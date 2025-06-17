Hallmark Mystery Franchises by the Numbers: Film Guide (2025)

The Hallmark Mystery channel has won over fans with its variety of thrilling franchises over the years — and the list just keeps getting longer.

Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Holly Robinson Peete are just some of the names that have had their own movie series on the network over the years. Cameron Bure starred in 18 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries before exiting the network in 2022.

Sweeney, meanwhile, portrayed Hannah Swensen in the Murder, She Baked franchise from 2015 to 2017 before reviving the character in 2021 for a new set of films: Hannah Swensen Mysteries.

“I love making those movies,” Sweeney exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of the baking-themed franchise that also stars Cameron Mathison before Victor Webster joined in 2024. “Those are my favorites to be honest.”

Scroll down to see which Hallmark Mystery franchise you’ve already seen — and which ones you need to mark off your list: