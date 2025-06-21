Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What You Need to Know (2025)

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the third iteration in its foldable smartphone lineup, is poised to refine the foldable experience further. While it may not introduce innovative changes, it builds on the strengths of its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with subtle yet meaningful improvements. These enhancements aim to deliver a more polished and dependable device for users who value functionality and integration within Google’s ecosystem. Here’s an in-depth look at what this highly anticipated device could offer in a new video from Demon’s Tech.

Design and Build

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to retain Google’s signature minimalist design language, emphasizing simplicity and practicality. The device will likely feature a flat satin finish, narrow bezels, and a square aspect ratio, appealing to users who appreciate clean and modern aesthetics.

Key design highlights include:

Durable Materials: The outer shell will use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced scratch and drop resistance, while the inner display will feature ultra-thin glass, balancing flexibility with durability.

The outer shell will use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced scratch and drop resistance, while the inner display will feature ultra-thin glass, balancing flexibility with durability. Color Options: Available in Obsidian and Porcelain, the device will offer a sleek and professional appearance.

Available in Obsidian and Porcelain, the device will offer a sleek and professional appearance. Weight: Weighing approximately 257 grams, it remains competitive in the foldable category, making sure portability without compromising on build quality.

These design choices aim to strike a balance between durability, portability, and style, making the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a practical yet elegant option for everyday use.

Display Technology

Google continues to prioritize display quality, making sure the Pixel 10 Pro Fold delivers an immersive and versatile viewing experience. The device will feature two high-quality OLED displays designed to cater to different usage scenarios.

Display specifications include:

Inner Display: An expansive 8-inch folding OLED screen, ideal for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption.

An expansive 8-inch folding OLED screen, ideal for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. Outer Display: A 6.3-inch OLED screen for quick interactions, notifications, and one-handed use.

A 6.3-inch OLED screen for quick interactions, notifications, and one-handed use. Performance: Both displays will support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations, along with up to 2700 nits of peak brightness, making sure excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

This combination of size, clarity, and responsiveness is designed to enhance productivity and entertainment, making the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a versatile tool for various tasks.

Camera Capabilities

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s camera system is expected to deliver reliable and versatile performance, using both hardware and Google’s renowned computational photography. The setup is designed to cater to a wide range of photography needs.

Camera features include:

Main Camera: A 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor, capable of capturing sharp and detailed images in diverse lighting conditions.

A 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor, capable of capturing sharp and detailed images in diverse lighting conditions. Ultrawide Lens: A 10.5MP sensor for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots.

A 10.5MP sensor for capturing expansive landscapes and group shots. Telephoto Lens: A 10.8MP sensor with 5x optical zoom, ideal for distant subjects.

A 10.8MP sensor with 5x optical zoom, ideal for distant subjects. Selfie Cameras: Two 10MP cameras—one on the outer display and one on the inner display—optimized for selfies and video calls.

While the hardware upgrades may seem incremental, Google’s advanced image processing ensures high-quality results, making the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a reliable choice for photography enthusiasts.

Performance and Software

At the heart of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the Tensor P5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. While raw performance improvements may be modest, the chip focuses on AI-driven enhancements that improve usability and efficiency.

Key performance and software features include:

Pixel Sense AI Assistant: A new AI-powered assistant designed to provide personalized suggestions, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly with Google apps.

A new AI-powered assistant designed to provide personalized suggestions, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly with Google apps. Software: Launching with Android 16, the device will include foldable-specific features such as floating windows, a persistent app dock, and improved multitasking capabilities.

Launching with Android 16, the device will include foldable-specific features such as floating windows, a persistent app dock, and improved multitasking capabilities. Long-Term Support: Google promises 7 years of OS and security updates, making sure the device remains secure and up-to-date well into the future.

These enhancements aim to deliver a smooth and intuitive user experience, particularly for those who rely on Google’s ecosystem for productivity and entertainment.

Battery and Charging

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 4650mAh battery, designed to provide reliable all-day performance. However, its charging capabilities may feel underwhelming compared to competitors.

Battery and charging details include:

Wired Charging: 21W, which is slower than many competing devices offering faster charging solutions.

21W, which is slower than many competing devices offering faster charging solutions. Wireless Charging: 7.5W, suitable for casual top-ups but not ideal for users seeking rapid recharges.

While the charging speeds may not impress, the battery life is expected to meet the needs of most users, offering dependable performance for daily tasks.

Durability and Connectivity

Durability is a critical consideration for foldable devices, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold addresses this with robust materials and thoughtful engineering.

Durability and connectivity features include:

Outer Screen: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved resistance to scratches and drops.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved resistance to scratches and drops. Inner Display: Ultra-thin glass, designed to provide flexibility without compromising on durability.

Ultra-thin glass, designed to provide flexibility without compromising on durability. Connectivity: The device will feature MediaTek’s T900 modem, marking a shift from Qualcomm and Samsung modems used in previous models. This change could improve network performance and efficiency, though real-world results remain to be seen.

These features aim to enhance the device’s longevity and connectivity, making sure it remains a reliable companion for years to come.

What’s Missing?

Despite its many strengths, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will lack certain features that could limit its appeal to specific user groups.

Notable omissions include:

No Stylus Support: Unlike Samsung’s foldable devices, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will not support a stylus, which may deter users seeking a productivity-focused device.

Unlike Samsung’s foldable devices, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will not support a stylus, which may deter users seeking a productivity-focused device. Charging Speeds: The relatively slow charging capabilities may feel outdated compared to competitors offering significantly faster solutions.

These limitations could make the device less appealing to users prioritizing advanced productivity tools or innovative charging technology.

Final Thoughts

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold represents a thoughtful evolution of Google’s foldable smartphone lineup. By focusing on refinement rather than radical innovation, it aims to deliver a polished and reliable experience for users invested in Google’s ecosystem. With its combination of minimalist design, high-quality displays, versatile cameras, and long-term software support, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is positioned as a strong contender in the foldable market. However, its lack of stylus support and slower charging speeds may leave some users looking elsewhere for a more feature-rich alternative.

