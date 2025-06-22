Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Introduces New Characters, Story Details (2025)

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI. Clocking in at two and a half minutes in length, it offers our most extensive look yet at the game and introduces several new characters as well as the main plot. Alongside the trailer, Rockstar has long a new web page with more first-look images, character bios, and details on new map locations.

The story of GTA 6 revolves around Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who navigate the criminal underworld of Vice City and the broader state of Leonida after a heist goes sideways. Other key characters include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Priest, rap duo Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and Brian Heder.

Rockstar has also revealed that GTA 6 will feature six main map locations: Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Mount Kalaga National Park

Following another delay, GTA 6 is currently set for release on May 16th, 2026. Watch the trailer below.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Characters:

Jason Duval : Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new. Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out, but right now, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia Caminos : Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in prison, but sheer luck got her out. Lucia has learned her lesson — only smart moves from here. Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes. A life with Jason could be her way out. Advertisement See Also Why Did We Start Outsourcing Our Boybands?

Cal Hampton : Jason’s friend and a fellow associate, Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open. Cal is at the low tide of life and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans.

Boobie Ike : Boobie is a local legend — and acts like it. One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. Boobie’s all smiles until it’s time to talk business. Boobie might seem like he’s just out for himself, but it’s his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre’Quan for Only Raw Records that he’s most invested in — now they just need a hit.

Dre’Quan Priest :Dre’Quan was always more of a hustler than a gangster. Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal. Now that he’s signed the Real Dimez, Dre’Quan’s days of booking acts into Boobie’s strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on bigger things. Advertisement

Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy) : Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez have been friends since high school — girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence. An early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY took Real Dimez to new heights. Now, after five years and a whole lot of trouble, they’re signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice.

Raul Bautista : Confidence, charm, and cunning — Raul’s a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. Raul’s recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.

Brian Heder: Brian’s a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian’s been around long enough to let others do his dirty work. Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while. Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 Map Locations: