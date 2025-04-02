GRIPS, TIPS AND TUBES (2025)

All the good, the bad and the ugly requirements of a tattooist and studio can be found at Industry Tattoo Supply and we are constantly adding to our range. You can now findTuff Tubes, made with an anodised aluminium back stem that reduces vibration with no flex so you get a stronger hold with little vibration or noise.
-
Tuff Tubes 30mm - Disposable Grips (box of 15)
Original price $36.90 - Original price $36.90
Original price
$36.90
$36.90 - $36.90
Current price $36.90
| /
One box of 15 disposable grips (30mm) with tubes. These are the legendary Tuff Tubes from the amazing Canadian team, Good Guy Supply.WhenGood G...
View full details
Original price $36.90 - Original price $36.90
Original price
$36.90
$36.90 - $36.90
Current price $36.90
| /
- Save 32%
Sol Grip - Medium (for Sol Luna or Sol Terra)
Original price $220.00
Original price $220.00 - Original price $220.00
Original price $220.00
Current price $150.00
$150.00 - $150.00
Current price $150.00
| /
This is for one Cheyenne Sol Grip (Medium) which will fit perfectly for the Sol Terra, Sol Luna.The tattoo grips are specially designed for the S...
View full details
Original price $220.00
Original price $220.00 - Original price $220.00
Original price $220.00
Current price $150.00
$150.00 - $150.00
Current price $150.00
| /
Save 32%
-
Round Tip
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
Premium Precision Steel Tattoo Tips - ROUND TIPPrecision tattoo tips are machined from 316L Stainless Steel. These are high quality tattoo tips a...
View full details
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
-
Soft Grip Disposable Tube - 25mm ROUND (box of 20)
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
20 disposable tubes with grips, E.O gas sterilised, Individually packaged in blister packaged unitsDetails:Boxof 20Individually blister pac...
View full details
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
-
Soft Grip Disposable Tube - 25mm FLAT (box of 20)
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
20 disposable tubes with grips, E.O gas sterilised, Individually packaged in blister packaged unitsDetails:Boxof 20Individually blister pac...
View full details
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
-
Soft Grip Disposable Tube - 25mm DIAMOND (box of 20)
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
20 disposable tubes with grips, E.O gas sterilised, Individually packaged in blister packaged unitsDetails:Boxof 20Individually blister pack...
View full details
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
-
Plunger Bars for Cartridge Grips (bag of 5)
Original price $5.00 - Original price $5.00
Original price
$5.00
$5.00 - $5.00
Current price $5.00
| /
Needle Bar Plungers for Cartridge GripsThe Plunger Bars are designedto drive cartridge needles in disposable grips with vice style or standard ta...
View full details
Original price $5.00 - Original price $5.00
Original price
$5.00
$5.00 - $5.00
Current price $5.00
| /
-
Memory Foam Disposable Grip Cover
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
One box of 20 individually packaged foam grip coversMemory Foam Grip Covers for grips and rotary pens developed by Tattoo Artists for today's bus...
View full details
Original price $15.00 - Original price $15.00
Original price
$15.00
$15.00 - $15.00
Current price $15.00
| /
-
Memory Foam Cartridge Cover (EZ Tact) - box of 30
Original price $8.00 - Original price $8.00
Original price
$8.00
$8.00 - $8.00
Current price $8.00
| /
One box if 30 individual foam grips to attach to your cartridge needles.These foam grips attached to your cartridges to provide a soft landing an...
View full details
Original price $8.00 - Original price $8.00
Original price
$8.00
$8.00 - $8.00
Current price $8.00
| /
-
Flat Tip - Open Mouth
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
One individual PREMIUM Tattoo Flat Tip - Open Mouth Style Tattoo Tips.Machined from 316L Stainless Steel, super high polished inside and out with ...
View full details
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
-
Flat Magnum Tip - Closed Mouth
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
One individual Closed Mouth BOX Style Tattoo Tips Precision machined from 316L Stainless Steel, super high polished inside and out with laser engra...
View full details
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
-
Disposable Tips - Flat (box of 50)
Original price $18.00 - Original price $18.00
Original price
$18.00
$18.00 - $18.00
Current price $18.00
| /
Box of 50 Premium Clear DisposableFlat Tips.The tips come individually packed in sterile blister packaging.The clear tips allow you to view you...
View full details
Original price $18.00 - Original price $18.00
Original price
$18.00
$18.00 - $18.00
Current price $18.00
| /
-
Diamond Tattoo Tip
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
Premium Precision Steel Tattoo Tips - DIAMOND TIPPrecision tattoo tips are machined from 316L Stainless Steel. These are high quality tattoo tips...
View full details
Original price $6.00 - Original price $6.00
Original price
$6.00
$6.00 - $6.00
Current price $6.00
| /
- Save 45%
Comfy Click Grip - Screw-On - Black
Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00 - Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00
Current price $150.00
$150.00 - $150.00
Current price $150.00
| /
The Stigma-Rotary Comfy click grip has been ergonomically-designed for optimum comfort. The Comfy grip has a 32 mm diameter at its widest point an...
View full details
Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00 - Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00
Current price $150.00
$150.00 - $150.00
Current price $150.00
| /
Save 45%
- Save 45%
Comfy Click Grip - Screw-On - Army Green
Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00 - Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00
Current price $150.00
$150.00 - $150.00
Current price $150.00
| /
The Stigma-Rotary Comfy click grip has been ergonomically-designed for optimum comfort. The Comfy grip has a 32 mm diameter at its widest point an...
View full details
Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00 - Original price $275.00
Original price $275.00
Current price $150.00
$150.00 - $150.00
Current price $150.00
| /
Save 45%
-
Bag of 100 Whole Grommets
Original price $6.50 - Original price $6.50
Original price
$6.50
$6.50 - $6.50
Current price $6.50
| /
Bag of 100 Whole GrommetsGrommets are used to keep the needle in place and simply slip into the eye of the needle bar, then onto the armature peg...
View full details
Original price $6.50 - Original price $6.50
Original price
$6.50
$6.50 - $6.50
Current price $6.50
| /
-
Bag of 100 Snug Fit Rubber Nipples (grommets)
Original price $7.00 - Original price $7.00
Original price
$7.00
$7.00 - $7.00
Current price $7.00
| /
Bag of 100 Snug Fit Rubber NipplesNipples are used to keep the needle in place and simply slip over the armature bar pegnopposed to a standard gr...
View full details
Original price $7.00 - Original price $7.00
Original price
$7.00
$7.00 - $7.00
Current price $7.00
| /
-
Bag of 100 Armature Nipples (grommet)
Original price $6.50 - Original price $6.50
Original price
$6.50
$6.50 - $6.50
Current price $6.50
| /
Bag of 100 Armature Nipples (grommet use)Nipples are used to keep the needle in place and simply slip over the armature bar peg. They are lightwe...
View full details
Original price $6.50 - Original price $6.50
Original price
$6.50
$6.50 - $6.50
Current price $6.50
| /
-
Original price $10.00 - Original price $10.00
Original price
$10.00
$10.00 - $10.00
Current price $10.00
| /
This tattoo grip is lightweight, autoclavable, and bullet resistant (ballistic). It is 1" thick by 2" long. This grip is 4 times lighter than stee...
View full details
Original price $10.00 - Original price $10.00
Original price
$10.00
$10.00 - $10.00
Current price $10.00
| /
-
Original price $10.00 - Original price $10.00
Original price
$10.00
$10.00 - $10.00
Current price $10.00
| /
This tattoo grip is lightweight, autoclavable, and bullet resistant (ballistic). It is 1" thick by 2" long. This grip is 4 times lighter than stee...
View full details
Original price $10.00 - Original price $10.00
Original price
$10.00
$10.00 - $10.00
Current price $10.00
| /
-
3" Stainless Steel Tattoo Tube/Back Stem - 75mm
Original price $4.00 - Original price $4.00
Original price
$4.00
$4.00 - $4.00
Current price $4.00
| /
3" Stainless Steel Tattoo Tube/Back Stem - 75mmThe Stainless Steel Tattoo Tube, or back stem is the tube to use with your metal grips and tips. T...
View full details
Original price $4.00 - Original price $4.00
Original price
$4.00
$4.00 - $4.00
Current price $4.00
| /
-
4mm Hex Socket Set Screw Plain - Stainless Steel (Bag of 50)
Original price $28.50 - Original price $28.50
Original price
$28.50
$28.50 - $28.50
Current price $28.50
| /
Countersunk Stainless Steel Hexagon Grub ScrewOne bag of 50 4mm Socket Screws for standard grips.These metric thread countersunk screws are manufa...
View full details
Original price $28.50 - Original price $28.50
Original price
$28.50
$28.50 - $28.50
Current price $28.50
| /
-
Metal Hole Punch Kit - Ironton
Original price $100.00 - Original price $100.00
Original price
$100.00
$100.00 - $100.00
Current price $100.00
| /
Metal Hole Punch KitThe Ironton Heavy-Duty Hole Puncher provides over one ton of punching power for accurate, precise round holes in mild steel she...
View full details
Original price $100.00 - Original price $100.00
Original price
$100.00
$100.00 - $100.00
Current price $100.00
| /
- Sold out
Spring Tension Gauge - PK Neuses N700
Original price $95.00 - Original price $95.00
Original price
$95.00
$95.00 - $95.00
Current price $95.00
| /
Spring Tension Gauge - Neuses N700Spring-tension gaugeprecise adjustment of the front spring made easywith angle scalefits all common spring st...
View full details
Original price $95.00 - Original price $95.00
Original price
$95.00
$95.00 - $95.00
Current price $95.00
| /
Sold out