enhanced Functionality
Custom crafting takes centre stage, ensuring a flawless first fit. The shell design is validated via 3D simulation, ensuring optimal alignment of dual microphones for pristine hearing even in noise.
Certified with IP68, CustomMade™ defies the elements, making it a perfect companion for active lifestyles. Inside and out, nano-coating ensures hassle-free maintenance, keeping your world of sound crystal clear.
Elevated Aesthetics
CustomMade™ isn’t just a hearing solution; it’s an embodiment of elegance and functionality. Half shell or full shell, the new In-style™ anthracite colour, and matching Blend-in™ tones weave a symphony of aesthetics.
|Level 9
|Level 7
|Level 5
|IP Classification
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Number of Channels
|17
|14
|12
|All Access Directionality
|Spatial Sense –
|Ultra Focus
|Binaural Directionality III
|Synchronised Soft Switching
|Environmental Optimiser II
|Environmental Optimiser I
|Noise Tracker II
|5 Settings
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|Expansion
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|Impulse Noise Reduction
|3 Settings
|3 Settings
|On/Off
|Wind Guard
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|Sound Shaper
|Adjustable Directional Mix
|AutoScope Adaptive Directionality
|MultiScope Adaptive Directionality
|Adaptive Directionality
|Fixed Directionality
|Synchronised Acceptance Manager
|DFS Ultra III (w/ Music Mode)
|Synchronised Acceptance Manager
|Tinnitus Sound Generator
|Ear to Ear Communication
|Direct audio streaming
| ReSound TV Streamer 2, Remote Control, Remote Control 2, Phone Clip+,
Micro Mic and Multi Mic
|ReSound Smart 3D app
|Sound Enhancer (ReSound Smart 3D app)
|Remote Fine Tuning
|Remote Firmware Updates
|ReSound Assist Live
|Fitting Software ReSound Smart Fit 1.8 or higher
|Fully Flexible Programs
|4
|4
|4
|Datalogging
|Wireless Fitting with Noahlink Wireless
|Automatic Receiver Detection
Rediscover the beauty of sound with ReSound OMNIA™, a revolutionary hearing solution meticulously designed to offer unparalleled clarity and comfort. This comprehensive lineup features an array of styles, including the newly introduced Mini RIE and rechargeable customs. Immerse yourself in a world where hearing in noise becomes effortless, conversations resonate with crystal-clear precision, and your own voice remains authentic and natural.
Empower Your Hearing in Noise
ReSound OMNIA™ is at the forefront of innovation, boasting industry-leading beamforming technology that transforms your auditory experience. Unlike traditional solutions that can isolate users, OMNIA™ offers unique beamforming directionality. This simultaneously enhances hearing in noisy environments and preserves the ability to listen to sounds from all directions. Experience an astounding improvement in speech understanding in challenging acoustics.
- Industry-leading beamforming technology
- Enjoy hearing improvement in noise without isolation
- Simultaneously experience narrow beamforming directionality and omni directional listening
- Achieve a remarkable 150% boost in speech understanding in noise
Conversations Uninterrupted
Engaging in conversations is seamless with ReSound OMNIA™. Enjoy exceptional speech clarity while maintaining a connection to your surroundings. Say goodbye to the feeling of being cut off from the world and embrace the art of fluid communication.
Preserve the Authenticity of Your Voice
ReSound OMNIA™ introduces a revolutionary feature – the preservation of your natural voice. Engage in discussions without hearing your own voice as overly amplified or artificial. This unique attribute ensures that you remain true to yourself, enhancing your interaction in social settings.
Conversations Uninterrupted
Engaging in conversations is seamless with ReSound OMNIA™. Enjoy exceptional speech clarity while maintaining a connection to your surroundings. Say goodbye to the feeling of being cut off from the world and embrace the art of fluid communication.
Preserve the Authenticity of Your Voice
ReSound OMNIA™ introduces a revolutionary feature – the preservation of your natural voice. Engage in discussions without hearing your own voice as overly amplified or artificial. This unique attribute ensures that you remain true to yourself, enhancing your interaction in social settings.
Seamless Streaming
Stay effortlessly connected to the world around you with ReSound OMNIA™. The robust antenna system enables seamless streaming of calls, music, and more. Immerse yourself in high-quality sound, creating a truly delightful auditory experience.
- Stream calls, music, and more with unwavering connectivity
- Immerse yourself in high-quality sound
Hearing Confidence All Day
ReSound OMNIA™ allows you to experience unparalleled confidence in all situations. Enjoy all-day battery power on a single charge, empowering you to embrace every moment with hearing certainty. The all-weatherproof design, rated IP68, ensures that your hearing aids are prepared for indoor and outdoor adventures alike.
Check My Fit: Precision from the Start
The Check My Fit feature on the ReSound Smart 3D™ app ensures that you’re wearing your hearing aids correctly for maximum performance.
- Unlock an average of 11 dB feedback-free gain with correct wear
- Secure your optimal fit with a simple ear selfie guide
|Level 9
|Level 7
|Level 5
|IP Classification
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Number of Channels
|17
|14
|12
|360 All-Around
|All Access Directionality
|Ultra Focus
|Binaural Directionality III
|Synchronised Soft Switching
|Environmental Optimiser II
|Environmental Optimiser I
|Noise Tracker II
|5 Settings
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|Expansion
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|Impulse Noise Reduction
|3 Settings
|3 Settings
|On/Off
|Wind Guard
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|DFS Ultra III (w/ Music Mode)
|Synchronised Acceptance Manager
|Tinnitus Sound Generator
|Ear to Ear Communication
|Direct audio streaming
|ReSound TV Streamer 2, Remote Control, Remote Control 2, Phone Clip+, Micro Mic and Multi Mic
|ReSound Smart 3D app
|Sound Enhancer (ReSound Smart 3D app)
|Remote Fine Tuning
|Remote Firmware Updates
|ReSound Assist Live
|Fitting Software ReSound Smart Fit 1.8 or higher
|Fully Flexible Programs
|4
|4
|4
|Datalogging
|Wireless Fitting with Noahlink Wireless
|Automatic Receiver Detection
Uniqueness defines us: just as every fingerprint is one-of-a-kind, each person’s hearing experience is uniquely their own. Nature’s design of the ear captures sounds in a way that’s personalised, mirroring the individual. However, standard hearing aids capture sound from behind, missing the essence of nature’s design, leaving sound feeling standardised, unnatural, and incomplete.
Unveil Your Unique Sound Journey
ReSound ONE ™ embraces the concept that hearing is as unique as a fingerprint. Capturing the essence of nature’s design, this device ensures that your hearing experience is as individual as you are. Experience adaptive designs that cater to your preferences, offering solutions that seamlessly integrate with your lifestyle.
Rediscover the World with M&RIE
The revolutionary M&RIE (Microphone and Receiver-In-Ear) design takes sound immersion to a new level, utilising your unique ear shape to deliver the most authentic sound experience.
- Seamlessly adjust to your listening preferences and engage effortlessly with your surroundings thanks to All Access Directionality
- The Ultra Focus feature allows you to amplify the voice you want to hear in crowded environments
Live Assistance from Anywhere
Get personalised help with ReSound Assist Live video calls, connecting you to your hearing care professional from the comfort of your home.
Connectivity Beyond Limits
ReSound ONE ™ offers unrivalled connectivity, keeping you in touch with the world around you. Stay connected to what matters, seamlessly connecting to phones and tablets, and enjoying your favourite shows directly through your hearing aids.
- Seamlessly connect to phones and tablets
- Enjoy your favourite shows directly through your hearing aids
- Stream audio and wireless calls effortlessly
Embrace Clarity and Connection
ReSound ONE ™ redefines natural sound quality, offering a holistic hearing experience that harmonises with your lifestyle. Elevate your hearing journey, experience organic hearing, and embrace the beauty of sound in its purest form.
Useful Accessories:
- GN ReSound GN ReSound ONE Premium Charger Case – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound Phone Clip+ – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound TV Streamer 2 – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound Remote Control 2 – Buy Online >>
- GN Resound Multi Mic – Buy Online >>
|Resound One 9
|Resound One 7
|Resound One 5 (Subject to Availability)
|Battery size 61-DRW
|312 Zinc-Air
|312 Zinc-Air
|312 Zinc-Air
|Battery size 61-DRWC
|Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
|Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
|Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
|Battery size 62-DRW
|13 Zinc-Air
|13 Zinc-Air
|13 Zinc-Air
|Receiver Options
|LP, MP, HP, UP
|LP, MP, HP, UP
|LP, MP, HP, UP
|Control Options
|PB (61-DRW and 61-DRWC), Multi-Function button (62), Telecoil (62)
|PB (61-DRW and 61-DRWC), Multi-Function button (62), Telecoil (62)
|PB (61-DRW and 61-DRWC), Multi-Function button (62), Telecoil (62)
|IP Classification
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Number of Channels
|17
|14
|12
|All Access Directionality
|Spatial Sense
|Ultra Focus
|Binaural Directionality III
|Binaural Directionality
|Synchronised Soft Switching
|Environmental Optimiser II
|Environmental Optimiser I
|Noise Tracker II
|5 Settings
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|Expansion
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|Impulse Noise Reduction
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|Wind Guard
|3 Settings
|2 Settings
|On/Off
|Sound Shaper
|DFS Ultra III (w/ Music Mode)
|Synchronised Acceptance Manager
|Tinnitus Sound Generator
|Ear to Ear Communication
|Direct audio streaming
| ReSound TV Streamer 2, Remote Control, Remote Control 2, Phone Clip+,
Micro Mic and Multi Mic
|ReSound Smart 3D app
|Sound Enhancer (ReSound Smart 3D app)
|Remote Fine Tuning
|Remote Firmware Updates
|ReSound Assist Live
|Fitting Software ReSound Smart Fit 1.8 or higher
|Max Gain Handles
|17
|14
|12
|Fully Flexible Programs
|4
|4
|4
|Auto DFS
|Datalogging
|Wireless Fitting with Noahlink Wireless
|Automatic Receiver Detection
Building upon the LiNX 3D series, the ReSound Quattro introduces a new era of auditory excellence. Elevating sound quality, improving connectivity, and offering extended battery life, the Quattro redefines what it means to hear and experience life.
A World of Brilliant Sound
ReSound Quattro offers a comprehensive range of premium hearing solutions that enrich everyday life and work. Experience a full spectrum of streaming, including direct streaming from iOS and Android devices.
- More layers of sound: The Quattro’s much-improved sound system allows for a richer, more realistic hearing experience.
- Clearer speech in any environment: Pick up speech with precision and clarity. The Quattro allows you to focus on conversations while staying attuned to your surroundings.
Discreet Design, Powerful Amplification
The mini Receiver-In-Ear model seamlessly blends with your appearance, offering a discreet yet powerful hearing solution. Experience performance that transcends visual presence, embracing the world of sound with confidence.
Enhancing Your Life
- Ultimate Reliability: Trust in the reliable performance of one of the industry’s longest-lasting rechargeable hearing aids, ensuring all-day usage without compromise.
- Personal Touch: Receive support and professional adjustments remotely. Get software updates on-the-go.
- Stay Connected: Experience the full spectrum of streaming directly from your smart devices, including iOS and Android. Enjoy stereo sound even with discreet custom hearing aids.
ReSound Assist
Experience easy remote fine-tuning through the ReSound Smart 3D app. Access professional adjustments anytime, anywhere, utilising the app’s ReSound Assist feature for personalised support. Enjoy the convenience of refining your auditory experience to perfection.
Useful accessories:
- GN ReSound Phone Clip+ – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound TV Streamer 2 – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound Remote Control 2 – Buy Online >>
- GN Resound Multi Mic – Buy Online >>
|Quattro 9
|Quattro 7
|Quattro 5
|Battery Size
|Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
|Receiver Power Levels
|LP, MP, HP & UP
|Colours Available
|14
|WARP Compression (WDRC) No. of Channels
|17
|14
|12
|Binaural Directionality III
|Spatial Sense
|Binaural Directionality
|Natural Directionality II
|Directional Mix Processor
|Adjustable Directional Mix
|Synchronised Soft Switching
|Soft Switching
|Autoscope Adaptive Directionality
|Multiscope Adaptive Directionality
|Adaptive Directionality
|Binaural Environmental Optimiser II
|Environmental Optimiser
|Noise Tracker II
|Expansion
|Impulse Noise Reduction
|Wind Guard
|Sound Shaper
|DFS Ultra II
|Music Mode
|Synchronised Acceptance Manager
|Low Frequency Boost (Only UP)
|Amplification Strategy
|Tinnitus Sound Generator
|Synchronised Push Button
|Synchronised Volume Control
|Smart Start
|Phone Now
|Comfort Phone
|Ear to Ear Communication
|Direct Audio Streaming (Made for Apple)
|ReSound TV Streamer 2, Remote Control 2, Phone Clip+, Micro Mic & Multi Mic
|ReSound Control App (Phone Clip+ Required)
|ReSound Smart 3D App
|Remote Fine Tuning
|Remote Firmware Updates
|Fitting Software ReSound Smart Fit 1.3 or Higher
|Fully Flexible Programs
|4
|4
|4
|Auto DFS
|Onboard Analyser II
|Noah Link Wireless
Rediscover a world of sound with ReSound LiNX 3D, where auditory clarity, exceptional speech recognition, and superior situational awareness converge. Embrace a suite of personalised options and comprehensive support for a truly immersive hearing journey.
Binaural Directionality III: Elevate Your Sound Perception
Introducing one of ReSound’s latest marvels – Binaural Directionality III. This revolutionary directionality strategy ushers in a new era of auditory precision. Imagine a continuous, seamless exchange of information between your hearing aids, a dynamic interplay that optimises directionality based on your environment. With Binaural Directionality III, you gain the power to focus intently on the sounds that matter most to you, all while maintaining an acute awareness of your surroundings. It’s like your own personal sonic spotlight, enhancing your auditory experience like never before.
DFS Ultra II With Music Mode: Unleash the Harmony
Prepare for an unparalleled auditory voyage with DFS Ultra II, an embodiment of high precision feedback cancellation. Through meticulous analysis and cancellation of feedback, you’re left with a crystal-clear auditory canvas. And that’s not all – Music Mode takes the experience a step further. Deliberately paced and impeccably accurate, it transforms the way sound is handled. The result? An exceptional musical encounter with minimal distortion, letting you appreciate every note, every nuance, with the utmost clarity and richness.
ReSound Assist App: Your Auditory Guardian Angel
Say hello to convenience at your fingertips – ReSound Assist App. A beacon of support for both wearers and providers, this app revolutionises how you manage your hearing experience. Encounter an issue? Seek a solution without leaving your comfort zone. Through remote adjustments, you can fine-tune your hearing aids to perfection, all without the need to step into a clinic. A godsend for the on-the-go individuals and the time-crunched, ReSound Assist App empowers you to take control of your auditory journey with effortless ease.
Elevate Your Sonic Experience
ReSound LiNX 3D isn’t just a hearing aid; it’s your gateway to an auditory realm of unparalleled depth and clarity. With a focus on multi-dimensional amplification and an array of innovative features, these hearing aids transcend expectations, delivering a surround sound experience that’s nothing short of audio heaven. Immerse yourself, elevate your sonic experience, and rediscover the magic of sound with ReSound LiNX 3D.
Useful Accessories:
- GN ReSound Phone Clip+ – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound TV Streamer 2 – Buy Online >>
- GN ReSound Remote Control 2 – Buy Online >>
- GN Resound Multi Mic – Buy Online >>
|ReSound LiNX 3D 9
|ReSound LiNX 3D 7
|ReSound LiNX 3D 5
|Fully Flexible programs
|4
|4
|4
|Synchronised push button
|Synchronised volume control
|Smart Start
|Phone Now
|Comfort Phone
|Ear-to-Ear communication
|Made for iPhone
|Resound Micro Mic
|ReSound Smart 3D App
|ReSound Control App (Phone Clip+ Required)
|WARP CCompression – Number of Channels
|17
|14
|12
|Binaural Directionality III
|Spatial Sense
|Binaural Directionality
|Natural Directionality II
|Directional Mix Processor
|Adjustable Directional Mix
|Synchronized SoftSwitching
|SoftSwitching
|Autoscope Adaptive Directionality
|Multiscope Adaptive Directionality
|Adaptive Directionality
|Binaural Environmental Optimizer II
|Environmental Optimizer
|Noise Tracker II
|Expansion
|Wind Guard
|DFS Ultra II
|Music Mode
|Auto DFS
|Synchronized Acceptance Manager
|Tinnitus Sound Generator with Nature Sounds
Elevate your hearing experience to its true potential with ReSound Key, a collection designed to unlock the beauty of individualised hearing. Anchored in ReSound’s Organic Hearing philosophy and proven premium technology, the Key collection embodies excellence in the essentials category, providing you with the confidence of a natural, personalised solution.
Unveiling the Key Benefits
- Clean Sound and Premium Audio Features: Immerse yourself in a world of clear, pristine sound. ReSound Key ensures that you experience every nuance of your auditory environment with exceptional audio quality.
- Effortless Rechargeability: Empower your hearing experience with up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. Say goodbye to the hassle of constantly changing batteries and embrace the convenience of uninterrupted listening.
- Seamless Connectivity with Bluetooth Low Energy: Stay connected effortlessly. ReSound Key embraces the power of Bluetooth Low Energy, enabling seamless connections to your devices for a truly integrated auditory journey.
- Direct Audio Streaming from Android and iOS Devices: Immerse yourself in sound with direct audio streaming from your Android and iOS devices. Experience the joy of effortless auditory harmony.
- Remote Hearing Care: Access the care you deserve, wherever you are. ReSound Key offers remote hearing care, ensuring that your auditory needs are met with convenience and precision.
Embrace the Confidence of Proven Technology and Design
ReSound Key stands as a beacon of confidence, offering a wide spectrum of models that cater to your unique requirements. Built upon the foundation of proven premium ReSound solutions, each ReSound Key model boasts exceptional technology within an intuitive design. Choose a solution that suits you, safe in the knowledge that you’re embracing reliability and innovation.
Organic Hearing: Your Path to Auditory Harmony
At the heart of ReSound’s innovation lies the Organic Hearing philosophy, an ode to the way the ear naturally perceives sound. This approach fosters a connection with the world that’s intuitive, allowing you to live life on your terms. Crafted to seamlessly integrate into your daily routine, ReSound Key ensures that you don’t adapt to your hearing loss – your hearing solution adapts to you.
Confident Hearing in Every Scenario
ReSound Key becomes your sonic ally, granting you the power to navigate conversations with ease, even amidst noise. Its unique Natural Directionality II enhances your hearing experience by orchestrating a focused response in one ear while enabling you to remain aware of your surroundings with the other. Feel the transformative impact of binaural synergy as both ears collaborate to enhance your listening experience.
Features for Unparalleled Hearing
ReSound Key unveils a symphony of features, each crafted to optimise binaural hearing and elevate your auditory journey:
- Crystal-Clear Sound Capture: ReSound Key ensures that sounds up to 116 dB SPL are captured with astonishing clarity, delivering an auditory canvas that’s true to life.
- Warp Compression: Experience auditory richness as warp compression meticulously maps loudness and frequencies based on the intricacies of the human cochlea.
- NoiseTracker II: Unravel auditory serenity with NoiseTracker II, a feature that reduces background noise, allowing you to engage in effortless conversations.
- DFS Ultra II: Enjoy seamless transitions in changing environments, as DFS Ultra II adapts dynamically to prevent feedback and maintain optimal gain.
|Key 4
|Key 3
|Key 2
|Battery size
|13 Zinc-Air
|13 Zinc-Air
|13 Zinc-Air
|IP Classification
|IP 68
|IP 68
|IP 68
|Control Option
|Telecoil, DAI
|Telecoil, DAI
|Telecoil, DAI
|WARP compression (WDRC) – number of channels
|12
|8
|6
|Natural Directionality II
|Synchronized Soft Switching
|Soft Switching
|Multiscope Adaptive Directionality
|Adaptive Directionality
|Environmental Classifier
|DFS Ultra II
|Music Mode
|Noise Tracker II
|Wind Guard
|Impulse Noise Reduction
|Expansion
|Synchronized Acceptance Manager
|Tinnitus Sound Generator
|Synchronized Push Button
|Synchronized Volume Control
|Volume Control
|Phone Now
|Comfort Phone
|Direct audio streaming (MFi, AndroidTM*)
|ReSound TV Streamer 2, Remote Control, Remote
Control 2, Phone Clip+, Micro Mic and Multi Mic
|ReSound Smart 3D app
|Remote Fine Tuning
|ReSound Assist Live
|Remote Firmware Updates
|Fitting Software ReSound Smart FitTM 1.10 or higher
|Fully Flexible Programs
|4
|4
|4
|Auto DFS
|Onboard Analyzer II
|Wireless Fitting with Noahlink Wireless
Frequently Asked Questions
ReSound CustomMade™ vs OMNIA - which one is better?
Both of these hearing aids are top-of-the-range in terms of natural sound. ReSound’s CustomMade™ aids feature a modern, discreet design and are ideal for users who are looking for a stylish appearance without compromising on quality. The OMNIA model, on the other hand, is equipped with highly advanced technological features which provide extra precision for 150% improvement in speech understanding (as compared to ReSound legacy products).
Do GN ReSound hearing aids have Bluetooth capability?
GN ReSound hearing aids are able to connect with both Apple and Android Smartphone devices. This particular brand of hearing aids doesn’t require the purchase of additional receivers in order to do this.
Is there a GN ReSound model that is affordable, but still provides high-quality hearing assistance?
The GN ReSound Key is designed to be a cost-friendly device that has fewer functions as compared to our most technologically advanced models, whilst still providing life-changing hearing assistance to the client.
To find out whether we stock the GN ReSound Key and request a demo, get in touch with us by clicking here.
Blog
World Hearing Day 2025: Changing Mindsets for Better Hearing
Every year on March 3rd, the World Health Organization (WHO) observesWorld Hearing Day 2025to raise awareness about hearing health. This year’s theme, “Changing Mindsets: Empower Yourself to Make Ear and Hearing Care a Reality for All!”, highlights the need to shift perceptions about hearing loss and take proactive steps toward
Read More »
Blog
Why Is My Hearing Muffled?
Having muffled hearing can be confusing and frustrating, especially if it has no obvious reason. It may feel like there’s a barrier between you and the world around you, making it difficult to understand conversations or hear the TV clearly, for example. This can affect your day-to-day life in many
Read More »
Blog
Ear Infections and Hearing Aids
Ear infections can be a common issue for many people, and if you’re a hearing aid user, you might be wondering if you’re more susceptible. While wearing hearing aids doesn’t directly cause ear infections, it can increase your risk. No need to worry, though! With the right knowledge and care,
Read More »
Blog
Hear4U Celebrates 9 Years in Leicester and 11 in Hinckley!
We are thrilled to share that Hear4U celebrates two significant milestones this week. On July 30th, we marked the 9th anniversary of our Leicester clinic. Today, August 1st, we proudly celebrate the 11th anniversary of our Hinckley shop. These milestones highlight our long-standing presence in the community and our commitment
Read More »
Blog
How to Clean Your Hearing Aids
If you wear hearing aids, you know how crucial they are to your daily life, helping you stay connected with the world around you. Just like any other electronic device, hearing aids require regular maintenance to function at their best. One of the most important aspects of this maintenance is
Read More »
Blog
Signs That Tinnitus Is Going Away
Tinnitus, characterised by a persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears, can significantly affect one’s quality of life. For many, the constant noise can lead to stress, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating. However, there is hope for improvement. If you’ve been managing this condition and are wondering if it’s getting
Read More »