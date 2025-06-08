Grand National 2025 final declared runners and riders (2025)

Last year's champion, I Am Maximus, leads the final line-up of 34 contenders for Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse. Gavin Cromwell's Stumptown, fresh from a win at the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase during the Cheltenham Festival, is also in the running, alongside top picks Iroko, Vanillier, Intense Raffles and Hewick.

The final list for the world's premier steeplechase remains unchanged from the five-day declarations earlier this week.

I Am Maximus, trained by Willie Mullins, carries the top weight of 11s12lb. The nine-year-old, who secured Mullins' second victory in the Aintree spectacle last year under Paul Townend, is currently pegged at 10-1 odds with Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and BetVictor.

Tom Gibney's Intense Raffles is another strong contender, with William Hill offering best-priced odds of 10-1. The seven-year-old clinched the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse last season for County Meath-based Gibney and came second to fellow National entrant Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase back at Fairyhouse in February.

The final slot in the 34-runner field goes to Gordon Elliott's Duffle Coat, the highest-rated among three horses carrying 10st4lb. Shakem Up'Arry, trained by Ben Pauling and owned by ex-West Ham United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC manager Harry Redknapp, and Patrick Griffin's 13-year-old Roi Mage, co-owned by Liverpool native Jim Beaumont, winner of the Grand National with Sue Smith's Auroras Encore in 2013, are the first two reserves, both also on 10st4lb, reports the Liverpool Echo.

This year sees the return of the reserves system, with the four reserves in racecard order being: 35 Shakem Up'Arry, 36 Roi Mage, 37 Favori de Champdou, 38 Fantastic Lady. If there are any non-runners up until 1pm tomorrow (Friday, April 4), 24 hours before the Grand National, these reserves will step in according to the racecard order.

Irish trainer Cromwell, fresh from his Cheltenham Gold Cup victory with Inothewayurthinkin last month, has three horses near the top of the betting list. His contenders include Cross Country Chase winner Stumptown; Vanillier, who came second in the 2023 Grand National and third to his stablemate at Cheltenham; and Paddy Power Chase victor Perceval Legallois.

Vanillier is currently a 10-1 chance with most bookmakers, while Perceval Legallois stands at 12-1 with Ladbrokes, Coral Paddy Power, Betfred and bet365.

The leading British contender is Iroko, owned by JP McManus, and is also vying for favouritism. Trained in Cheshire by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, the seven year old - who was runner-up to Inothewayurthinkin at last year's Grand National Festival - is best-priced at 10-1 with William Hill.

The final declared runners and riders for the Grand National 2025 are as follows:

The final field for the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Class 1) (4m2f74y) at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday (4pm) are:

  1. I Am Maximus
  2. Royale Pagaille
  3. Nick Rockett
  4. Grangeclare West
  5. Hewick
  6. Minella Indo
  7. Appreciate It
  8. Minella Cocooner
  9. Conflated
  10. Stumptown
  11. Hitman
  12. Beauport
  13. Bravemansgame
  14. Chantry House
  15. Threeunderthrufive
  16. Perceval Legallois
  17. Kandoo Kid
  18. Iroko
  19. Intense Raffles
  20. Senior Chief
  21. Idas Boy
  22. Fil Dor
  23. Broadway Boy
  24. Coko Beach
  25. Stay Away Fay
  26. Meetingofthewaters
  27. Monbeg Genius
  28. Vanillier
  29. Horantzau D'airy
  30. Hyland
  31. Celebre D'allen
  32. Three Card Brag
  33. Twig
  34. Duffle Coat

Grand National 2025 odds.

Betting Guide: Stumptown, Intense Raffles, Iroko all at 8-1, I Am Maximus, Hewick at 10-1, Vanillier at 12-1, Perceval Legallois at 14-1, Hyland, Kandoo Kid, Meetingofthewaters all at 20-1, Nick Rockett, Minella Cocooner at 25-1, Three Card Brag, Grangeclare West at 28-1, Beauport, Monbeg Genius at 33-1, Minella Indo at 40-1, Bravemansgame, Broadway Boy at 50-1. Odds of 66-1 and above for the rest.

