gold under eye patches for dark circles by grace & stella - 24-pairs - grace & stella (2025)

Table of Contents
energizing eye masks ingredients KEY INGREDIENTS Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Hyaluronic Acid Chondrus Crispus Powder Customer Reviews

FEATURED IN

$40.00 $24.00 Save $16.00

It's like an energy drink for your eyes!

Your secret weapon against puffy, tired eyes. These cooling, nutrient-rich gold jellies refresh and revive your under-eyes, making dark circles and puffiness vanish—especially when you keep them cold. Think of it as a power nap in a patch.

Size 24-pairs


Vitamin C Bright Eyes Hydro Gel Patches (5 pack)

  • Instant Wake-Up Call– Soothes, cools, and hydrates the delicate under-eye area in minutes.
  • Say Bye to Bags– De-puffs even the most stubborn eye baggage (we’re looking at you, late-night binge-watchers).
  • 24K Perfection– Infused with ingredients that counteract dryness, dullness, and the aftereffects of makeup removal.

  • Surviving early mornings (or late nights)
  • Looking refreshed after long flights
  • Combatting dark circles and under-eye puffiness
  • Prepping for a flawless makeup application

  1. Apply under eyes on makeup-free skin.
  2. Let the magic happen for 15–20 minutes.
  3. Remove and pat in the remaining serum—no rinsing needed.

Pro Tip: Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling boost!

- Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein helps minimize the visible signs of premature aging by plumping skin and making it feel firmer
- Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates skin to refine the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Chondrus Crispus Powder is known to counteract the appearance of dark circles and purple-y tones
- Glycerin moisturizes skin, visibly plumping and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles

energizing eye masks ingredients

aqua, glycerin, chondrus crispus powder, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, corn gluten amino acids, 1,2-hexanediol, xanthan gum, trehalose, mica, hydroxyacetophenone,allantoin, propylene glycol, ci 77891, caprylyl glycol, ethylhexylglycerin, sodium hyaluronate, ci 77491

Buy it with

every eye mask gift set72-pairs $60.00 $90.00

bright eye squad, assemble

restoring purple eye masks

★★★★★ 20 Reviews
For fatigued under eyes

View

illuminating blue eye masks

★★★★★ 2,696 Reviews
For dull under eyes

View

moisturizing pink eye masks

★★★★★ 2,857 Reviews
For dry under eyes

View

revitalizing eye masks

★★★★★ 1 Review
For puffy under eyes

View

firming eye masks

★★★★★ 11 Reviews
For saggy under eyes

View

energizing eye masks

★★★★★ 6,370 Reviews
For tired under eyes

View

as seen on tv

why we love it

Because sleep is optional, but looking like you got eight hours isn’t. These nutrient-packed, cooling eye masks make you look fresh, awake, and ready to take on the world—no matter what last night looked like.

how to use

  1. Start with clean, dry skin.

  2. Gently place the masks under your eyes, just below the lash line.

  3. Relax for 15-20 minutes while they work their magic.

  4. Discard and lightly massage the leftover serum into the skin.

  5. Use daily, AM or PM—because self-care should be a habit.

✨Alwaysvegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

don't just take our word for it

"...I get a lot of allergic reactions and have very sensitive skin and I've been using these eye masks and they work really nicely." - Jessica Alba

KEY INGREDIENTS

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

Helps plump and firm skin, reducing visible signs of aging.

Hyaluronic Acid

Deeply hydrates to smooth fine lines and restore moisture.

Chondrus Crispus Powder

Targets dark circles and helps brighten tired eyes.

Customer Reviews

Based on 6383 reviews

74%

(4736)

13%

(842)

6%

(385)

3%

(163)

4%

(257)

L

Lindsey

Refreshing

LOVE these eye masks!! I have dark circles under my eyes and started to get some wrinkles. After using them for a few weeks, I’ve noticed my dark circles are getting lighter which makes me so happy. Definitely will be ordering again.

K

Karen Lawrence

Eye Love

These eye patches are amazing. Tired eyes become illuminated.

S

Susan Varga

Love the product!

A friend gave me some to try and I loved....
Ordered 3 boxes for myself/sister!

A

Adam Bh

Only review

To win amazon voucher

L

LA

Eye Masks are the best!!

I bought the variety box. I have used the gold one twice and I’m just blown away. I just turned 69 and am always looking for something that depuffs and minimize wrinkles. As soon as I take them off my eyes look amazing!!

K

Kirsty Robertson

Love

So soothing and a nice treat! I keep them in my nightstand to put on while im reading in the evening

L

Laura Thumpston

Excellent

I used to get tear trough filler but could no longer justify the cost and thought I'd give these a go to see if they would be enough to make me look alive in the morning. I've been really impressed! Had many compliments on how fresh faced I look, and all this for only a few pence per pair. Would definitely recommend!

Frequently Asked Questions

Apply the eye masks to your under-eye area with the side soaked with the serum laid flat on your skin. The thicker part goes underneath your eye, by your nose. And the thinner part goes outside towards your cheekbones.

We recommend using our eye masks at least three to four times a week for best results. Use continuously to see steadily improving results!

Yes, the 24K gold eye masks are safe for daily use. Its hydrating and soothing properties will keep your skin healthy with regular use.

Gold is the color of the sun and we made sure that our gold eye masks will help you shine like one! They're especially designed to counteract the effects of the sun, poor sleep, harsh chemicals, and aging. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps your skin retain moisture and defends it pollutants; plant-based collagen that helps strengthen your skin and increases its elasticity; and vitamin C, that evens your skin tone and leaves you with bright and radiant skin; our gold eye masks are sure to help you glow with the confidence of a star!

On the other hand, blue is the color of calm, and that's exactly what we went with. They're formulated specifically to soothe and hydrate your under-eyes. With key ingredients like niacinamide, the protector of the skin barrier that helps retain moisture and camellia sinensis leaf extract, an oil obtained from the leaves of tea plants with very soothing properties, they're packed with all the good stuff to soothe puffiness, combat dark circles, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Last but not the least, pink is the color of youth and love and our pink eye masks are sure to help you feel healthy and blooming. With a focus on firming and hydrating, they're sure to make you look and feel younger. With the powers of Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 that boosts collagen production, fructose that keeps your skin moisturized, and horse chestnuts that reduce dark circles by strengthening your capillaries and maintaining healthy blood circulation, our pink eye masks will undoubtedly leave you with a mesmerizing blush.

All of our eye masks are designed to reduce puffiness. Just select the kind with the ingredients and effects that would best fit your needs.

