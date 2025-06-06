Hailee Steinfeld shares new details on romantic Josh Allen proposal (2025)

Hailee Steinfeld is letting fans in on her whirlwind romance with Josh Allen. In a conversation with Kelly Ripa, the Sinners actress revealed if the Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to surprise her.

“Was it a very romantic proposal, the whole thing?” Ripa asked her.

She replied, “Oh my God, incredible.”

The actress added that she was “beyond” shocked that Allen got down on one knee to propose. The couple announced their engagement on social media showing the athlete and actress surrounded by candles and flowers as it overlooked the Pacific Ocean in Malibu.

Back in February, the actress reminisced about the special day for her cover story in Who What Wear.

“I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?'” Steinfeld told the publication. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word.”

Last month, she spoke to PEOPLE about how she's feeling amid the engagement.

“I couldn't be more excited,” she says. “I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment.”

Hailee Steinfeld Asks Josh Allen About Proposal Details

Steinfeld sat down with her fiancé to get details about the proposal when she interviewed Allen for her Beau Society newsletter.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen remembered the day in great detail and said that Steinfeld even talked about getting married earlier that morning.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

After the Bills beat the San Francisco 49ers, Allen told reporters in the post-game conference how he felt “good” and “free” since his engagement to Steinfeld.

It's rumored that the couple is set to get married next month which aligns with what a source told Us Weekly about them not wanting to wait to be married.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told the publication. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”