Hallow Road: Rosamund Pike, Matthew Rhys, Babak Anvari psychological thriller reaches theatres this fall (2025)

Back in November of 2023, we learned thatUnder the Shadowdirector Babak Anvariwas in production on psychological thriller calledHallow Road, starring Rosamund Pike(Gone Girl) andMatthew Rhys(Perry Mason).A few months ago, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch Hallow Road at the SXSW film festival, and he gave the film an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Now, Deadline reports that Hallow Road has secured a distribution deal with XYZ Films, with the company planning to give the film a theatrical release in the US sometime this fall. It already received a theatrical release in the UK last month.
Scripted by William Gillies,Hallow Roadwas commissioned and developed by London Film & TV. The story followsparents in a race against time when they receive a distressing late-night phone call from their daughter, after she hits another young woman while driving the father’s car. As they head deeper into the night, disturbing revelations threaten to tear the family apart as they realize they might not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road..
The film was produced by Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures with Ian Henry of London Film & TV and Richard Bolger of Hail Mary Pictures. Financing was provided by XYZ Films and Screen Ireland. Filming took place in Ireland and Prague.
sponsored content
When the project was first announced, Anvari gave the following statement toDeadline: “I treasure the opportunity to collaborate with Rosamund and Matthew, two hugely talented actors who I’ve long admired, onHallow Road. I believe we can create something emotionally intense, and charged with uncanny terror, that nevertheless taps into something relatable to all families. I can’t wait to bring Will’s wonderful script to life with this brilliant team.“ Producer Ian Henry added: “We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to work with Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, a prestige cast that will elevate this intense drama to new heights, alongside the visionary director, Babak Anvari. XYZ and Two & Two Pictures are building a strong portfolio of films together and we are delighted to partner with them for this psychological thriller from Will Gillies, an exciting new screenwriting voice.“
XYZ Films is attaching the trailer for Hallow Road to the Al Pacino, Dan Stevens exorcism film The Ritual, which reaches theatres this Friday. According to Bumbray, Hallow Road “almost felt like a feature-length version of aTwilight ZoneorOuter Limitsepisode, albeit done with a lot of style. It’s the kind of morality tale a guy like Rod Serling would have appreciated.”
Are you looking forward to seeing Hallow Road on the big screen this fall? Let us know by leaving a comment below.
Source: Deadline
Tags: aith, Arrow in the head, Babak Anvari, Matthew Rhys, Rosamund Pike
Latest Horror News
Horror Movie News
Saw: Blumhouse reportedly acquires franchise rights from Twisted Pictures
Posted 4 hours ago
Blumhouse is reportedly set to acquire the franchise rights to Saw from Twisted Pictures, but Lionsgate still owns 50%.
Movie News
Mikey Madison in talks to replace Sydney Sweeney in The Masque of the Red Death
Posted 7 hours ago
Mikey Madison will play dual roles in The Masque of the Red Death. She replaces Sydney Sweeney, who was originally set to star in the film.
Horror Movie News
Mike Flanagan confirms his Exorcist sequel will not make its announced release date
Posted 7 hours ago
A March 2026 release date was announced for Mike Flanagan's Exorcist sequel, but Flanagan has confirmed it won't be ready for that date
Horror Movie News
Octavia Spencer reteams with Blumhouse for Ma sequel
Posted 9 hours ago
Octavia Spencer will be reprising the title role in a sequel to Blumhouse's 2019 psychological horror thriller Ma
Movie News
The Life of Chuck: Mike Flanagan’s new Stephen King movie gets its final trailer
Posted 11 hours ago
Mike Flanagan's new Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck reaches theatres this weekend and the final trailer is now online
Horror Movie News
Monster High live-action movie to be directed by M3GAN’s Gerard Johnstone
Posted 11 hours ago
M3GAN and M3GAN 2.0 director Gerard Johnstone is set to take the helm of a live-action Monster High movie for Mattel and Universal
Movie News
Unabom: Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis cast in Ted Kaczynski thriller
Posted 12 hours ago
Russell Crowe,Jacob Tremblay,Shailene Woodley, andAnnabelle Wallis will star in the thriller Unabom for Janus Metz, Netflix, and MRC
Horror Movie News
Trust trailer: Sophie Turner stars in home invasion thriller
Posted 12 hours ago
Trailer: Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner stars in the home invasion thriller Trust, which reaches theatres in August
Horror Movie News
Hell House LLC: Lineage gets a new promo ahead of August theatrical release
Posted 12 hours ago
Hell House LLC: Lineage promo reveals the film will be getting a theatrical release before it reaches the Shudder streaming service
Horror Movie News
Dawn of the Dead star Ken Foree joins fans in trying to make sure the Monroeville Mall will be preserved
Posted 13 hours ago
Dawn of the Dead star Ken Foree and the movie's fans are hoping the Monroeville Mall, which recently sold to Walmart, will be preserved
Load more articles