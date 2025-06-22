Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025 (2025)

Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025

1. Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

The Rajasthan Royals batter was made the side’s skipper for the first few matches of the season as regular skipper Sanju Samson had suffered a finger injury. Parag was fined INR 12 lakh by BCCI as his side maintained a slow over-rate against the Chennai Super Kings in a match held on March 30.

Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025 (4)

2. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

The Mumbai Indians skipper was fined INR 12 lakh by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate in their clash against the Gujarat Titans on March 29. It turned out to be a poor day for the Mumbai-based franchise as their opponents went on to beat them at the Narendra Modi stadium by 36 runs.

Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025 (5)

3. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper was fined INR 12 lakh by the BCCI as his side maintained a slow over-rate in their clash against the Mumbai Indians on April 4. Pant didn’t have a great day with the bat as he only managed to score 2 runs before getting dismissed, however the Lucknow-based franchise ended up edging victory by 12 runs.

Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025 (6)

4. Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper was fined INR 12 lakh by the BCCI as his side maintained a slow over-rate in their clash against the Mumbai Indians on April 7. Patidar played a valiant knock of 64 as his side ended up coming out on top in the match by 12 runs.

Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025 (7)

5. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

The Rajasthan Royals skipper is the only captain so far who has been fined INR 24 lakh by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate. This is due to the fact that it was RR’s second offense of the season which saw their penalty get doubled. The offense occurred in the Rajasthan-based franchise’s clash against the Gujarat Titans which they ended up losing by 58 runs.

Hardik Pandya to Axar Patel: List of captains to get fined by BCCI in IPL 2025 (8)

6. Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

The Delhi Capitals skipper was recently fined INR 12 lakh by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side’s clash against the Mumbai Indians on April 13. This was Axar and the Delhi-based franchise’s first offense of the season and it came in a match where they ended up losing by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

