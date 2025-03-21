Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (2025)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (1) Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (2)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (3)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (4)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (5)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (6)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (7)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (8)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (9)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (10)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (11)

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (12)

Overview

Sustainably
Sourced

Handmade

Satisfaction
Guarantee

Description

Curious and fearless, the kangaroo inspires artisans Davit and Ani Avagimyan to create this captivating homage to strength. The team works with classic artistry on this sculpture, modeled to resemble the graceful essence of a kangaroo—all finished with hand-painted details for a unique look.

  • Papier mache
  • 0.80 oz
  • 7.8 inches H x 2.8 inches W x 5 inches D
THE STORY BEHIND THE PRODUCT

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (13)

Artisan Organization: Davit and Ani Avagimyan

Country: Armenia

"I am Davit Avagimyan, born and raised in Shushi, where my passion for painting ignited in my childhood. My journey in the world of art officially began at Khachatryan College, Shushi, where I studied Decorative Applied Arts from 2001 to 2004. Eager to further my artistic endeavors, I pursued studies at the Design Department of Stepanakert University of Technology.

"In 2015, I delved deeper into painting and sculpture, exploring new avenues of creativity. It was during this time that I met my wife, Ani, a talented artist herself, hailing from Kapan. Ani honed her skills at the design department of Kapan State Art College and brought her unique perspective to our collaborative efforts.

"After tying the knot, Ani and I embarked on a shared artistic journey, combining our talents and visions to create captivating works of art. However, our lives took an unexpected turn after the 2020 war, prompting us to leave our beloved Shushi and relocate to Armenia.

"Amidst the challenges of resettlement, we found solace and inspiration in papier-m√¢ch√©. Exploring this versatile medium, we discovered its potential to enhance our artistic expression. Together, we honed our craft, infusing our papier-m√¢ch√© creations with our distinct artistic styles and shared passion for creativity.

"As we navigate this new chapter in our lives, Ani and I remain dedicated to our artistic pursuits, continuously pushing the boundaries of our creativity. With each papier-m√¢ch√© masterpiece we create, we honor our heritage, share our stories, and weave a tapestry of artistry that transcends borders and speaks to the soul.""

Hand-Painted Papier Mache Kangaroo Sculpture from Armenia - Memorial to the Strong (2025)

