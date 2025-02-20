GudangMovies21 | Rebahinxxi | LK21 (2025)

What are some reputable stores for Civil War reenactment equipment? 14 Mei 2022 ... Blockade Runner Blockade Runner Civil War Sutler Sutlery 2-16-2. The ... Why don't they use realistic-looking plastic swords so they can really go ...

Swords GudangMovies21 Rebahinxxi LK21 Swords (bahasa Irlandia: Sord Cholm Cille) ialah sebuah kota pinggiran berukuran medium di Republik Irlandia. Swords adalah salah satu kota pinggiran Dublin. Terletak di utara Dublin, dekat Bandar Udara Dublin.

Pada tahun 1994 Swords menjadi pusat administratif County Fingal yang baru dibentuk.

Kota ini bisa dilacak balik hingga tahun 560 dan didirikan oleh Santo Columba (Colmcille, 521-567). Legenda mengatakan santo itu memberkati penduduk lokal yang ramah, menamai kota ini Sord, berarti "bersih" atau "murni".

Jalur bus utama ke pusat kota dari Swords adalah 41 dan 41C, melalui Santry sepanjang Swords Road. Pranala luar

SwordsDublin.com

