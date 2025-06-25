Grooming Awards 2025: Hair Care Products (2025)

Our Picks for the Best Cleaning, Nourishing & Styling Products for Your Hair in 2025

The specifics of aproper hair care routine might vary from guy to guy, based on their unique needs, but the essentials need to be there for you to see the results you want. That means a product to nourish your follicles, another to clean, condition and moisturize them, and any number of products to help you achieve the hairstyle you're after.

Needless to say, there's no shortage of options out there that claim to do all of the above, but as we all know, marketing hype doesn't always equate to real-world performance. To take the guesswork out of putting together a grooming routine, we've curated a list of our favorite hair care products of the year, from anti-dandruff shampoos to styling waxes and even more exotic fare, all to help you finally get the hair you deserve.

Best Hair Products

Best Shampoo

Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo

As strong as brick? Probably not, but Brickell’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo certainly lays the foundation with its bevy of hair-healthy ingredients including hydrolyzed wheat protein, amino acids, and Vitamin E that repair damaged hair.

$20 at BrickellMensProducts.com

Best Dandruff Shampoo

Dr. Groot Anti-Dandruff Scalp Shampoo

Dr. Groot proves that you don’t have to sacrifice soft, thick hair while chasing away annoying dandruff. This salicylic acid-based shampoo excels at eliminating flakes as it thickens and smooths without the use of sulfates and parabens. A showertime win-win, if you ask us.

$27 at LGBeauty.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Feel Confident Thickening Shampoo

While a shampoo isn’t going to necessarily regrow thinning hair, it sure can give it a healthier foundation. And that’s exactly what Feel Confident’s pumpkin seed oil, turmeric root extract, saw palmetto, and caffeine-based blend accomplishes for both men and women to support density and follicle resilience.

$29 at FeelConfident.com

Best Shampoo for Dry Hair

Verb Ghost Shampoo

Brittle hair that resembles a brillo pad? Let it R.I.P. with Verb’s Ghost Shampoo that resurrects damaged trestles to create a more voluminous, shiny appearance, resulting in hair that any significant other would love to run their hands through.

$10 at VerbProducts.com

Best Shampoo for Curly Hair

American Crew Forming Pre-Styling Cleanser

America’s leading men’s hair brand has just debuted pre-styling cleansers that correspond to the styling creams that put the company on the map. This particular bottle defines, hydrates, and enhances curls before the addition of American Crew Forming Cream, which has perfected the look of wavy locks for years.

$17.20 at Amazon.com

Best Conditioner

The Root Ist Densify Concentrated Conditioner

Get to the root of your hair’s brittleness with The Root Ist’s ultra-concentrated conditioner that boosts shine and thickens strands with half the amount of product you may typically use with a standard conditioner. Its aluminum bottle can also be reused and recycled, making it a purchase you can feel even better about.

$32 at TheRootIst.com

Best 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Old Spice Fiji Two-in-One Shampoo and Conditioner

Drugstore brands always knock it out of the park when it comes to two- or even three-in-one formulas that clean the body from head to toe. But when it comes to Old Spice’s Fiji line, you come for the deep clean but also stay for the tropical wood and coconut scent that can only be found while on a beachy vacation.

$5.99 at Target.com

Best All-in-One Hair and Body Wash

Chaz Dean Wen Men Hair + Body Cleansing Conditioner

If you don’t have much time on your hands and want a quick and efficient shower experience, Wen’s got you covered with this versatile hair and body cleansing conditioner. Infused with cardamom, amber, bamboo, and invigorating ginger, it can eliminate your excessive number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and shave creams with a single pump of product.

$72 at ChazDean.com

Best Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

Ethique Beauty Scalp Health Shampoo and Everyday Shine Conditioner Bar Bundle

Those that prefer their shampoo and conditioner in bar form will adore Ethique’s soothing and balancing bundle that will yield your healthiest scalp yet. The company is so confident with its product that it offers an ultra-generous, six-month money-back guarantee, though we feel like you won’t need to take advantage of it after experiencing the outcome of its use.

$46.50 at Ethique.com

Best Dry Shampoo

Hairitage Down to the Basics Dry Shampoo

When you don’t have the time to wash your hair, opt for a quick dash of this translucent dry shampoo that contains arctic root, rice starch, and rice protein to soak up oils and refresh in between washes. It’s also fragrance-free and designed for sensitive scalps, in particular.

$8.94 at Walmart.com

Best Leave-In Treatment

Reverie Milk

For frizzy dos that requires extra love and attention after a standard shampoo and conditioner routine, consider Reverie’s Milk. This buildable serum appears to do it all: moisturizes, softens, strengthens, and protects against heat damage. It’s also suitable for all textures, so everyone in your household can reap the benefits.

$64 at GMReverie.com

Best Hair Mask

Aveda Scalp Solutions Hydrating Scalp and Hair Masque

Bid adieu to brittle, dry hair and say hello to a happy and healthy scalp with Aveda’s ultra-hydrating mask. Dual-impact moisture technology powered by vegan squalane relieves discomfort from scalp dryness and breathes new life into hair that may be suffering day in and day out with your current shower routine.

$56 at Aveda.com

Best Hair Oil

Cecred Nourishing Hair Oil

Beyonce’s got hot sauce and this Cecred nourishing hair oil in her bag. We’ll happily take both but the latter is fantastic, especially for men of color, to soften strands from root to tip with 13 oils and plant-based extracts.

$64 at Cecred.com

Best Scalp Scrub

Philip B Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub

Prevent build-up and soothe the scalp with Philip B’s wildly popular Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub. This luxuriously creamy scrub also doubles as shampoo to gently exfoliate before leaving hair healthy, clean, and practically bouncing with volume.

$88 at PhilipB.com

Best Hair Regrowth Line

Bosley

Whether you’re looking to prevent, maintain, or regrow, Bosley’s extensive line of hair growth products and devices is meant to stimulate and protect the follicles. And if all else fails, the company also offers actual hair transplants through their team of leading physicians.

Find out more at Bosley.com

Best Hair Cream

Highland Glacial Cream

Pastes, clays, and pomades get the job done but creams are having another moment, thanks to brands like Highland that are committed to achieving the “loose and natural” look. This cream can also be applied to wet hair to maximize curls or execute a timeless, slicked-back style.

$29 at Highland.style

Best Hair Wax

Sachajuan Hair Wax

We’re going to wax poetic about Sachajuan’s hair wax that earned especially rave reviews from those who described their hair as unruly and unmanageable. This non-greasy grooming aid moisturizes and conditions, making it an excellent finishing tool for hair in desperate need of texture and shine.

$39 at Sachajuan.com

Best Hair Pomade

Church California Coastal Creme Pomade

This Church California Creme Pomade took us to church with its water-based, all-natural formula that works as a lotion, leave-in conditioner, and styling product all wrapped up in one pretty jar.

$44 at ChurchCalifornia.com

Best Hair Paste

Eleven Australia Matte Texture Styling Paste

You don’t have to travel Down Under to benefit from Eleven Australia’s matte texturing styling paste that has garnered worldwide adoration. This unique blend of beeswax, castor seed oil, avocado oil, argan oil, and hydrolysed soy protein provides a medium hold for flexibility and is perfect for any guy who rocks a shorter cut.

$27 at ELEVENAustralia.com

Best Hair Gel

David Mallett Vitamin Gel

Style healthfully with David Mallett’s vitamin gel that infuses vitamins B5, C, and E with Keravis, a hair conditioning agent, to feed the scalp nutrients while keeping looks stiff and secure.

$35 at David-Mallet.com

Best Hairspray

Redken Control Hairspray

Don’t let all of the hard work of styling your hair go to waste. Lock it in with Redken’s extra high hold Control hairspray that eliminates the crunch but guarantees coiffed perfection.

$28 at Redken.com

Best Texture Spray

Oribe Dry Texturing Spray

Is your mop dull and practically helpless? Give it a new life with Oribe’s Dry Texturing Spray that provides the utmost in volume and versatility for all hair types. The invisible formula also prevents build-up so that you can go literal days in between washes.

$52 at Oribe.com

Best Hair Salt Spray

Pete & Pedro Natural Sea Salt Spray

If you demand effortless, surfer-inspired hair that can usually be achieved only after a long day at the beach, this aqua-blue mist will be the answer for you. Thanks to the power of actual sea kelp, the pre-styler adds instant thickness, volume, and texture while eliminating oil for all-day style.

$19.99 at PeteAndPedro.com

Best Hair Protector

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer

Don’t even think about blow drying your hair without dousing your skull with Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer first. The best-selling protector coats each strand to prevent damage from excess heat and make styling an absolute breeze.

$34 at BumbleAndBumble.com

Best Hair Detangler

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

Bros rocking longer locks don’t need to get “The Rachel” to appreciate Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie Glossing Detangler. The lightly scented, ultimate multi-tasker not only reduces the risk of knots, but it also works as a heat protectant, frizz fighter, shine enhancer, and hydrator all in one. Could we be any more excited about using it?

$28 at LolaVie.com

Best Hair Growth Device

Hairmax Laserband 82 ComfortFlex

If products and pills don’t cut it and you’re one doctor’s appointment shy of booking a ticket to Istanbul for a hair transplant, the Hairmax Laserband 82 makes a great last resort. Boasting a flexible band design studded with soft-touch, hair-parting teeth, and a whopping 82 medical-grade lasers, it covers your entire scalp to stimulate follicles and encourage new growth.

$799 at Hairmax.com

