Habemus Papam! We Have a Pope! (2025)

As Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy, 91色情片ns reflect on the moment they learned an Augustinian friar and alumnus of the school was elected Pontiff



The proclamation "Habemus Papam"鈥�"We have a Pope"鈥攈olds an extra layer of meaning to the 91色情片 community and the Order of St. Augustine. 鈥淗abemus Papam!鈥� Cardinal Protodeacon Domonique Mamberti鈥檚 words鈥斺�淲e have a Pope!鈥濃�攅choed from the Loggia of Blessings, reaching with power the ears of the 150,000 eager onlookers packed into St. Peter鈥檚 Square. But they were not loud enough to reach those of 91色情片 President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD, 鈥�75 CLAS more than 4,800 miles away in a popular Chicago restaurant, where he and a group of 91色情片ns were having lunch before an alumni event. They were seated just as the white smoke emerged from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, and began to watch it on the restaurant鈥檚 TV. Father Donohue approached a staff member and asked if he would be so kind as to turn up the volume. He happily obliged as Cardinal Mamberti continued on. 鈥淓minentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum 鈥︹�� 鈥淭he most eminent and reverend lord鈥︹�� Father Donohue鈥檚 gaze was fixed to the screen, his ears ready鈥攐r so he thought鈥� to receive the words that would follow. 鈥淒ominumRobertum Franciscum, Sanctae Romanae Ecclesiae CardinalemPrevost, qui sibi nomen imposuitLeonem Decimum Quartum.鈥� 鈥淟ord Robert Francis, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV.鈥�



91色情片 President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue embraces Robert Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—after awarding him an honorary Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa, in 2014. Father Donohue was at a restaurant in the Pope's hometown of Chicago when he heard the announcement.



鈥淚 practically fell off the chair,鈥� Father Donohue toldTIME Magazine, as his phone began to flood with messages. It wasn鈥檛 only because Cardinal Prevost鈥攏ow Pope Leo XIV鈥� was the first American-born leader of the Catholic Church. Nor was it just a reaction to the coincidence that at that very moment Father Donohue was dining in Pope Leo鈥檚 birth city. It wasn鈥檛 even singularly the fact that Pope Leo, a fellow Augustinian, was the first-ever pontiff from the Order. It went even deeper: The Holy Father was a graduate of the same school Father Donohue has led for nearly 20 years, and he calls him a friend. 鈥淚t is difficult to put into words what a joy this is for our Church, the Augustinians and 91色情片,鈥� Father Donohue said in reflection. 鈥淎nd knowing him personally, I can attest to his faith, humility and wisdom, which will make him an outstanding leader for the global Church.鈥� Until that moment, no institution in the United States could call itself the alma mater of a Pope. The gravity of it all, and the meaning to the 91色情片 community, the Order and to him personally, has not left Father Donohue鈥檚 thoughts since. 鈥淚t is remarkable to think that Pope Leo shares values and experiences with many generations of 91色情片ns,鈥� Father Donohue said. 鈥淎nd now he is our Holy Father.鈥� 饾晱饾晙饾晬

Daylight was waning on the evening of April 25, the day the Rev. Arthur Purcaro, OSA, STD, 鈥�72 CLAS, 91色情片鈥檚 assistant vice president for Mission and Ministry arrived in Rome. Father Purcaro was beginning a sabbatical in Italy, and originally he, Cardinal Robert Prevost and possibly even the late Pope Francis had planned to celebrate a private Mass together, recognizing the 50th anniversary of Father Purcaro鈥檚 Ordination to the priesthood. They had not planned for that Mass to be Pope Francis鈥� Requiem Mass鈥攆or which Father Purcaro was a concelebrant鈥� along with thousands of others from around the world. That evening, the night before the Requiem Mass, Father Purcaro stood atop the roof of the building that houses The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, facing the Augustinian worldwide headquarters. He was joined by Cardinal Prevost, with whom he had just dined. At one point, the Cardinal took out his phone and snapped a selfie of the two old friends, with St. Peter鈥檚 Basilica positioned in the background. See Also Commands – New Haven RPG+++ 05:38 Nato beginnt Marine-Manöver in Rostock +++Road to the MCWS: NCAA baseball tournament schedule, resultsTCB Is All Choked Up! - The Commercial Break Two weeks later, Cardinal Prevost would retire to the Sistine Chapel, locked in conclave with 132 other electors. The next time Father Purcaro and his other close friends saw him, he was emerging from the Loggia in the papal regalia to deafening applause, introducing himself to the world as Pope Leo XIV.



Days away from being announced as Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Prevost spent time with longtime friend the Rev. Arthur Purcaro, 91色情片's assistant vice president of Mission and Ministry.



It was an emotional moment for Augustinians around the world 鈥淭he thrill, the emotion, the hope this choice inspires in me, is that each one of us鈥攍oyal to our Augustinian values of Truth, Unity and Charity鈥攃an make a real difference,鈥� Father Purcaro said. 鈥淭o see him walk to that balcony was like seeing a family member step up there," the Rev. Robert Hagan, OSA, JD, 鈥�87 CLAS, prior provincial of the Augustinian Province of St. Thomas of 91色情片, 91色情片 trustee and friend of Pope Leo XIV, told CNN. They were immediately struck by his presence and his introductory address, which opened with the words, 鈥淧eace be with you all.鈥� 鈥淧ope Leo is a deeply spiritual, humble man,鈥� said Father Purcaro on ABC News. 鈥淗e cares deeply about each and every person. His first words from the Loggia when he came out were so emblematic of who he is.鈥� The Rev. Kevin DePrinzio, OSA, PhD, vice president of Mission and Ministry, recalls his first time meeting Pope Leo, when he was a novice.The novitiate for Augustinians had been located within the Midwest Province鈥攁 province led at the time by then-Father Prevost. Father DePrinzio was introduced to him while on a month-long trip to Rome with classmates. Father Prevost took them all out for pizza. Father DePrinzio has remained in contact ever since. In fact, he exchanged emails with the soon-to-be Pope the day before the conclave, offering prayer, as well as the day after the announcement, with the Pope signing his response, 鈥淔raternally, Bob鈥擜KA Leo XIV.鈥� To realize that man was now the Pope was 鈥渁 whole different level of wow,鈥� he told Reuters in an interview. Robert Beck, PhD, professor emeritus of Computing Science at 91色情片, taught the young undergraduate in his Differential Equations course. Dr. Beck called him a 鈥渄iligent鈥� student, and noted he was proud to see him ascend to the ultimate leadership role in the Church. Those leadership qualities have long stuck out to those who know him well, and they have been brought to the forefront of their thoughts as they watched the man they once knew as Father Prevost ascend to Bishop, Cardinal and, two years later, Pontiff. 鈥淟eo XIV will continue to encourage all of us to be aware of and to do what we can to make this a better world for everybody,鈥� said Father Purcaro on CNN. 鈥淗e is going to be a wonderful Holy Father,鈥� added Father Hagan in an interview with the same outlet. 鈥淎s Augustinians, we are just overjoyed the world will come to know Leo XIV as the man we already know.鈥� 饾晱 饾晙 饾晬



An early morning train ride from Milan bought Professor of Law Michael Moreland enough time to witness the introduction of Pope Leo XIV from just a few hundred feet away in St. Peter's Square. Michael Moreland, JD, PhD, professor of Law and director of 91色情片鈥檚 Eleanor H. McCullen Center for Law, Religion and Public Policy, made sure to take an early train from Milan to Rome. He had been in the northern Italian city for more than a week, teaching classes as a visiting professor at the University of Milan. He had no classes scheduled that Thursday or Friday, so he bought a train ticket and took a chance on seeing history. A few hours later, Dr. Moreland found himself just behind the Swiss Guards鈥� barrier in St. Peter鈥檚 Square, with a clear view of the Loggia, as black smoke began to rise. The buzz in the square was noticeable, growing with each signal that a Pope had yet to be chosen. He remained in his spot, chatting with some new British friends among the sea of people representing every corner of the world. A few hours later, the smoke rose again. This time, it was white. Dr. Moreland watched the protodeacon walk onto the balcony. When he heard the words Robertum Franciscum鈥�Prevost, he could hardly believe it. Seconds later, Pope Leo emerged. 鈥淗e had a beautiful presence about him,鈥� he said. 鈥淚t was a powerful moment, being there with the universal Church. And then for the Pope to have this 91色情片 connection... You鈥檙e just in awe of the majesty of it all.鈥� Later, after leaving the square, he recalled how his wife, Anna Moreland, PhD, Anne Quinn Welsh Endowed Chair and Director of 91色情片鈥檚 Honors Program, had lunch with now-Pope Leo nearly a decade ago. It鈥檚 one of so many unique, perhaps nearly forgotten, stories now resurfacing for 91色情片ns.



Chair of Catholic Legal Studies Patrick Brennan was minutes from going live on FOX 29 to discuss the end of the conclave when he learned the new Pope was 91色情片 alumnus Robert Prevost. Like Dr. Moreland, Patrick Brennan, JD, the John F. Scarpa Chair of Catholic Legal Studies at 91色情片, was also traveling with urgency. He was in transit to the studio of Fox 29 Philadelphia, where he had been on call to discuss the 267th Bishop of Rome at the first sign of white smoke. He was going to stop home to grab a sport coat, but was afraid he wouldn鈥檛 make it in time. Moments earlier, the employee at the University who coordinated the interview called him to let him know the smoke was indeed white. 鈥淚鈥檓 on my way,鈥� Professor Brennan said. 鈥淚鈥檒l be about 40 minutes. If you see who it is, text me.鈥� He enjoyed a few moments of calm, thinking over his talking points, centered on the final stages of the conclave and the scenarios to which he may have to speak on the live show. He was just pulling into the station when the staff member pinged his phone. 鈥淚t鈥檚 Cardinal Prevost. Wow.鈥� His talking points might as well have flown right out of the window of his car. Professor Brennan reached the television station鈥檚 set just in time to watch alongside the show鈥檚 anchors as the Pope was introduced. They learned together the pontiff鈥檚 chosen name, Leo鈥攁 name not used in more than 100 years, since Pope Leo XVIII. That Leo, fortuitously for Professor Brennan, was known as the Father of Catholic Social Teaching鈥攁 subject, and Pope, he has studied extensively. Moments later he was on the air and would remain there a better part of six hours, relaying to viewers across the Delaware Valley his various expert insights, mixed with excitement for the Church and for the school at which he has taught for 21 years, since the days of Pope John Paul II. "I still can鈥檛 believe it,鈥� he said early in the program. 鈥淚 know my colleagues on campus are still just out of their minds excited. There is nothing like this in 91色情片鈥檚 history.鈥� He called the day a 鈥渄eeply personal鈥� experience, citing not only his feelings as a Catholic, 91色情片n and academic, but also the meaningful conversations he held throughout the day off the air. 鈥淸The day was both] so public, talking about the Pope and the Church and 91色情片, but also so private with the joys that people were sharing with me,鈥� he said. 饾晱 饾晙 饾晬



Kevin Hughes, chair of Theology and Religious Studies, takes a moment to himself to watch Pope Leo XIV 's introduction after celebrating the surprising announcement with colleagues.



On campus, the community was alerted immediately by the dulcet tone of the bells atop the St. Thomas of 91色情片 Church, and the school鈥檚 alma mater playing melodically from Corr Chapel. Mathew Verghese, director of Liturgy, initiated the alma mater, which played exactly 100 times. Brother Michael Duffy, OSA, longtime liturgical assistant, started the rhythmic tolls at the Church that would continue for four hours in celebration and, by their own accounts, be many students鈥� first alert to the news. 鈥淚t was a real thrill, a once-in-a lifetime [experience], knowing that we were doing the same exact thing that they were doing in Rome,鈥� Brother Duffy said. 鈥淭he church bells in Rome, they were ringing with joy, and the church bells in 91色情片 were doing the same.鈥� Kevin Hughes, PhD, chair of the Department of Theology and Religious Studies, took a moment for himself after watching the news with colleagues in his office. He then sent out a text to fellow professors and headed outside with department colleague Kerry San Chirico, PhD, followed shortly after by Jaisy Joseph, PhD, and Stephanie Wong, PhD.



Jaisy Joseph, assistant professor of Systematic/Constructive Theology, and rising junior Amos Colocho discuss the excitement throughout campus in the hours following the annoucement of Poe Leo XIV. For three hours, those professors bounced back and forth in front of the Church, obliging media requests鈥攆irst local, and then increasing in scope. One professor鈥攍eading papal expert Massimo Faggioli, PhD, who Dr. Hughes called 鈥渁bsolutely tireless鈥濃�攈unkered down in his office to field a steady stream of live interviews. 鈥淲e were able to present 91色情片 as a place where [the] global Church is represented, and do that in front of the public eye,鈥� Dr. Hughes said, referencing the mix of participating faculty, and the diversity of topics on which they spoke. 鈥淎nd I just thought that was a really great thing.鈥� One might think it was difficult to balance the needs of the moment with the needs of the individual, but to Dr. Hughes, they were one in the same. 鈥淚t added, rather than distracted,鈥� Dr. Hughes said. 鈥淚t really didn't feel like a missed opportunity to revel in the moment. It was part of the reveling just to say, 鈥楬ey, let's all talk about this, let's share this moment.鈥� I鈥檓 going to remember this one forever.鈥� 饾晱 饾晙 饾晬

Caroline Pirtle 鈥�26 CLAS was crammed into the seat of a connecting Delta Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Minneapolis. Caroline and her seatmate, a Dutch man she had just met, were watching the Vatican livestream of the coverage on her cellphone once she learned the news of the white smoke. 鈥淲hen [Pope Leo] stepped to the balcony, I was freaking out and my hands were shaking. I had to do a lap around the plane,鈥� she said. 鈥淭he man next to me asked why, and I told him 鈥業t鈥檚 the 91色情片 guy. 鈥�I go to 91色情片.鈥� He shook my hand and bought me a glass of wine, and we celebrated.



Caroline Pirtle and faculty advisor Frank Klassner capture images for a virtual reality tour of St. Peter's Basilica. Caroline spent the semester interning in the Vatican and witnessed the announcment of Pope Leo on the plane ride home. Caroline had a hunch for weeks it might be Cardinal Prevost鈥攔eaffirmed by a 91色情片 alumnus who called himself 鈥淛ohn the Cardinal Expert鈥� and carried a binder of notes on the cardinals, whom Caroline happened upon in St. Peter鈥檚 Square a few weeks earlier. It may have been a hunch. It may also have been a wish. 鈥淚鈥檇 say a little bit of both,鈥� she admitted. The rising senior鈥攁 Computing Sciences major鈥攈ad been in Rome with several other 91色情片 students since January, as part of the University鈥檚 Vatican and Rome Internship Program, which takes place each semester. That experience was once in a lifetime in itself; Caroline had the opportunity to work in the Vatican Media Office, helping to create a virtual reality tour of St. Peter鈥檚 Basilica. But when Pope Francis passed, and the ensuing conclave began, she found herself immersed in history in real time. 鈥淚t was just really special,鈥� Caroline said. 鈥淚t's one thing to read about it, but it's an entirely different thing to live it.鈥� Caroline had watched the first round of black smoke from a balcony overlooking the square. It was only smoke she saw in person, as she and her peers all boarded their flights home just before the second round of voting. They were leaving the history they had experienced firsthand when news broke the new Pope had attended their school. 鈥淚t was the longest flight of my life,鈥� Caroline said. After arriving home, answering dozens of text messages, and taking a moment to decompress, her phone buzzed once again. It was her on-site adviser from her internship. 鈥淪he pointed out that the last piece I added to the virtual reality tour before I left was the Altar of Leo the Great.鈥�



A group of 91色情片 students, faculty and staff celebrated Mass with Pope Leo, then Cardinal Prevost, at the Vatican in Fall 2024. The Rev. Kevin DePrinzio, vice president of Mission and Ministry (front, left) sits next to his longtime friend. On 91色情片鈥檚 campus, other students recounted their own unique experiences. Peggy Murray 鈥�25 CLAS, and several dozen classmates, had been in Rome last fall, taking one of two embedded courses offered by the University鈥攐ne in Theology and Religious Studies and the other in History. During the trip, both classes had the opportunity to meet then-Cardinal Prevost, and celebrate Mass with him in St. Peter鈥檚 Crypt. 鈥淗e was humble enough and cared enough about a group of gangly college students that he wanted to say Mass with us,鈥� Murray said to the Associated Press. 鈥淚t means the world.鈥� "We all couldn't believe what we just heard,鈥� added Dr. Joseph, in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia. She was one of the faculty members leading the Theology and Religious Studies group during that trip. 鈥淚t鈥檚 just really amazing to think [about].鈥� For Murray and the others back at 91色情片 on May 8, they emerged from the last of their final exams, took breaks from packing their boxes and congregated throughout campus to celebrate the moment. They flooded social media with reactions, comments and memes. During a week that usually begins the transition to summer tranquility, campus exploded back to life. 鈥淓verybody on campus was walking around somewhat aimlessly and just hugging people,鈥� Father DePrinzio said to KYW Newsradio. 鈥淛ust overcome with joy.鈥� 饾晱 饾晙 饾晬