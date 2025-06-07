Goldman Picks Yen as Top Hedge Against US Recession, Tariff Risk (2025)

Table of Contents
In This Article: Recommended Stories References

Unlock stock picks and a broker-level newsfeed that powers Wall Street.

Upgrade Now

Goldman Picks Yen as Top Hedge Against US Recession, Tariff Risk (1)

Goldman Picks Yen as Top Hedge Against US Recession, Tariff Risk

In This Article:

MS -7.50%

MS-P-A

MS-PQ -1.02%

PJY=F -1.23%

(Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS). expects the yen (JPY=X) to climb to the low 140 levels against the dollar this year as jitters around US growth and trade tariffs bolster demand for the safest assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yen offers investors the best currency hedge should the chances of a US recession increase, said Kamakshya Trivedi, head of global foreign exchange, interest rates and emerging market strategy. A move to 140 would imply a gain of 7% from the current level, and the bank’s forecast is more bullish than the year-end median estimate of 145 in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

“The yen tends to do best when US real rates and US equities are falling together,” Trivedi said in an interview in New York. Japan’s currency “screens as a more attractive hedge for the downside view on US growth than it has done for some time.”

Goldman’s call comes as President Donald Trump prepares to unveil sweeping tariffs on Wednesday — a move that Morgan Stanley and former Federal Reserve officials have warned may dent growth in the world’s largest economy. But there’s little consensus on which assets will fare well as the global trade war heats up, with hedge funds still holding to bets that the yen will decline from current levels.

Read more: The latest on Trump's tariffs

Goldman’s economists recently revised their US policy forecasts to three interest-rate cuts this year from two on expectations that Trump’s tariffs will weigh on the economy. The bank also slashed its S&P 500 (^GSPC) target again, citing concerns around growth and tariffs.

While levies are a risk, Trivedi sees US economic data such as the payroll number on Friday as a bigger driver for the greenback. Recent moves back his view: the yen strengthened after US jobs opening figures on Tuesday added to evidence that the employment market is gradually cooling.

“If the US labor market data surprises on the weak side, that is going to be a much more important focal point for FX market investors and generally global market investors who are very focused on the US growth outlook,” he said. “And for that concern, the yen is a very good hedge.”

Goldman Picks Yen as Top Hedge Against US Recession, Tariff Risk (2)

But, there are risks to the trade. Japan’s currency has depreciated over the past four years due to the nation’s yawning interest-rate gap with the US and tumbled to 161.95 in July, the weakest since 1986.

Terms and Privacy Policy

Your Privacy Choices

More Info

Recommended Stories

Goldman Picks Yen as Top Hedge Against US Recession, Tariff Risk (2025)

References

Top Articles
Top 20 Best Tanning Bed Lotion With Bronzers of 2025
Collagenetics 2-in-1 Red Light Therapy Prep & Tanning Lotion - 9 oz. • £29.62
✨ Onyx X-Legs Indoor Tanning Lotion - Moisturizing Leg Tanner, the Darkest Bronzer for Tanning Legs, Skin Firming & Conditioning, Anti-Oxidants for Vitalizing & Soothing, Tanning Bed Lotion — 🛍️ The Retail Market
Latest Posts
Wondering What Tanning Lotion to Use in Tanning Bed?
Top 5 Best Tanning Bed Accelerator of 2025
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6511

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.