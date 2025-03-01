GOLD: Why do City wages for safety officers outpace pay for cops? (2025)

Breadcrumb Trail Links Winnipeg Opinion Columnists Author of the article: Marty Gold Published Feb 16, 2025 • Last updated 3days ago • 5 minute read Join the conversation

A recent incident on a Winnipeg Transit bus raised some questions, yet again, about how to keep our buses safe.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive columns by Ryan Stelter, Paul Friesen, Ted Wyman, Scott Billeck, Lorrie Goldstein, Warren Kinsella and others. Plus newsletters: Gimme Stelter for your beat on the city, The Exit Row for all your Jets news and On the Rocks for curling.

Unlimited online access to Winnipeg Sun and 15 news sites with one account.

Winnipeg Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive columns by Ryan Stelter, Paul Friesen, Ted Wyman, Scott Billeck, Lorrie Goldstein, Warren Kinsella and others. Plus newsletters: Gimme Stelter for your beat on the city, The Exit Row for all your Jets news and On the Rocks for curling.

Unlimited online access to Winnipeg Sun and 15 news sites with one account.

Winnipeg Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors Sign In or Create an Account or View more offers

Article content

Article content In a reversal from the usual outcome, the use of an illegal weapon saved a lot of passengers from possible harm after a goon attacked two riders, unprovoked, with a hammer. After another rider discharged pepper spray, the perp scurried off the bus and was nabbed on the Disraeli Bridge by police responding to the call. The police are trained and equipped in use of force and various levels of weaponry to deal with violent criminals like that guy. It’s their job. And while there’s no shortage of violent and threatening characters on and around our Transit system, there is a shortage of police. Why then, is the City so obsessed with hiring more community safety officers to do the job of the cops? As we recently learned, it isn’t to save money.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A former Winnipeg officer, with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, wrote The Sun about his view on a recent hiring spree to enhance the CSO “team” roster. “I read there are five positions for Winnipeg safety officers. These are sworn officers who don’t carry firearms, avoid confrontation, and have few, if any, enforcement mandate. Annual salary — approximately $81,432 to over $103,000. Also four more supervisor positions in these roles advertised top end at over $114,000 per annum.” Those are pretty hefty wages to be a “not-a-cop.” I checked and he was right — it would take three years until a Winnipeg Police Service constable would earn that wage. Meanwhile, police cadets are trained for 16 weeks in a classroom and in the field but only make half the money that safety officers — with six weeks training — get.

The Winnipeg Sun's Daily Headline News Get the latest headlines, breaking news and columns. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Article content

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The retired cop posed a logical question, “Can the cadets who have invested time to get experience to become police officers not ride the buses for safety and do the identical jobs at half the cost?” See Also Good Samaritan gave cop and her mum a lift - what officer did next horrified him He copied his comments to most of our city councillors and Waverly West representative Janice Lukes fired back at his evaluation: “On the face of it the safety officers do provide some of the functions the police auxiliary cadets do, but they have more authority and do much more,” she said. “The safety officers do perform enforcement as required, and have intervened in hundreds of violent incidents, detaining people on hundreds of occasions where it was required for public safety reasons.” Because they’re “working with people to get them resources so they are not fighting or causing a disturbance on a bus or in a bus shelter the next day” — in other words, glorified social workers — Lukes defended their high wages.

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “A careful analysis of job functions is performed by the City’s human resources departments to determine salaries and which union newly created positions should be placed in. In simple terms, the safety officers are paid less than a police constable, more than cadets, and slightly more than a transit inspector.” In this regard, Lukes’ argument falls flat on its face. Aside from her error, at $81K, safety officers out-earn police constables ($64,302.88) right out of the gate, what do you figure is more difficult and dangerous? Being in a position where the priority is, according to the CSO webpage, “Non-violent crisis intervention” and “De-escalation techniques” or being a prison guard? The average annual pay for a Federal Correctional Officer in Manitoba is $55,596 a year, approximately $26.73 an hour.

Advertisement 6 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Why is the City paying safety officers more than prison guards? They deal with high end violent criminals and it is a much more difficult job. In the retired officer’s opinion, “We’re moving backwards with transit safety. Will the Winnipeg Police Service members rush to a bus incident knowing they have well paid officers for that role? Not likely. Twice the staff, but half the response.” Not only that, sources tell us that the unarmed CSOs now respond to incidents with two and sometimes three teams. So where’s the cost-efficiency? The former cop explained, “in essence, we have two separate police force services under two separate unions. One being the Winnipeg Police Association, the other CUPE. Both could be called for transit conflicts, often at the same time depending on how it may escalate and depending on differing mandates and policies!”

Advertisement 7 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The idea of assigning Transit duties to cadets was actually endorsed by an expert, who was ignored by city officials. Criminology Professor Curt Griffiths recently retired after 48 years at Simon Fraser University. About 10 years ago he did a review of WPS operations, and two years ago he told CTV, “My recommendation would be juice up the cadets,” noting their existing training and having “the power to enforce provincial and municipal by-laws and regulations.” Citing their experience with “de-escalation, trauma, informed interactions, interacting with people who are experiencing trauma,” Griffiths also emphasized that “They’re already part of the WPS, so you’ve got that interoperability. The officers and the cadets worked really well together when we were there.”

Advertisement 8 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While hiring community safety officers provides politicians the cover to make it look like they’re doing something about transit safety, with pay scales that exceed police constables, the program is far from the best use of tax dollars. Being truly proactive requires more than de-escalation techniques, crisis intervention training and self-defence. They must be able to be “hands-on” to effect an arrest. Instead, noted the retired officer, “These positions generates (support for) the ‘defund the police’ movement. These decisions speak volumes about City Hall’s poor management and incompetence. Winnipeggers generally can accept property tax increases when it is necessary and used efficiently. I haven’t met any person that sees this as value added to the city’s budget.” Recommended from Editorial GOLD: Family hunts down stolen car after being told no cops available for dispatch GOLD: Feds flag Smith’s drug site consultation misinformation — Marty Gold is a Winnipeg journalist. You can find more of his work atThe Great Canadian Talk Show. Have thoughts on what’s going on in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada or across the world? Send us a letter to the editor atwpgsun.letters@kleinmedia.ca

Article content

Comments You must be logged in to join the discussion or read more comments. Create an AccountSign in Join the Conversation Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site. You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information.

Trending Not planning to wrest control of land, just to ensure it’s protected: CPAWS Manitoba Winnipeg Transit putting first zero-emission buses on the road Winnipeg NOMINATE WINNIPEG'S BEST: Breakfast restaurant Winnipeg HAVE YOUR SAY: Answer our daily Winnipeg Sun poll question News Carney gains ground as Liberal support rises News