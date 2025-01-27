Guide to Non-Prescription Colored Contacts (2025)

If you’re thinking about getting non-prescription color contacts for cosmetic purposes, then you’ve come to the right place. Loads of information and a great selection of colored contacts for your eyes. So if you are looking to change your eye color change but don’t require vision correction read on.

Non-Prescription Color Contact Lenses

For a long time we recommended Turtle Contacts for non-prescription colored contacts. Sad to say, they’ve gone offline and we can no longer recommend them. The good news is that Air Optics Colors and FreshLook ColorBlends both offer non-prescription colored contact lenses. This is for all of their colored lenses. The lenses are designed to be vibrant yet natural looking. Choose these lenses if you love being the center of attention.

Air Optics Color Contact Lenses

Fashion Tip

However, your new eye color can only do so much on its own. For best results use eye makeup and fashion accessories that flatter your hair color and skin tone as well as your new non-prescription color contacts. Remember to always put your contacts in first, and then put on your eye makeup.

FreshLook ColorBlend Colored Contacts

How do I care for my non-prescription colored contacts?

Because they have no effect on vision, you can wear them with your regular glasses or even sunglasses.

Prior to opening the packaging that contains your new non-prescription colored contacts, the lenses are sterile. Always wash and dry your hands before handling your contacts. Even if your hands look clean, natural oils in your skin could encourage infection-causing bacteria. Here are the steps for inserting your lenses.

Look for tears or other damage to the non-prescription colored contacts before opening them by looking at them through the bottom of the blister package. If you do see a problem, don't open them but instead contact customer support.

Shake the case gently. This lubricates the contact which helps you insert it easier. Then, while the case is on a flat surface, open it while looking to make sure that the contact is not stuck to the foil lid. Because they come in a sterile solution, there’s no reason to wait before wearing them!

Take the contact from the packaging with your fingertip. Don’t let our fingernail touch the lens because that’s one of the primary ways that tears happen!

While the contact is still on your index finger, use the fingers on your other hand to pull your eyelid down and insert the contact. Blink a few times to help the lens center itself on your eye.

When it’s time to remove your non-prescription color contacts, again wash and dry your hands first. After removing the lens, put it in the case with fresh solution immediately to avoid tearing or getting the lens dirty. You need to keep your contacts clean with saline solution because keeping your contacts clean is the number one way for contact lens wearers to promote good eye health.

What others are saying?

People who’ve worn these non-prescription color contacts praise both products. The opaque colors cover even the darkest natural eye colors. One wearer said she loves all the compliments she gets when wearing her new colored lenses. In fact, a contrasting colored lens – like gray, blue, or green – tends to look pretty fabulous over dark eyes.

Another user says her friends are completely jealous over all the attention she gets over them when they go out in a group. Because non-prescription colored contacts are so affordable, she could get several pair allowing her to match her eye color to her daily fashion choices!

How do I get a prescription?

Yes, you still need to get a prescription for non-prescription lenses. Obtaining a prescription for non-prescription color contacts requires a trip to your local optometrist or ophthalmologist. Contact lenses are still medical device and that is why they require an eye doctors prescription. Wearing them outside the direction and supervision of an eye care professional could cause serious issues from mild infections to scratched corneas and in some case, complete blindness.

Because prescriptions are written for the brand of contact lens you plan to wear, be sure and tell your eye care physician that you plan to wear non-prescription color contacts. You can even write down or print a copy of the lens specs for your doctor.

Lens Specs

Base Curve 8.6

Diameter 14.2

Lens material 2-HEMA, 42% water

1 lens/vial

3 month replacement

0.00 only (Nano), No vision correction

A Warning about Non-Prescription Lenses

While the term non-prescription is widely used, it is somewhat misleading. The term non-prescription is used to mean cosmetic lens, or color contacts that change your natural eye color without altering the way you see the world at large. Another term for these lenses is Plano, which is equal to "0.00 power". People also refer to these type of lenses as cosmetic or fashion lenses.

A prescription is required for consumers in the United States and widely recommended because the best way to be fitted properly is through an examination by an eye care professional. Wearing ill-fitting contacts, even non-prescription color contacts, can cause infections, damage the cornea, or other serious vision problems.