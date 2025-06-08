Hashem Abedi, Manchester Arena bomber, attacks prison officers (2025)

3 hours ago Daniel De Simone Investigations Correspondent Sima Kotecha Senior UK correspondent

Counter-terrorism policing (CTP)'s Cdr Dom Murphy said: "Given the nature of the incident, it has been agreed that CTP North East will lead the investigation, supported by Durham Constabulary. "This is an ongoing investigation which is in its early stages, and we are working hard to establish the facts. Therefore, we are unable to comment further at this time." Two men and a woman were injured, with the latter since discharged from hospital. A prison officer at HMP Frankland told BBC News "staff are shaken by what's happened". "It's a difficult day at the prison when colleagues are seriously hurt. You can't help asking yourself why you do this job when something like this happens," they added. Abedi is the brother of Salman Abedi who carried out the Manchester Arena suicide bombing which killed 22 people in 2017. After Hashem Abedi, 28, was named by the Prison Officers' Association as being involved in the attack, a government source confirmed to the BBC he was the prisoner involved. He was found guilty of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life in 2020 following the Manchester Arena attack. He was jailed for a minimum of 55 years before he could be considered for parole. The sentence was a record for a determinate prison term. In 2022, Abedi, along with two others, was found guilty of a previous "vicious attack" on two prison officers. For this attack he received a sentence of three years and 10 months - which was added to his previous minimum term. Saturday's attack took place in a separation centre used to hold the country's most dangerous and influential extremist prisoners. The centre holds less than 10 inmates. Abedi has been a long-term resident. See Also Israel says it will expand its offensive across most of Gaza

Following the incident, the chair of the Prison Officers' Association, Mark Fairhurst, said the freedoms given to prisoners in these centres should be reviewed. "I am of the opinion that allowing access to cooking facilities and items that can threaten the lives of staff should be removed immediately," Mr Fairhurst said. "These prisoners need only receive their basic entitlements and we should concentrate on control and containment instead of attempting to appease them. Things have to change." Former prison governor John Podmore told the BBC this incident was a "catastrophic security failure" as he underlined this unit holds the "most violent and dangerous" offenders. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "I am appalled by the attack of three brave officers at HMP Frankland today. My thoughts are with them and their families. "The police are now investigating. I will be pushing for the strongest possible punishment. Violence against our staff will never be tolerated." Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick called the attack "extremely concerning". "There are serious concerns about the prison leadership's ability to contain the threat from Islamist extremist inmates," he said. "This deeply serious security failure must be a turning point," he added as he referenced a previous social media post of his titled "Britain's prisons are being overrun by Islamist gangs". A spokesperson for the Prison Service said violence in prisons "will not be tolerated". "We will always push for the strongest punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff."

