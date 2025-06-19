Hallow Road: Rosamund Pike, Matthew Rhys, Babak Anvari psychological thriller reaches theatres this fall (2025)

Back in November of 2023, we learned thatUnder the Shadowdirector Babak Anvariwas in production on psychological thriller called Hallow Road , starring Rosamund Pike(Gone Girl) andMatthew Rhys(Perry Mason).A few months ago, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch Hallow Road at the SXSW film festival, and he gave the film an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Now, Deadline reports that Hallow Road has secured a distribution deal with XYZ Films, with the company planning to give the film a theatrical release in the US sometime this fall. It already received a theatrical release in the UK last month.

Scripted by William Gillies,Hallow Roadwas commissioned and developed by London Film & TV. The story follows parents in a race against time when they receive a distressing late-night phone call from their daughter, after she hits another young woman while driving the father’s car. As they head deeper into the night, disturbing revelations threaten to tear the family apart as they realize they might not be the only ones driving down Hallow Road..

The film was produced by Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures with Ian Henry of London Film & TV and Richard Bolger of Hail Mary Pictures. Financing was provided by XYZ Films and Screen Ireland. Filming took place in Ireland and Prague.

When the project was first announced, Anvari gave the following statement toDeadline: “ I treasure the opportunity to collaborate with Rosamund and Matthew, two hugely talented actors who I’ve long admired, onHallow Road. I believe we can create something emotionally intense, and charged with uncanny terror, that nevertheless taps into something relatable to all families. I can’t wait to bring Will’s wonderful script to life with this brilliant team. “ Producer Ian Henry added: “ We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to work with Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, a prestige cast that will elevate this intense drama to new heights, alongside the visionary director, Babak Anvari. XYZ and Two & Two Pictures are building a strong portfolio of films together and we are delighted to partner with them for this psychological thriller from Will Gillies, an exciting new screenwriting voice. “

XYZ Films is attaching the trailer for Hallow Road to the Al Pacino, Dan Stevens exorcism film The Ritual, which reaches theatres this Friday. According to Bumbray, Hallow Road “almost felt like a feature-length version of aTwilight ZoneorOuter Limitsepisode, albeit done with a lot of style. It’s the kind of morality tale a guy like Rod Serling would have appreciated.”

