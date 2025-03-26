✨ Graceful Grove Bamboo Food Bag Organizer: Kitchen Drawer Organizer with Wrap Dispenser and Cutter - Foil and Plastic Wrap Holder - Fits Gallon, Quart, Sandwich, Snack Bags, and 12" Rolls (Black) — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

SKU: RP2140962559Currently Unavailable
Product Description
Brand: Generic
Color: Black
Features:
- ✅ 【Eco Friendly Bamboo】Crafted from solid bamboo wood, our bag organizer is made from natural, eco-friendly materials, ensuring safety for you and the environment.
- ✅ 【Versatile Compatibility】 Designed to seamlessly fit with most food bag organizers and plastic bag holders, making it a practical addition to any kitchen.
- ✅ 【Elegant Design】 Thoughtfully crafted with optimized dimensions for each compartment, our stylish plastic bag storage organizer features smooth edges and versatile color shades, blending seamlessly into various spaces and lifestyles. Ideal for organizing drawers and kitchen storage.
- ✅ 【Ready to Use】 No assembly required! Simply receive and start using our bag organizer, as we’ve handled all the complex parts for you. With exterior dimensions of 16.9″ x 13″ x 3.2″, it’s ready to streamline your kitchen organization.
- ✅ 【Flexible Placement Options】 Whether in a kitchen drawer, cabinet, countertop, or mounted on the wall (screws and anchors included), our bag organizer offers versatile placement to suit your needs.
Details: Introducing our Bamboo Wood Bag Organizer, a versatile solution for decluttering your kitchen and keeping essentials within reach. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, this organizer seamlessly fits with most food and plastic bag holders. Its thoughtful design, including optimized dimensions and stylish finishes, ensures it complements any space. No assembly required, it’s ready to use out of the box and can be placed in drawers, cabinets, or mounted on walls. Simplify your kitchen storage with our Bamboo Food Bag Organizer.
Package Dimensions: 91x449x1851
UPC: 198168450673
Department: Home
Tags: “Generic” Black Home
