Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (2025)

Base Models with an 'X' has 8GB of DRAM and Flash memory. Example: C1111X-8P

The C1131 models have 4GB of DRAM and 8G flash memory.

The C1131X models have 8GB of DRAM and 16G flash memory.

For the C1131 series, only the Class A statements in the Trademark notice, which is available at the beginning of this guide, is valid.

Base Models without an 'X' have 4GB of DRAM and Flash Memory. Example: C1111-8P

For base model-C11x1X-8PLTEP, 'x' represents the CPU performance level.