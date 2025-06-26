Hairline Starting to Recede? These Dermatologist-Approved Laser Hair Growth Devices Could Be Your Answer. (2025)

THERE COMES A time in every man’s life—sans the few genetically gifted—when he must face hair loss. It hits sooner than many expect, as the American Hair Loss Association notes 85 percent of men will face hair loss by age 50. There are then two options: lean into it and join the Stanley Tucci Gang, or invest in equipment to regrow hair. For the latter, the best tools to reverse balding at home are laser hair growth devices.

Best Laser Hair Growth Devices

The majority of men lose their hair due to male pattern baldness (also known as androgenetic alopecia), a condition caused by genetic predisposition and hormonal influences, wherein testosterone is declining and dihydrotestosterone (aka DHT) is surging. This process is characterized by the classic receding hairline look, along with thinning around the crown.

Laser hair growth devices are best at treating this cause of hair loss, explains dermatologist and founder of Remedy , Dr. Muneeb Shah , MD. Other common factors like stress, illness, medications, nutritional deficiencies, and autoimmune diseases, will be less responsive to laser therapies, as hair follicles are often damaged or inactive from these issues and less willing to be rebooted from light treatment.

Laser hair growth devices work by using low-level laser therapy, or LLLT, to stimulate weakened or dormant hair follicles, says hair restoration physician and creator of the Bauman Turbo LaserCap , Dr. Alan Bauman , MD. The process is known as photobiomodulation, and it involves exposing tissues to light in the red and near-infrared spectrum, which can improve cell metabolism and blood flow, reduce inflammation, and stimulate hair follicles to re-enter and maintain the growth phase.

Generally, LLLT does not include LED, instead, it uses laser diodes. However, some devices will combine both for added effectiveness or to reduce the intensity of laser diodes. “In simpler terms, laser therapy supercharges the environment for healthy hair growth by restoring energy to sluggish follicles and optimizing scalp conditions,” Dr. Bauman says.

Laser hair growth devices are rarely cheap (you won’t find an effective one below $400), so you want to make sure you’re getting the right option for you before making the investment. After chatting with the pros, keep these details top of mind when choosing which laser hair growth device to purchase.

What to Consider

Light Type

As Dr. Bauman puts it, not all laser hair growth devices are created equal. The first thing to consider is what light is being used in your device to stimulate growth. The two primary options are LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) and laser diodes. He recommends zeroing in on laser diodes as they’re more powerful and penetrate deeper into the scalp, targeting the hair follicle root more effectively. From a strict regrowth perspective, laser diodes will be more effective, however, these also present more potential side effects given their strength, such as hyperpigmentation, burns, redness, and swelling. LEDs present fewer side effects, so they’re better for sensitive scalps, but won’t penetrate the scalp and hair follicles as deeply. This means LED is best suited for early shedding, and will struggle to help more severe hair loss.

Wavelength

For both LED and laser diode options, the therapeutic wavelength is crucial. Dr. Shah recommends wavelengths between 630 and 680 nanometers to successfully penetrate the scalp and stimulate hair follicle growth. If you have sensitive skin or are new to these tools, take it slow and work your way to the top level to limit irritation.

Dr. Bauman says that the 650-nanometer range is key, as it is the optimal wavelength absorbed by mitochondria for energy production to support hair follicle function. This process boosts cellular energy, as hair follicles are highly active structures that need a lot of energy to support the hair growth cycle. The end result is reduced inflammation, improved blood flow, and extended growth.

Treatment Length

To be clear, no laser hair growth device is going to give you Thor-level flow overnight—these tools take time. Dr. Shah says that men will need at least six months of consistent use before seeing results after regular use. But not every device’s session will be the same. Some, you’ll need to wear or place near the dome for five minutes, while others for half an hour. Consider the comfort of your device, along with your schedule, before investing. Most importantly, however, Dr. Shah says consistency is crucial because missing sessions, no matter how long they are, can reduce the device’s effectiveness. If executed properly, early results will appear around six months, such as reduced shedding or slight thickening, before fuller regrowth occurs near the one-year mark, according to Dr. Shah.

FDA Clearance

Whenever you’re dealing with new technology, rely on reputable organizations to first approve it for use. Both Dr. Shah and Dr. Bauman advise only looking to laser hair growth devices that have been accepted by the FDA for the safest, most effective experience. However, there are different levels to FDA acceptance. FDA-listed or FDA-registered simply means that the manufacturer has informed the FDA, but doesn’t imply approval or authorization. FDA clearance, on the other hand, means the device is substantially equivalent to a product already on the market.

FDA approved is the ideal, as this means the device has successfully been through extensive testing and clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness. But to date, there have been no LED or laser diode devices for hair growth that are FDA-approved, so look for FDA-cleared options.

How We Selected

As someone whose hairline is still going strong after 32 years (and a ton of preventive hair thinning products), I leaned heavily on the counsel of hair loss professionals for these selections. I conferred with dermatologist Dr. Shah and hair restoration physician Dr. Bauman on what to look for in an effective laser hair growth device and which they recommend. I also consulted with fellow Men’s Health writers and editors who have battled hair loss on their experience, based on ease of use, effectiveness, and long-term results. Following this research and testing, we nailed down these tools as the six best laser hair growth devices for men in 2025.