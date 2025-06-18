Google launches Gemini in Android Studio for Businesses, making it easier for devs to design work apps (2025)

Join our daily and weekly newsletters for the latest updates and exclusive content on industry-leading AI coverage. Learn More

Though Apple remains the dominant smartphone maker in the U.S., Google‘s Android mobile operating system is a hit with enterprises and businesses thanks to its flexibility and lower price point. One recent survey by strategic advisory Stratixfound that 60 percent of corporate-owned devices run the tech.

Now, Google wants to use its Gemini AI model family to help enterprise app developers make even more workplace apps more easily in the Android ecosystem. That’s why today at its Google Cloud Next 2025 conference in Las Vegas, the company announced Gemini in Android Studio for businesses, a new subscription-based offering.

The rollout aims to address the growing demand for privacy-conscious, secure and customizable AI integration within large organizations and development teams.

This business version of Gemini builds on the core AI capabilities already familiar to Android developers but introduces enhanced features for organizations managing sensitive codebases and workflows. With this move, Google brings AI-assisted coding into enterprise-grade environments without compromising on data governance or intellectual property protection.

Focused on data privacy and control

One of the key pillars of the business offering is its emphasis on security. Google has implemented a strict data governance policy ensuring that company code, developer inputs, and AI-generated suggestions remain confidential.

These assets do not train shared models or support unrelated product development. Organizations maintain full ownership and control of their intellectual property.

To support secure deployment at scale, the offering includes enterprise-grade management capabilities such as Private Google Access, VPC Service Controls and granular IAM (Identity and Access Management) permissions through Enterprise Access Controls. These tools allow companies to manage access and usage across their development teams tightly.

Legal protection through IP indemnification

Google has extended its generative AI indemnification policy to the Gemini Code Assist Enterprise product, offering legal safeguards to companies against third-party claims of copyright infringement related to AI-generated code.

This same policy is already in place for Google Cloud customers using generative AI APIs. The inclusion of indemnification aims to give enterprise developers the confidence to fully utilize AI in their workflows without added legal concerns.

Tailored coding support

The enterprise edition of Gemini includes capabilities for codebase integration, allowing AI assistance to be customized using a company’s internal repositories hosted on GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket.

This feature applies to both cloud and on-premise installations. By aligning with the organization’s actual codebase, Gemini can generate more accurate and context-relevant code completions, suggestions and chat responses.

The benefit of this customization is tangible. According to internal research by Turing, enabling code customization with Gemini Code Assist Enterprise results in a nearly 70% improvement in code acceptance rates compared to using the base model alone.

Built for the Android ecosystem

Gemini in Android Studio remains tightly aligned with the Android development lifecycle. Developers gain access to tools like:

Build and Sync error support for diagnosing project issues

Gemini-powered App Quality Insights, drawing from Google Play Console and Firebase Crashlytics data

Jetpack Compose Preview Generation for accelerating UI design in Compose

These features continue to provide value in both the individual and business offerings, but enterprise subscribers benefit from more robust privacy and security assurances.

Availability and Access

Organizations need to purchase a Gemini Code Assist Standard or Enterprise license through the Google Cloud Console to begin using Gemini in Android Studio for businesses.

A Google Cloud administrator can then assign these licenses to developers within the organization.

Android Studio Narwhal supports enterprise features, which are currently available via the canary release channel. This ensures that companies can experiment with the latest AI tools in a sandboxed environment while preparing for a broader rollout.

Supporting standards and compliance

Gemini’s enterprise offering supports multiple industry-recognized certifications, including:

• SOC 1, 2, and 3

• ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management

• ISO/IEC 27017 for Cloud Security

• ISO/IEC 27018 for Protection of Personal Identifiable Information

• ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Information Management

These certifications further position the solution as suitable for businesses with stringent compliance and regulatory requirements.

Continued support for indie devs

While this enterprise version adds a subscription tier, Google continues to provide a free version of Gemini in Android Studio for individual users. This ensures that developers outside of corporate environments still benefit from AI-powered coding assistance.

Organizations ready to adopt Gemini in Android Studio for business can acquire a Code Assist Enterprise license, which starts at $54 per user per month (cancel any month), or $45 when signing up for a 12-month contract. More details, including contact options for personalized consultations, are available through Google Cloud sales channels.

As Google integrates AI more deeply into Android development, this enterprise-focused solution represents a key step in balancing innovation with control. It gives businesses tools to develop Android apps faster while maintaining the integrity of their intellectual property and data.