Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (2025)

Table of Contents
About Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Service Routers Chassis Views LED Indicators Reset Button Power Supply Slots and Interfaces Specifications of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers Periodic Inspection and Cleaning References

Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers with Cisco IOS XE Software are high-performance devices that are easy to deploy and manage. The routers combine Internet access, comprehensive security, and wireless services (LTE Advanced 3.0, Wireless WAN and Wireless LAN).

About Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Service Routers

The Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers are the next generation, IOS XE-based, multi core, branch routers. They are available in both fixed and modular form factors. The Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers is best suited for small and midsize businesses, enterprise branches, and as customer premises equipment in managed services environments.

Table 1. Base Models of the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers

Base Models

Front Panel Switch Ports

WAN Ports

Console Port

(Optional) POE

(Optional) WLAN

(Optional) LTE

(Optional) DSL

C111x-8P

8

2 (1 Combo RJ-45/SFP + 1 RJ-45)

Serial RJ-45, Micro USB

4PoE/2PoE+

None

4G LTE-Advanced (CAT6) with carrier aggregation

G.FAST, VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+

C1111X-8P

8

2 (1 Combo RJ-45/SFP + 1 RJ-45)

Serial RJ-45, Micro USB

4PoE/2PoE+

None

None

None

C111x-4P

4

2 (1 Combo RJ-45/SFP + 1 RJ-45)

Serial RJ-45, Micro USB

2 POE/1 POE+

802.11ac WAVE 2

4G LTE-Advanced (CAT6) with carrier aggregation

VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+

C1101-4PLTEPWx

4

1 RJ-45

Micro USB

None

802.11ac WAVE 2 (C1101-4PLTEPWx)

4G pluggable LTE (CAT 4) and pluggable LTE Advanced (CAT 6) with carrier aggregation

None

C1101-4P

4

1 RJ-45

Micro USB

None

None

None

None

C1109-2PLTE

2

1 RJ-45

Micro USB

None

None

4G LTE (CAT 4)

None

C1109-4PLTE2P

4

1 RJ45

Micro USB

None

802.11ac WAVE 2 (C1109-4PLTE2PWx)

Dual pluggable modems

- 4G pluggable LTE (CAT 4) and pluggable LTE Advanced (CAT 6) with carrier aggregation

None

C1121-4P

4

2(1 Combo RJ45/SFP+1 RJ45

Micro USB

2 POE/1 POE+

None

None

None

C1121-4PLTEP

4

2(1 Combo RJ45/SFP+1 RJ45

Micro USB

2 POE/1 POE+

None

4G Pluggable LTE (CAT 4) and pluggable LTE Advanced (CAT 6) with carrier aggregation

None

C11x1(X)-8P *

8

2(1 Combo RJ45/SFP+1 RJ45

Micro USB

4 POE/2 POE+

None

None

None

C11x1(X)- 8PLTEP *

8

2(1 Combo RJ45/SFP+1 RJ45

Micro USB

4 POE/2 POE+

None

4G Pluggable LTE (CAT 4) and pluggable LTE Advanced (CAT 6) with carrier aggregation

VDSL2, ADSL2/2+, G.SHDSL

C1121X-8PLTEPWx

8

2(1 Combo RJ45/SFP+1 RJ45

Micro USB

4 POE/2 POE+

802.11 AC WAVE 2

4G Pluggable LTE (CAT 4) and pluggable LTE Advanced (CAT 6) with carrier aggregation

None

C1131X-8PLTEPWx

C1131-8PLTEPWx

8

2x L3 Gigabit RJ45/SFP Combo

Serial RJ45

4 POE/2 POE+

802.11 AX

WiFi 6

5G Plugabble LTE

None

C1131X-8PWx

C1131-8PWx

8

2x L3 Gigabit RJ45/SFP Combo

Serial RJ45

4 POE/2 POE+

802.11 AX

WiFi 6

None

None
Table 2. Pluggable Modules of the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers

Pluggable Interface Modules

Pluggable Interface Modules Technology

P-LTE-GB

CAT4 LTE Pluggable Europe SMS/GPS

P-LTE-GB=

CAT4 LTE Pluggable Europe SMS/GPS

P-LTE-IN

CAT4 LTE Pluggable India and China

P-LTE-IN=

CAT4 LTE Pluggable India and China

P-LTE-JN

CAT4 LTE Pluggable Japan

P-LTE-JN=

CAT4 LTE Pluggable Japan

P-LTE-NA

CAT4 LTE Pluggable for North America

P-LTE-NA=

CAT4 LTE Pluggable for North America

P-LTE-US

CAT4 LTE Pluggable for United States

P-LTE-US=

CAT4 LTE Pluggable for United States

P-LTE-VZ

CAT4 LTE Pluggable Verizon

P-LTE-VZ=

CAT4 LTE Pluggable Verizon

P-LTEA-EA

CAT6 LTE Advanced Pluggable for Europe and North America

P-LTEA-EA=

CAT6 LTE Advanced Pluggable for Europe and North America

P-LTEA-LA

CAT6 LTE Advanced Pluggable for APAC, LATAM, and ANZ

P-LTEA-LA=

CAT6 LTE Advanced Pluggable for APAC, LATAM, and ANZ

P-LTEAP18-GL

CAT6 LTE Advanced PRO Pluggable for ALL Global Regions

P-LTEAP18-GL=

CAT6 LTE Advanced PRO Pluggable for ALL Global Regions

P-5GS6-GL

5G Sub-6 GHz Pluggable Interface Module

P-5GS6-R16SA-GL

5G Sub-6 GHz Pluggable Interface Module

P-LTEA7-NA

CAT7 LTE Pluggable for North America

P-LTEA7-JP

CAT7 LTE Advanced PIM for Japan

P-LTEA7-EAL

CAT7 LTE Advanced PIM for EMEA, APAC, LATAM
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (1)

Note

P-5GS6-GL is supported on C8300, C8200, C8200L, and Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Service Routers.

P-5GS6-GL is supported on Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Service Routers from the Cisco IOS XE 17.9.2 release.
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (2)

Note

Base Models with an 'X' has 8GB of DRAM and Flash memory. Example: C1111X-8P

The C1131 models have 4GB of DRAM and 8G flash memory.

The C1131X models have 8GB of DRAM and 16G flash memory.

For the C1131 series, only the Class A statements in the Trademark notice, which is available at the beginning of this guide, is valid.

Base Models without an 'X' have 4GB of DRAM and Flash Memory. Example: C1111-8P

For base model-C11x1X-8PLTEP, 'x' represents the CPU performance level.

For more information on the features and specifications of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers, refer to the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers Solution Overview document and Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers datasheet.

Chassis Views

Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (3)

Note

The compliance label is present at the bottom of the product.

This section contains front and back panel views of the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers showing locations of the power and signal interfaces, interface slots, status indicators, and chassis identification labels.

Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (4)

1

Status

2

VPN

3

Wi-Fi

4

GPS

5

LTE signal intensity

6

LTE data/SIM

7

Illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (5)

1

LTE antennas – main and diversity

2

Ethernet switch

3

GPS connection

4

CLEI label

5

Serial number

6

Grounding

7

Reset button

8

Power switch

9

4-pin power connector

10

GE 0/0/1

11

GE 0/0/0 - RJ45

12

GE 0/0/0 - SFP

13

USB3.0

14

Lower slot0

Upper slot1

15

LTE provisioning port

16

RJ45/Micro USB console

17

DSL

18

Kensington lock slot

19

Product Identification Number (PID)
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (6)

Note

For more information on the Reset Button, refer to the Reset Overview section in the ISR 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers.

Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (7)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (8)

1

Kensington lock slot

2

Grounding

3

Power switch

4

4-pin power connector

5

Reset button

6

LAN: 0-4

7

GE WAN

8

Micro USB console

9

USB3.0
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (9)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (10)

1

Power switch

2

4-pin power connector

3

Reset button

4

LAN:0-4

5

GE WAN

6

Micro-USB console port

7

Pluggable

8

Grounding

9

Kensington lock slot
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (11)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
2

Main and diversity antenna
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (12)

1

Kensington lock slot

2

Grounding

3

Reset button

4

Power switch

5

4-pin power connector

6

LAN: 0 & 1

7

GE WAN

8

Micro-USB console port

9

USB 3.0

10

Micro-SIM slots 0 and 1
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (13)

1

Grounding

2

Power switch

3

Reset button

4

4-pin power connector

5

LAN:0-4

6

GE WAN

7

USB 3.0

8

Micro-USB console port

9

LTE antenna

10

Kensington lock slot
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (14)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (15)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

RJ-45 stacked connector

6

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

8

Micro-USB console

9

USB 3.0

10

Kensington lock slot

11

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (16)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

GE 0/0/1

6

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

8

Micro-USB console

9

USB 3.0

10

Pluggable

11

Kensington lock slot

12

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (17)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (18)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

RJ-45

6

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

8

Micro-USB console

9

USB 3.0

10

Kensington lock slot

11

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (19)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

GE 0/0/1

6

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

8

Micro-USB console

9

USB 3.0

10

Pluggable

11

Kensington lock slot

12

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (20)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (21)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

Wi-Fi status

6

GE 0/0/1

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

8

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

9

Micro-USB console

10

USB 3.0

11

Pluggable

12

Kensington lock slot

13

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (22)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (23)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

RJ-45

6

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

8

Micro-USB console

9

Pluggable

10

DSL

11

Kensington lock slot

12

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (24)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (25)

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

USB 3.0

6

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

7

GE WAN 0/0/0 -SFP

8

Micro-USB console

9

Pluggable

10

Symmetrical High-speed Digital Subscriber Lines (SHDSL)

11

Kensington lock slot

12

Grounding
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (26)

1

Non-illuminated Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (27)
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (28)
Table 3. C1131(X)-8PLTEPW/C1131-8PLTEPW I/O Panel View

1

Reset button

2

Power switch

3

4-pin power connector

4

Ethernet switch

5

Wi-Fi status

6

GE WAN 0/0/1 - SFP

7

GE WAN 0/0/1 -RJ45

8

GE WAN 0/0/0 -RJ45

9

GE WAN 0/0/0 - SFP

10

Console

11

USB 2.0

12

Pluggable

13

Kensington lock slot

14

Grounding

LED Indicators

The following figures and table summarizes the LED indicators that are located in the bezel or chassis of the C111x series.

See Also
Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers Data SheetCisco 1000 シリーズ サービス統合型ルータ

Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (29)

1

Status

2

VPN

3

WLAN

4

GPS

5

LTE RSSI/mode

6

LTE data/SIM

7

Cisco logo
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (30)

1

GE WAN ports: 0-7 (0, 2, 4, 6 at the top and 1, 3, 5, 7 at the bottom)

2

PoE LED

3

GE1 LED

4

GE0 LED

5

USB LED

6

RJ-45 console LED

7

USB console

8

Micro USB console LED

9

CD LED

10

DATA LED
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (31)

1

VPN

2

PoE LED

3

Status

4

Ethernet switch ports 0-3

5

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

6

GE 0/0/1 LED

7

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

8

Micro USB console LED

9

USB LED
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (32)

1

VPN

2

PoE LED

3

Status

4

Ethernet switch ports 0-3

5

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

6

GE 0/0/1 LED

7

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

8

Micro USB console LED

9

USB LED
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (33)

1

VPN

2

PoE LED

3

Status

4

Ethernet switch ports 0-7 (0, 2, 4, 6 at the top and 1, 3, 5, 7 at the bottom)

5

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

6

GE 0/0/1 LED

7

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

8

Micro USB console LED

9

USB LED
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (34)

1

VPN

2

PoE LED

3

Status

4

Ethernet Switch Ports 0-7 (0, 2, 4, 6 at the top and 1, 3, 5, 7 at the bottom)

5

Wi-Fi

6

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

7

GE 0/0/1 LED

8

GE 0/0/0 SFP LED

9

USB LED

10

Micro USB console LED
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (35)

1

VPN

2

PoE LED

3

Status

4

Ethernet Switch Ports 0-7 (0, 2, 4, 6 at the top and 1, 3, 5, 7 at the bottom)

5

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

6

USB5 LED

7

GE 0/0/0 SFP LED

8

Micro USB console LED

9

CD LED
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (36)
Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (37)
Table 4. C1131(X)-8PW/C1131-8PW LED Indicators

1

VPN

2

PoE LED

3

Status

4

Ethernet switch ports 0-7 (0, 2, 4, 6 at the top and 1, 3, 5, 7 at the bottom)

5

Wi-Fi

6

GE 0/0/1 SFP LED

7

GE 0/0/1 RJ45 LED

8

GE 0/0/0 RJ45 LED

9

GE 0/0/0 SFP LED

10

USB LED

11

Console LED

The following table summarizes the LED indicators that are located in the bezel or chassis of the C111x series.

Table 5. LED Indicators for C111x

Port

LED Color

Description

Control Source

Cisco logo

Blue

Illuminated Cisco logo. Indicates that router is powered on.

Bezel side

Status

(System status)

Green and Amber

Steady green - System is operating normally.

Bezel side. All models.

Off—System is not out of reset mode or BIOS image is not loadable.

Blinking Amber — BIOS/ROMmon is booting.

Steady Amber — BIOS/ROMmon has completed booting, and the system is at the ROMmon prompt or booting the platform software.

VPN OK

Green

Off— No tunnel.

Bezel side

Steady On— At least one tunnel is up.

LTE RSSI/mode

Green and Amber

No LEDs On—No service

Bezel side

1 LED On— RSSI is under -100dBm.

2 LEDs On— Low RSSI, -99dbm <> -90dBm.

3 LEDs On— Medium RSSI -89dBm <> -70dBm.

4 LEDs On— High RSSI, > -69dBm.

Green— LTE

Amber— 3G

GPS

Green

Off: GPS not configured

Bezel side

On: GPS configured

Blink: GPS acquiring

WLAN

Green, Red, and Amber

Green— Normal operating condition with at least one wireless client association.

Bezel side

Red—Ethernet link is not operational or ethernet failure.

Amber—Software upgrade is in progress.

Ethernet switch GE LAN ports, non-PoE

Green

Off— No link

I/O side

Steady On— Link

Blink— TXD/RXD data

Ethernet switch GE LAN ports, with PoE

Green and Amber

Off— No link, no device powered, PD denied power, power delivery fault PoE administratively disabled.

Green steady on— link; if PoE device, power is enabled.

Green Blink— TXD/RXD data

Amber - PoE fault

I/O side

PoE OK

Green

Green steady on— -53.5V PoE power supply connected and all powered port operating normally.

I/O side

Off — No -53.5V PoE power supply connected to router.

GE WAN ports

Green

Off— No link

I/O side

Steady on— link

Blink— TXD/RXD data

DSL CD

Green

Off— Shut

I/O side

Green blink— Training, or no shut and cable disconnected.

Green steady on— Trained

DSL data

Green

Off— No data activity

I/O side

Green blink— TX/RX Data

Console

Green

Green on— console enabled.

I/O side

USB console

Green

Off— No USB device discovered.

I/O side

On— USB device discovered.

USB

Green

Off: No USB device discovered.

I/O side

On: USB device discovered.
Table 6. LED Indicators for C1101, C1109 and C1131s

LED

Color

Description

Control Source

Power

Green+Amber

System power status

Off: No power

Green steady on: Normal operation

Green blink: Boot up phase or in ROM monitor mode

Amber steady on or blink: Some issues with the system.

I/O

VPN OK

Green

VPN Status

Off: No tunnel

Steady on:At least one tunnel is up

I/O

Ethernet switch GE LAN ports

Green

Link activity

Off: No link

Steady on: Link

Blink: TXD/RXD Data

I/O

GE WAN ports

Green

Link activity

Off: No link

Steady on: Link

Blink: TXD/RXD Data

I/O

LTE DATA/SIM

(C1101-4PLTEPWz C1101-4PLTEP/C1101-4PLTEPWx)

Green and Amber

Single LTE modem (one modem with SIM switch-over capability)

Off: Modem not up or modem up and no SIM

Amber steady on: Modem up, SIM installed but not active.

Green Blink: LTE data activity.

Bezel side

WLAN

3-color LED: Green, Red and Amber

(C1101-4PLTEPWx)

3-color LED: Green, Blue and Red

(C1131(X)-8PWx, C1131(X)-8PLTEPWx)

For more information on the LED status, see the LED Status Indications.

WLAN functions

I/O

USB console

Green

USB console status

OFF: USB console not active

ON: USB console active

I/O

USB 3.0

Green

USB 3.0 status

OFF: No USB device discovered

ON: USB device discovered

USB activity

I/O

Reset Button

The actuation of the Reset button is only recognized during ROMmon boot, that is, as the router comes to the ROMmon prompt.

The Reset button does not require much force to be pressed. The Reset button should be pressed only with a small implement such as the tip of a pen or a paper clip. When the Reset button is pressed at startup, the system LED turns green.

For more information, see the "Reset Overview" section of the Cisco 1100 Software Configuration Guide.

Power Supply

C111x, C1121x, and C1131 Series Integrated Services Routers support PoE and PoE+ power to endpoints. The product power specifications are as follows:

  • AC input voltage: Universal 100 to 240 VAC

  • Frequency: 50 to 60 Hz

  • Maximum output power: Up to 66W for non-PoE supply and upto 150W for PoE supply

  • Optional PoE and PoE+

  • Output voltage: +12VDC for system power and -53.5VDC for PoE power

Slots and Interfaces

About Slots, Subslots, and Port Numbering

The Cisco 1100 series designates its interfaces using a 3-tuple notation that lists the slot, sub slot and port in the format slot/sub-slot/port. The slot number is reserved for the mother board, which is "0". Each interface type is allocated a sub slot and the port number is a unique port on the interface.

Table 7. Slot, Bay, and Port Numbering

Subslot

Interface Type

Ethernet LAN

1

Ethernet WAN

2

LTE

3

DSL

4

Wi-Fi

Specifications of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers

For specifications on the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers, refer to the Cisco 1100 Series ISR Specifications document.

Periodic Inspection and Cleaning

We recommend that you periodically inspect and clean the external surface of the router. Removing is recommended to minimize the negative impact of environmental dust or debris. The frequency of inspection and cleaning is dependent upon the severity of the environmental conditions, but we recommend cleaning the router once every six months. Cleaning involves vacuuming router air intake and exhaust vents.

Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (38)

Note

Sites with ambient temperatures consistently above 25°C or 77°F and with potentially high levels of dust or debris might require periodic preventative maintenance cleaning.

Hardware Installation Guide for the Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router - Overview of Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Routers [Cisco 1100 Integrated Services Router] (2025)

References

Top Articles
Men's Skincare: 5 Tips To PROPERLY Wash Your Face
L'Oréal Paris Men Expert Shirt Protect 48H Deodorant Spray 150 ML
How to Use Face Wash: 9-Step Guide for Men
Latest Posts
The Best Face Wash for Men [2023]
Etos For Men Sensitive After Shave Balsem
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 5747

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.