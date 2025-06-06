Harry Redknapp calls Thomas Tuchel 'German spy' then appears to make Nazi salute (2025)

Harry Redknapp appeared to make a Nazi salute after calling England manager Thomas Tuchel a ‘German spy’ on stage at an event.

The 78-year-old was appearing at a charity event in London last week and was speaking during an interview in front of a crowd.

In a video obtained by The Guardian the former Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham boss was said he is a fan of former England manager Gareth Southgate but the country should have won a tournament under his stewardship.

Asked if Tuchel was now the right man for the job, Redknapp joked: ‘I don’t know. I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s a German spy.’

The crowd burst into laughter and Redknapp continued along that path, saying: ‘I’m telling you. Seriously, he’s been sent over to f**k us up. He has. Listen, I’m telling you, he’s like Lord Haw Haw in the war – “We have your best soldiers captured” and all that.’

Imagining some instructions being given to Tuchel, he continued: ‘Go over and ruin that team!’ Redknapp then slipped into a German accent, saying ‘Ja!’ and seemingly performing a Nazi salute with his left arm, which drew noises of shock from the crowd.

However, those noises were quickly replaced by cheering, laughter and applause, with Redknapp laughing along and saying: ‘I’m going, I’ve got to go and see my accountant.’

Metro has approached Redknapp and his representatives for comment.

Tuchel was unveiled as England boss in October, becoming the first German to manage the Three Lions and the third man from abroad after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

In his first press conference back in October, Tuchel said: ‘I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team,’ said Tuchel, who will take over England from the start of 2025.

‘I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

‘To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.’

On the fact that some England fans would prefer an English manager, he added: ‘I can understand it but I think we deserve a fair chance and the credit for having a good record in the country and never being shy of how much we love to live in the country and how much we enjoy working with players in the Premier League.

‘Maybe this counts a bit for a British edge on my passport. We will try to convince them by results and the way we play.’

Tuchel has now taken charge of his first two England games, beating Albania 2-0 and Latvia 3-0 in low-key World Cup qualifiers over the current international break.

