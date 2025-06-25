Grooming Awards 2025: Hair Care Products (2025)

Our Picks for the Best Cleaning, Nourishing & Styling Products for Your Hair in 2025
AskMen Editors
April 22, 2025
The specifics of aproper hair care routine might vary from guy to guy, based on their unique needs, but the essentials need to be there for you to see the results you want. That means a product to nourish your follicles, another to clean, condition and moisturize them, and any number of products to help you achieve the hairstyle you're after.
Needless to say, there's no shortage of options out there that claim to do all of the above, but as we all know, marketing hype doesn't always equate to real-world performance. To take the guesswork out of putting together a grooming routine, we've curated a list of our favorite hair care products of the year, from anti-dandruff shampoos to styling waxes and even more exotic fare, all to help you finally get the hair you deserve.
Best Hair Products
Best Shampoo
Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo
As strong as brick? Probably not, but Brickell’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo certainly lays the foundation with its bevy of hair-healthy ingredients including hydrolyzed wheat protein, amino acids, and Vitamin E that repair damaged hair.
$20 at BrickellMensProducts.com
Best Dandruff Shampoo
Dr. Groot Anti-Dandruff Scalp Shampoo
Dr. Groot proves that you don’t have to sacrifice soft, thick hair while chasing away annoying dandruff. This salicylic acid-based shampoo excels at eliminating flakes as it thickens and smooths without the use of sulfates and parabens. A showertime win-win, if you ask us.
Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair
Feel Confident Thickening Shampoo
While a shampoo isn’t going to necessarily regrow thinning hair, it sure can give it a healthier foundation. And that’s exactly what Feel Confident’s pumpkin seed oil, turmeric root extract, saw palmetto, and caffeine-based blend accomplishes for both men and women to support density and follicle resilience.
Best Shampoo for Dry Hair
Verb Ghost Shampoo
Brittle hair that resembles a brillo pad? Let it R.I.P. with Verb’s Ghost Shampoo that resurrects damaged trestles to create a more voluminous, shiny appearance, resulting in hair that any significant other would love to run their hands through.
Best Shampoo for Curly Hair
American Crew Forming Pre-Styling Cleanser
America’s leading men’s hair brand has just debuted pre-styling cleansers that correspond to the styling creams that put the company on the map. This particular bottle defines, hydrates, and enhances curls before the addition of American Crew Forming Cream, which has perfected the look of wavy locks for years.
Best Conditioner
The Root Ist Densify Concentrated Conditioner
Get to the root of your hair’s brittleness with The Root Ist’s ultra-concentrated conditioner that boosts shine and thickens strands with half the amount of product you may typically use with a standard conditioner. Its aluminum bottle can also be reused and recycled, making it a purchase you can feel even better about.
Best 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner
Old Spice Fiji Two-in-One Shampoo and Conditioner
Drugstore brands always knock it out of the park when it comes to two- or even three-in-one formulas that clean the body from head to toe. But when it comes to Old Spice’s Fiji line, you come for the deep clean but also stay for the tropical wood and coconut scent that can only be found while on a beachy vacation.
Best All-in-One Hair and Body Wash
Chaz Dean Wen Men Hair + Body Cleansing Conditioner
If you don’t have much time on your hands and want a quick and efficient shower experience, Wen’s got you covered with this versatile hair and body cleansing conditioner. Infused with cardamom, amber, bamboo, and invigorating ginger, it can eliminate your excessive number of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and shave creams with a single pump of product.
Best Shampoo and Conditioner Bars
Ethique Beauty Scalp Health Shampoo and Everyday Shine Conditioner Bar Bundle
Those that prefer their shampoo and conditioner in bar form will adore Ethique’s soothing and balancing bundle that will yield your healthiest scalp yet. The company is so confident with its product that it offers an ultra-generous, six-month money-back guarantee, though we feel like you won’t need to take advantage of it after experiencing the outcome of its use.
Best Dry Shampoo
Hairitage Down to the Basics Dry Shampoo
When you don’t have the time to wash your hair, opt for a quick dash of this translucent dry shampoo that contains arctic root, rice starch, and rice protein to soak up oils and refresh in between washes. It’s also fragrance-free and designed for sensitive scalps, in particular.
Best Leave-In Treatment
Reverie Milk
For frizzy dos that requires extra love and attention after a standard shampoo and conditioner routine, consider Reverie’s Milk. This buildable serum appears to do it all: moisturizes, softens, strengthens, and protects against heat damage. It’s also suitable for all textures, so everyone in your household can reap the benefits.
Best Hair Mask
Aveda Scalp Solutions Hydrating Scalp and Hair Masque
Bid adieu to brittle, dry hair and say hello to a happy and healthy scalp with Aveda’s ultra-hydrating mask. Dual-impact moisture technology powered by vegan squalane relieves discomfort from scalp dryness and breathes new life into hair that may be suffering day in and day out with your current shower routine.
Best Hair Oil
Cecred Nourishing Hair Oil
Beyonce’s got hot sauce and this Cecred nourishing hair oil in her bag. We’ll happily take both but the latter is fantastic, especially for men of color, to soften strands from root to tip with 13 oils and plant-based extracts.
Best Scalp Scrub
Philip B Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub
Prevent build-up and soothe the scalp with Philip B’s wildly popular Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub. This luxuriously creamy scrub also doubles as shampoo to gently exfoliate before leaving hair healthy, clean, and practically bouncing with volume.
Best Hair Regrowth Line
Bosley
Whether you’re looking to prevent, maintain, or regrow, Bosley’s extensive line of hair growth products and devices is meant to stimulate and protect the follicles. And if all else fails, the company also offers actual hair transplants through their team of leading physicians.
Best Hair Cream
Highland Glacial Cream
Pastes, clays, and pomades get the job done but creams are having another moment, thanks to brands like Highland that are committed to achieving the “loose and natural” look. This cream can also be applied to wet hair to maximize curls or execute a timeless, slicked-back style.
Best Hair Wax
Sachajuan Hair Wax
We’re going to wax poetic about Sachajuan’s hair wax that earned especially rave reviews from those who described their hair as unruly and unmanageable. This non-greasy grooming aid moisturizes and conditions, making it an excellent finishing tool for hair in desperate need of texture and shine.
Best Hair Pomade
Church California Coastal Creme Pomade
This Church California Creme Pomade took us to church with its water-based, all-natural formula that works as a lotion, leave-in conditioner, and styling product all wrapped up in one pretty jar.
Best Hair Paste
Eleven Australia Matte Texture Styling Paste
You don’t have to travel Down Under to benefit from Eleven Australia’s matte texturing styling paste that has garnered worldwide adoration. This unique blend of beeswax, castor seed oil, avocado oil, argan oil, and hydrolysed soy protein provides a medium hold for flexibility and is perfect for any guy who rocks a shorter cut.
Best Hair Gel
David Mallett Vitamin Gel
Style healthfully with David Mallett’s vitamin gel that infuses vitamins B5, C, and E with Keravis, a hair conditioning agent, to feed the scalp nutrients while keeping looks stiff and secure.
Best Hairspray
Redken Control Hairspray
Don’t let all of the hard work of styling your hair go to waste. Lock it in with Redken’s extra high hold Control hairspray that eliminates the crunch but guarantees coiffed perfection.
Best Texture Spray
Oribe Dry Texturing Spray
Is your mop dull and practically helpless? Give it a new life with Oribe’s Dry Texturing Spray that provides the utmost in volume and versatility for all hair types. The invisible formula also prevents build-up so that you can go literal days in between washes.
Best Hair Salt Spray
Pete & Pedro Natural Sea Salt Spray
If you demand effortless, surfer-inspired hair that can usually be achieved only after a long day at the beach, this aqua-blue mist will be the answer for you. Thanks to the power of actual sea kelp, the pre-styler adds instant thickness, volume, and texture while eliminating oil for all-day style.
Best Hair Protector
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer
Don’t even think about blow drying your hair without dousing your skull with Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer first. The best-selling protector coats each strand to prevent damage from excess heat and make styling an absolute breeze.
Best Hair Detangler
LolaVie Glossing Detangler
Bros rocking longer locks don’t need to get “The Rachel” to appreciate Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie Glossing Detangler. The lightly scented, ultimate multi-tasker not only reduces the risk of knots, but it also works as a heat protectant, frizz fighter, shine enhancer, and hydrator all in one. Could we be any more excited about using it?
Best Hair Growth Device
Hairmax Laserband 82 ComfortFlex
If products and pills don’t cut it and you’re one doctor’s appointment shy of booking a ticket to Istanbul for a hair transplant, the Hairmax Laserband 82 makes a great last resort. Boasting a flexible band design studded with soft-touch, hair-parting teeth, and a whopping 82 medical-grade lasers, it covers your entire scalp to stimulate follicles and encourage new growth.
