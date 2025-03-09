gold under eye patches for dark circles by grace & stella - 24-pairs - grace & stella (2025)

Is there any difference in the formula of each color? Gold vs pink vs blue?

Gold is the color of the sun and we made sure that our gold eye masks will help you shine like one! They're especially designed to counteract the effects of the sun, poor sleep, harsh chemicals, and aging. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps your skin retain moisture and defends it pollutants; plant-based collagen that helps strengthen your skin and increases its elasticity; and vitamin C, that evens your skin tone and leaves you with bright and radiant skin; our gold eye masks are sure to help you glow with the confidence of a star! On the other hand, blue is the color of calm, and that's exactly what we went with. They're formulated specifically to soothe and hydrate your under-eyes. With key ingredients like niacinamide, the protector of the skin barrier that helps retain moisture and camellia sinensis leaf extract, an oil obtained from the leaves of tea plants with very soothing properties, they're packed with all the good stuff to soothe puffiness, combat dark circles, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Last but not the least, pink is the color of youth and love and our pink eye masks are sure to help you feel healthy and blooming. With a focus on firming and hydrating, they're sure to make you look and feel younger. With the powers of Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 that boosts collagen production, fructose that keeps your skin moisturized, and horse chestnuts that reduce dark circles by strengthening your capillaries and maintaining healthy blood circulation, our pink eye masks will undoubtedly leave you with a mesmerizing blush.