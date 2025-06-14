GOP senator caught cowering during Capitol riot mocked for declaring he'd take a bullet for Pete Hegseth (2025)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is being mocked on social media after saying he’d “lay down cover fire” in defense of embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In a post to X on Monday, Mullin vowed to defend the ex-Fox News host after new reports revealed that he’d used his personal phone to share highly sensitive war plans with his wife and attorney.

The report by the New York Times comes weeks after Hegseth shared similar details of an airstrike in Yemen to a Signal chat that included a journalist.

“I will lead the breach. I will lay down cover fire. I will take the high ground. I’ll expose myself to enemy fire to communicate,” Mullin wrote. “We must bring back integrity, focus, and put the Warfighter first inside DOD. I stand with @SecDef @PeteHegseth.

https://twitter.com/SenMullin/status/1914335595167445471/?foo=bar

But the post from Mullin, who before being elected to Congress in 2012 hosted a home improvement radio program, was immediately criticized for its use of military terms.

Many were quick to note that Mullin not only never served in the military but worked as a plumber earlier in his life.

“YOU’RE A FUCKING PLUMBER! YOU’VE NEVER SERVED!!! You could have but you didn’t,” one user responded. “We had the longest war in U.S. history and you sat that shit out the whole time but now you want to be a big tough guy for the idiot that can’t keep a secret. You’re such a fucking joke. No one is scared of you. Go clear a drain of your own bullshit.”

“What are you going to use as a cover fire weapon, a plunger?” another asked. “You’re a fucking plumber not Rambo!”

Others began posting images of Mullin on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was photographed cowering in the Capitol building as supporters of President Donald Trump rioted.

“That idiot @SenMullin says ‘I will lead the breach. I will lay down cover fire’ for @PeteHegseth….. bro STFU you’re not gonna do shit….on J6 you were scared shitless from those peaceful Capitol ‘tourists’ like a little puppy so spare me your battle cry,” the popular user “Wu Tang is for the Children” wrote.

“Pictured here is Markwayne laying down in the breach during a literal breach. So brave,” wrote another.

A handful of Trump supporters did attempt to defend Mullin in his replies by claiming that the scandals plaguing Hegseth were all a “hoax.”

“I don’t believe in Signal Chat Hoax 2 and it’s absolutely amazing how these suddenly turn up after leakers are being fired,” one supporter replied, discussing recent Defense Department staffers who were let go by Hegseth.

Still, the vast majority of replies were critical in nature, with a handful of users even accusing Mullin of stolen valor.

“Stolen valor. You’re not nor have you ever been a soldier,” one user responded. “Quit speaking about things you know nothing of.”

Despite the viral pushback, Mullin has not responded to any of his critics online. And although rumors swirl around Hegseth, the Trump administration has denied reports that it is looking to replace him anytime soon.

