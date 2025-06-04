‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Shifting Gears’ Among Five ABC Renewals, ‘Doctor Odyssey’ in Limbo (2025)

‘The Rookie,’ ‘911’ and ‘Will Trent’ will also return next season.

‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Shifting Gears’ Among Five ABC Renewals, ‘Doctor Odyssey’ in Limbo (3)

ABC has locked in most — but notably, not all —of its scripted series for the 2025-26 season.

The network on Thursday announced renewals for veteran drama series Grey’s Anatomy, 911, The Rookie and Will Trent and first-year comedy Shifting Gears. They join the previously renewed Abbott Elementary and High Potential on ABC’s roster for next season, along with 911: Nashville, a spinoff of the first-responder series that earned a straight-to-series order in February.

The pickups will take Grey’s Anatomy through its 22nd season (it’s the longest-running scripted show in ABC’s history); 911 through its ninth overall and third on ABC after moving from Fox; The Rookie through its eighth; Will Trent through its fourth season; and the Tim Allen-led Shifting Gears through its second.

