Hairline Starting to Recede? These Dermatologist-Approved Laser Hair Growth Devices Could Be Your Answer. (2025)

THERE COMES A time in every man’s life—sans the few genetically gifted—when he must face hair loss. It hits sooner than many expect, as the American Hair Loss Association notes 85 percent of men will face hair loss by age 50. There are then two options: lean into it and join the Stanley Tucci Gang, or invest in equipment to regrow hair. For the latter, the best tools to reverse balding at home are laser hair growth devices.
Best Laser Hair Growth Devices
Best Overall Laser Hair Growth Device
iRestore Laser Therapy Hair Growth System
Laser Hair Growth Device With Quickest Results
CurrentBody LED Hair Regrowth Device
Most Intense Laser Hair Growth Device
Capillus Pro Laser Therapy Cap
The majority of men lose their hair due to male pattern baldness (also known as androgenetic alopecia), a condition caused by genetic predisposition and hormonal influences, wherein testosterone is declining and dihydrotestosterone (aka DHT) is surging. This process is characterized by the classic receding hairline look, along with thinning around the crown.
Laser hair growth devices are best at treating this cause of hair loss, explains dermatologist and founder of Remedy, Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD. Other common factors like stress, illness, medications, nutritional deficiencies, and autoimmune diseases, will be less responsive to laser therapies, as hair follicles are often damaged or inactive from these issues and less willing to be rebooted from light treatment.
Laser hair growth devices work by using low-level laser therapy, or LLLT, to stimulate weakened or dormant hair follicles, says hair restoration physician and creator of the Bauman Turbo LaserCap, Dr. Alan Bauman, MD. The process is known as photobiomodulation, and it involves exposing tissues to light in the red and near-infrared spectrum, which can improve cell metabolism and blood flow, reduce inflammation, and stimulate hair follicles to re-enter and maintain the growth phase.
Generally, LLLT does not include LED, instead, it uses laser diodes. However, some devices will combine both for added effectiveness or to reduce the intensity of laser diodes. “In simpler terms, laser therapy supercharges the environment for healthy hair growth by restoring energy to sluggish follicles and optimizing scalp conditions,” Dr. Bauman says.
Laser hair growth devices are rarely cheap (you won’t find an effective one below $400), so you want to make sure you’re getting the right option for you before making the investment. After chatting with the pros, keep these details top of mind when choosing which laser hair growth device to purchase.
What to Consider
Light Type
As Dr. Bauman puts it, not all laser hair growth devices are created equal. The first thing to consider is what light is being used in your device to stimulate growth. The two primary options are LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) and laser diodes. He recommends zeroing in on laser diodes as they’re more powerful and penetrate deeper into the scalp, targeting the hair follicle root more effectively.
From a strict regrowth perspective, laser diodes will be more effective, however, these also present more potential side effects given their strength, such as hyperpigmentation, burns, redness, and swelling. LEDs present fewer side effects, so they’re better for sensitive scalps, but won’t penetrate the scalp and hair follicles as deeply. This means LED is best suited for early shedding, and will struggle to help more severe hair loss.
Wavelength
For both LED and laser diode options, the therapeutic wavelength is crucial. Dr. Shah recommends wavelengths between 630 and 680 nanometers to successfully penetrate the scalp and stimulate hair follicle growth. If you have sensitive skin or are new to these tools, take it slow and work your way to the top level to limit irritation.
Dr. Bauman says that the 650-nanometer range is key, as it is the optimal wavelength absorbed by mitochondria for energy production to support hair follicle function. This process boosts cellular energy, as hair follicles are highly active structures that need a lot of energy to support the hair growth cycle. The end result is reduced inflammation, improved blood flow, and extended growth.
Treatment Length
To be clear, no laser hair growth device is going to give you Thor-level flow overnight—these tools take time. Dr. Shah says that men will need at least six months of consistent use before seeing results after regular use. But not every device’s session will be the same. Some, you’ll need to wear or place near the dome for five minutes, while others for half an hour. Consider the comfort of your device, along with your schedule, before investing.
Most importantly, however, Dr. Shah says consistency is crucial because missing sessions, no matter how long they are, can reduce the device’s effectiveness. If executed properly, early results will appear around six months, such as reduced shedding or slight thickening, before fuller regrowth occurs near the one-year mark, according to Dr. Shah.
FDA Clearance
Whenever you’re dealing with new technology, rely on reputable organizations to first approve it for use. Both Dr. Shah and Dr. Bauman advise only looking to laser hair growth devices that have been accepted by the FDA for the safest, most effective experience. However, there are different levels to FDA acceptance. FDA-listed or FDA-registered simply means that the manufacturer has informed the FDA, but doesn’t imply approval or authorization. FDA clearance, on the other hand, means the device is substantially equivalent to a product already on the market.
FDA approved is the ideal, as this means the device has successfully been through extensive testing and clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness. But to date, there have been no LED or laser diode devices for hair growth that are FDA-approved, so look for FDA-cleared options.
How We Selected
As someone whose hairline is still going strong after 32 years (and a ton of preventive hair thinning products), I leaned heavily on the counsel of hair loss professionals for these selections. I conferred with dermatologist Dr. Shah and hair restoration physician Dr. Bauman on what to look for in an effective laser hair growth device and which they recommend. I also consulted with fellow Men’s Health writers and editors who have battled hair loss on their experience, based on ease of use, effectiveness, and long-term results. Following this research and testing, we nailed down these tools as the six best laser hair growth devices for men in 2025.
Best Overall Laser Hair Growth Device
iRestore Laser Therapy Hair Growth System
Pros
- Uses both LED and laser diodes
- Offers six-month money back guarantee
- Doesn't require daily treatments (every other day is enough)
Cons
- Combination of LED and laser diodes may dilute results for some
The biggest dilemma when buying a laser hair growth device is choosing between LED and laser diodes, but with the iRestore Laser Therapy Hair Growth System, you don’t have to. This device uses a hybrid of laser diodes and LEDs to get the best of both worlds, pairing the gentle nature of LEDs with the power of laser diodes. Dr. Shah backs it, noting that iRestore is reputable and the device is FDA-cleared.
The brand even offers a six-month money-back guarantee if no results are seen. However, I’d imagine the brand doesn’t receive many sendbacks, as this device gives full coverage with serious results. That being said, Dr. Bauman warns that the combo of LED and laser diodes may dilute benefits for some due to mixed light sources. But hard to argue with a six-month guarantee.
Read More: Best Hair Thickening Shampoos for Men
|Light Type
|LED and laser diodes
|Wavelength
|640-665 nm
|Treatment Length
|25 minutes
|FDA Cleared?
|Yes
Laser Hair Growth Device With Quickest Results
CurrentBody LED Hair Regrowth Device
Pros
- Quick 10 minutes sessions
- Adjustable, comfortable fit
- Wide range of wavelength strength
Cons
- Only uses LED
Dr. Shah also recommends this offering from Current Body. This futuristic helmet offers a spectrum of red light LED from 620 to 660 nanometers. The flexible intensity allows for a customized experience, which is ideal for those new to these tools or with sensitive skin to ease into LED treatment and see what your ideal nanometer level is.
While results will be stronger closer to 650 or 660 nanometers, this range is powerful enough to reduce inflammation, decrease DHT levels (to maintain follicle strength), and improve blood flow on the scalp (to provide hair follicles with more oxygen and nutrients needed for growth).
Sure, it may look like a VR set from a scrapped Black Mirror episode, but it’s quite comfortable, and deceptively adjustable for a quality fit. Use for 10 minutes daily, and results can be seen quickly in as little as 16 weeks. The only reasons this helmet missed out on the top spot is that it relies solely on LED, and is roughly $300 more expensive than iRestore’s helmet.
|Light Type
|LED
|Wavelength
|620 to 660 nm
|Treatment Length
|10 minutes
|FDA Cleared?
|Yes
Most Intense Laser Hair Growth Device
Capillus Pro Laser Therapy Cap
Pros
- Short six minute sessions
- Easy to multitask during sessions thanks to cap design
- Simple set up
Cons
- The most expensive option on this list
This FDA-cleared device provides solid diode coverage, with 272 medical-grade lasers. For comparison, the stellar and affordable Hairmax Ultima Lase Comb only has 12 medical-grade lasers. Plus, it’s all packed into a simple hat design that’s easy to incorporate into your routine, as it allows you to perform other tasks while you wear it for its six-minute treatments. Not to mention, it’s about as comfortable to wear as your go-to baseball cap. That being said, this is by far the most expensive option on this list at about $1,360. But if you can swing the pricetag, the results and ease of use are worth it.
|Light Type
|Laser diodes
|Wavelength
|Undisclosed
|Treatment Length
|6 minutes
|FDA Cleared?
|Yes
Best Value Laser Hair Growth Device
HairMax Ultima 12 LaserComb
Pros
- Most affordable option on this list
- Convenient comb style
- Lightest option on this list
Cons
- Comb makes it difficult to cover entire scalp in one session
Not everybody has the budget (or desire) to drop several thousand on a hair growth device. Maybe you’re on the fence about these tools, or the prospect of regrowing your hair in general. For these folks, Hairmax will be your best option, as it’s the least expensive tool on the market that’s still effective. Featuring 12 medical-grade laser diodes in a comb-style tool, you gently brush this device through your hair and across your dome to stimulate hair growth. The sessions are listed at eight minutes, however, it often takes longer for the best results, given the manual nature of the device and the smaller surface it covers at once. Still, you won’t find a cheaper FDA-approved model.
|Light Type
|Laser diodes
|Wavelength
|655 nm
|Treatment Length
|8 minutes
|FDA Cleared?
|Yes
HigherDose Red Light Therapy Hat
HigherDose Red Light Hat
Now 73% Off
Pros
- Easy to multitask during sessions thanks to cap design
- Easy set up
- Sleekest and most casual design of all options
Cons
- Only uses LED
Men’s Health writer Bob Gearing wore the HigherDose Red Light Therapy Hat every day for the past year, and swears by the results. He notes that this nifty cap is both more effective than Rogaine and less invasive, leaving no irritation or redness. It’s super easy to use, pop it on like any hat, and wear for 10 minutes a day while the 650 nanometer LED red light penetrates the scalp to promote a healthier environment for hair growth.
The brand lists 16 months as the target, but the best results will appear after six months. Unlike the Capillus cap, whose red light peaks through the sides during use, this is the only hair growth device you could get away with wearing in public without anyone noticing. It simply looks like a black hat, nothing more. This makes it both easy to use and even easier to incorporate into your daily routine.
|Light Type
|LED
|Wavelength
|650 nanometer
|Treatment Length
|10 minutes
|FDA Cleared?
|Yes
Laser Hair Growth Device with the Quickest Sessions
Hairmax LaserBand 82
Pros
- Shortest sessions on this list at 90 seconds
- High laser diode count at 246
- Some may see results in as early as three months
Cons
- Awkward look and fit
- Hard to multitask while using
- May require multiple sessions to cover entire scalp
At first glance, the Hairmax LaserBand 82 looks like a nuisance to use. Rather than a cap design like HigherDose and Capillus, helmet like iRestore and Current Body, or Hairmax’s comb, the LaserBand resembles a mini MRI machine. But unlike those devices, this tool only needs to be used for a couple of minutes to see results, three times a week. The brand boasts that sessions need only be 90 seconds, but Dr. Bauman warns it’ll take a bit longer for full coverage—like two or three minutes. Still, that’s by far the quickest treatment on this list. Plus, Dr. Bauman says it features a quality diode count (246 lasers), even if you may need to reposition after 90 seconds for full coverage.
|Light Type
|Laser diode
|Wavelength
|655 nm
|Treatment Length
|90 seconds
|FDA Cleared?
|Yes
Meet the Experts
- Dr. Muneeb Shah, MD, dermatologist and founder of Remedy.
- Dr. Alan Bauman, MD, hair restoration physician and creator of the Bauman Turbo LaserCap.
