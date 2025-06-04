‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Shifting Gears’ Among Five ABC Renewals, ‘Doctor Odyssey’ in Limbo (2025)

Logo text

ABC has locked in most — but notably, not all —of its scripted series for the 2025-26 season.

The network on Thursday announced renewals for veteran drama series Grey’s Anatomy, 911, The Rookie and Will Trent and first-year comedy Shifting Gears. They join the previously renewed Abbott Elementary and High Potential on ABC’s roster for next season, along with 911: Nashville, a spinoff of the first-responder series that earned a straight-to-series order in February.

The pickups will take Grey’s Anatomy through its 22nd season (it’s the longest-running scripted show in ABC’s history); 911 through its ninth overall and third on ABC after moving from Fox; The Rookie through its eighth; Will Trent through its fourth season; and the Tim Allen-led Shifting Gears through its second.

Not on the renewal list at the moment: Doctor Odyssey, the first-year drama from Ryan Murphy Television that stars Joshua Jackson as a cruise-ship doctor. Sources say ABC and the show’s team are talking about the show’s creative direction and a decision on season two has yet to be made.

ABC has the smallest scripted lineup of any of the big four broadcast networks, with only nine series airing this season — and one of those, The Conners, ending in a month’s time. The network has also had a fairly quiet development season, with just a handful of projects in the works, among them a potential Rookie spinoff (ABC and Hulu merged their development teams under Simran Sethi six months ago). ABC’s robust unscripted roster, along with programming from ABC News and live sports produced by ESPN, fills the majority of its primetime hours.

ABC may still order a few pilots this spring to consider for the second half of 2025-26; Shifting Gears was produced on a similar timeline last year, scoring a pilot order in early March and a series pickup in July.

Grey’s Anatomy, 911, Shifting Gears and Will Trent all hail from ABC’s Disney sibling 20th Television, while The Rookie is produced Lionsgate TV in partnership with 20th.

