Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (2025)

- Log in orCreate an account
Log in
- Hotline +971 585 694 510
';}html += '
';html += '
';}}}if (html) {this.show();} else {this.hide();}$(this).siblings('ul.dropdown-menu-sj').html(html);}$(this).after('
');});}})(window.jQuery);jQuery(document).ready(function($) {var selector = '#search98';var total = 0;var character = 3;var showimage = 1;var showprice = 1;var $_ajax_url = 'https://wohairs.com/en/hairdressing-tools/hair-cutting-scissors-shears-professional-barber-ulg-6-5-inch-hairdressing-regular-scissor-salon-razor-edge-hair-cutting-shear-japanese-stainless-steel-with-detachable-finger-inserts-detail';$(selector).find('input[name=\'keyword\']').SjSearchautocomplete({delay: 200,source: function(request, response) {var category_id = $(".select_category select[name=\"virtuemart_category_id\"]").first().val();if(typeof(category_id) == 'undefined')category_id = 0;var limit = 5;if(request.length >= character){$.ajax({type: 'POST',url: $_ajax_url,data: {is_ajax_searchpro: 1,search_module_id: 98,search_category_id : category_id,search_name : encodeURIComponent(request)},dataType: 'json',success: function(json) {response($.map(json, function(item) {total = 0;if(item.total){total = item.total;}return {salesPrice: item.salesPrice,Discount : item.Discount,label: item.name,cate_name: item.category_name,image: item.image,link: item.link,show_price: showprice,show_image: showimage,value: item.product_id,}}));}});}},});});
My Cart -0
Total : 0,00 €
Your Cart is currently empty!
Product update
Total : 0,00 €Go To Cartcheckout
All Categories
- HOME
- BRANDS
- HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
- HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
- HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
- HAIR BRUSHES
- HAIR COMBS
- HAIR ROLLERS
- HOT-AIR BRUSHES
- IRONS
- HOME
- BRANDS
- HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
- HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
- HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
- HAIR BRUSHES
- HAIR COMBS
- HAIR ROLLERS
- HOT-AIR BRUSHES
- IRONS
').insertBefore('#container_menu_13908475751748765840 .offcanvas-menu'); $(document).on('click', '.navbar-toggle', function (event) {if ($(this).children('.sambar-inner').hasClass('offcanvas')) {alert('a');} });$(document).on('click', '#container_menu_13908475751748765840 a.btn-sambar', function (event) {if ($(this).parent('.sambar-inner').hasClass('offcanvas')) {$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas');}else {$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas').addClass('offcanvas');}if ($('body').hasClass('js-close-any')) {$('body').removeClass('js-close-any')$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').find('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened');}else {$('body').removeClass('js-close-any').addClass('js-close-any');$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').find('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened').addClass('opened');} });$(document).on('click', '.close-offcanvas, .offcanvas-overlay', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); $('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas'); $('body').removeClass('offcanvas'); $('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened'); });// Close any$( document ).on( 'click', '.js-close-any', function ( event ) {$('.btn-sambar').removeClass('open');$('body').removeClass('js-close-any');$('body').removeClass('offcanvas');$('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas');$('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened');}) });
- HOME
- BRANDS
- HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
- HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
- HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
- HAIR BRUSHES
- HAIR COMBS
- HAIR ROLLERS
- HOT-AIR BRUSHES
- IRONS
16,90 €
21,90 €
In Stock
Product SKU: B00006IVEN2
Manufacturer: FEBSNOW
Premium Material - Made of 100% 440C Japanese stainless steel hair cutting scissor with extremely sharp blades for clean cut, evenly trim hair with ease, will not damage or split hair ends High End Exterior - Smooth cuts and mirror polish finish, Luxurious blue diamond stones in the two-leaf intersection and mirror polish finish(Please note that this is a right-handed scissors) Off Set Grip- Thumb handle is shorter than finger handle, reduces over extension of thumb and wrist motion, relaxes your elbow and wrist.
Array
- Description
- Reviews
This type of handle has the best ergonomics and the most practical. Perfect for salon workers, barbers, and home use Multifunctional - The scissors measure 6.5 inch with cutting blades that measure 2.5 inch, the professional barber hair cutting scissor is safe and easy to use on men, women, the elderly, children, and babies Meet Your Expectation - Please kindly note that our scissor are polished by handmade craftsmanship and need to maintain by exclusive oil, so that it is normal to have slight scratches or a little oil stains. We are willing to help you to solve the issue that the product can not meet your expectation.
Social Lift International LLC-FZ, FDRK6703 Compass Building, Al Shohada Road, AL Hamra Industrial Zone-FZ, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
- Contact us
- Site Map
★★★★★
HIGHEST QUALITY HAIRSTYLING PRODUCTS.
The hair products we sell in our wohairs.com store are the best on the market, we have as customers the best hair salons in Paris, Europe and all over the world, that's why our hair products are of superior quality at competitive prices, we have the best suppliers and manufacturers from all over the world!
Main Menu
- HOME
- BRANDS
- HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
- HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
- HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
- HAIR BRUSHES
- HAIR COMBS
- HAIR ROLLERS
- HOT-AIR BRUSHES
- IRONS
We use cookies
We use cookies on our website. Some of them are essential for the operation of the site, while others help us to improve this site and the user experience (tracking cookies). You can decide for yourself whether you want to allow cookies or not. Please note that if you reject them, you may not be able to use all the functionalities of the site.
Ok Decline
More information