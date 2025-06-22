Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (2025)

Table of Contents
Log in Main Menu References

Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (1) English

  • Español
  • Français
  • English
  • Log in orCreate an account

Log in

    • Hotline +971 585 694 510

    ';}html += '

    ';html += '

  • ';}}}if (html) {this.show();} else {this.hide();}$(this).siblings('ul.dropdown-menu-sj').html(html);}$(this).after('

      ');});}})(window.jQuery);jQuery(document).ready(function($) {var selector = '#search98';var total = 0;var character = 3;var showimage = 1;var showprice = 1;var $_ajax_url = 'https://wohairs.com/en/hairdressing-tools/hair-cutting-scissors-shears-professional-barber-ulg-6-5-inch-hairdressing-regular-scissor-salon-razor-edge-hair-cutting-shear-japanese-stainless-steel-with-detachable-finger-inserts-detail';$(selector).find('input[name=\'keyword\']').SjSearchautocomplete({delay: 200,source: function(request, response) {var category_id = $(".select_category select[name=\"virtuemart_category_id\"]").first().val();if(typeof(category_id) == 'undefined')category_id = 0;var limit = 5;if(request.length >= character){$.ajax({type: 'POST',url: $_ajax_url,data: {is_ajax_searchpro: 1,search_module_id: 98,search_category_id : category_id,search_name : encodeURIComponent(request)},dataType: 'json',success: function(json) {response($.map(json, function(item) {total = 0;if(item.total){total = item.total;}return {salesPrice: item.salesPrice,Discount : item.Discount,label: item.name,cate_name: item.category_name,image: item.image,link: item.link,show_price: showprice,show_image: showimage,value: item.product_id,}}));}});}},});});

      See Also
      Best hairdressing scissors 2024: Classic scissors and thinning shears for a salon-quality cut at home | Expert ReviewsCiseaux cheveux - HairScissorsPro™ - Doré

      • My Cart -0

      Total : 0,00 €

      Your Cart is currently empty!

      Product update

      Total : 0,00 €Go To Cartcheckout

      All Categories

      All Categories
      • HOME
      • BRANDS
      • HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
      • HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
      • HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
        • HAIR BRUSHES
        • HAIR COMBS
        • HAIR ROLLERS
        • HOT-AIR BRUSHES
        • IRONS
      • HOME
      • BRANDS
      • HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
      • HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
      • HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
        • HAIR BRUSHES
        • HAIR COMBS
        • HAIR ROLLERS
        • HOT-AIR BRUSHES
        • IRONS

      ').insertBefore('#container_menu_13908475751748765840 .offcanvas-menu'); $(document).on('click', '.navbar-toggle', function (event) {if ($(this).children('.sambar-inner').hasClass('offcanvas')) {alert('a');} });$(document).on('click', '#container_menu_13908475751748765840 a.btn-sambar', function (event) {if ($(this).parent('.sambar-inner').hasClass('offcanvas')) {$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas');}else {$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas').addClass('offcanvas');}if ($('body').hasClass('js-close-any')) {$('body').removeClass('js-close-any')$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').find('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened');}else {$('body').removeClass('js-close-any').addClass('js-close-any');$(this).parent('.sambar-inner').find('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened').addClass('opened');} });$(document).on('click', '.close-offcanvas, .offcanvas-overlay', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); $('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas'); $('body').removeClass('offcanvas'); $('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened'); });// Close any$( document ).on( 'click', '.js-close-any', function ( event ) {$('.btn-sambar').removeClass('open');$('body').removeClass('js-close-any');$('body').removeClass('offcanvas');$('.sambar-inner').removeClass('offcanvas');$('.offcanvas-overlay').removeClass('opened');}) });

      • HOME
      • BRANDS
      • HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
      • HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
      • HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
        • HAIR BRUSHES
        • HAIR COMBS
        • HAIR ROLLERS
        • HOT-AIR BRUSHES
        • IRONS

      Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (8)

      16,90 €

      21,90 €

      In Stock

      Product SKU: B00006IVEN2

      Manufacturer: FEBSNOW

      Premium Material - Made of 100% 440C Japanese stainless steel hair cutting scissor with extremely sharp blades for clean cut, evenly trim hair with ease, will not damage or split hair ends High End Exterior - Smooth cuts and mirror polish finish, Luxurious blue diamond stones in the two-leaf intersection and mirror polish finish(Please note that this is a right-handed scissors) Off Set Grip- Thumb handle is shorter than finger handle, reduces over extension of thumb and wrist motion, relaxes your elbow and wrist.

      Array

      • Description
      • Reviews

      This type of handle has the best ergonomics and the most practical. Perfect for salon workers, barbers, and home use Multifunctional - The scissors measure 6.5 inch with cutting blades that measure 2.5 inch, the professional barber hair cutting scissor is safe and easy to use on men, women, the elderly, children, and babies Meet Your Expectation - Please kindly note that our scissor are polished by handmade craftsmanship and need to maintain by exclusive oil, so that it is normal to have slight scratches or a little oil stains. We are willing to help you to solve the issue that the product can not meet your expectation.

      • About Us
      • Delivery
      • Privacy

      Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (10) Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (11)

      Social Lift International LLC-FZ, FDRK6703 Compass Building, Al Shohada Road, AL Hamra Industrial Zone-FZ, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

      • Contact us
      • Site Map

      ★★★★★

      HIGHEST QUALITY HAIRSTYLING PRODUCTS.

      The hair products we sell in our wohairs.com store are the best on the market, we have as customers the best hair salons in Paris, Europe and all over the world, that's why our hair products are of superior quality at competitive prices, we have the best suppliers and manufacturers from all over the world!

      Main Menu

      • HOME
      • BRANDS
      • HAIRDRESSING TOOLS
      • HAIRDRESSING ACCESSORIES
      • HAIRDRESSING PRODUCTS
        • HAIR BRUSHES
        • HAIR COMBS
        • HAIR ROLLERS
        • HOT-AIR BRUSHES
        • IRONS

      We use cookies

      We use cookies on our website. Some of them are essential for the operation of the site, while others help us to improve this site and the user experience (tracking cookies). You can decide for yourself whether you want to allow cookies or not. Please note that if you reject them, you may not be able to use all the functionalities of the site.

      Ok Decline

      More information

      Hair Cutting Scissors Shears Professional Barber ULG 6.5 inch Hairdressing Regular Scissor Salon Razor Edge Hair Cutting Shear Japanese Stainless Steel with Detachable Finger Inser (2025)

      References

      Top Articles
      Will season ticket prices go up at City and when will details be announced?
      Will There Be a Season 2 of 'The Residence'? Here's What We Know About Detective Cupp's Future
      Act fast: Get 50% off the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum at Best Buy as part of its Deal of the Day
      Latest Posts
      Man City stars lose Pep Guardiola guarantee to add to season jeopardy
      Signal group chat leak: judge orders Trump administration to preserve all messages from 11-15 March – as it happened
      Recommended Articles
      Article information

      Author: Tish Haag

      Last Updated:

      Views: 5812

      Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

      Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

      Author information

      Name: Tish Haag

      Birthday: 1999-11-18

      Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

      Phone: +4215847628708

      Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

      Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

      Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.