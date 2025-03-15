he NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! (Manga) Vol. 3 (2025)

Hot Books
- 1 he NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! (Manga) Vol. 3
- 2 The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real!, Vol. 2
- 3 This Must Be the Place
- 4 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Manga, Vol. 3
- 5 The Eminence in Shadow Manga, Vol. 3
- 6 Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Manga, Vol. 4
- 7 Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Manga, Vol. 6
- 8 Toradora! Manga, Vol. 3
- 9 Karate Survivor in Another World (Manga) Vol. 3
- 10 I'm in Love with the Villainess (Manga) Vol. 3
- 11 I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants): Finding Unfiltered, Real-Life Friendships in This Crazy, Chaotic World
- 13 He Felt Unwell (So He Wrote This)
- 14 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Manga, Vol. 6
- 15 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Manga, Vol. 1
- 16 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Manga, Vol. 2
- 17 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Manga, Vol. 4
- 18 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Manga, Vol. 12
- 19 Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!, Vol. 13 (manga)
- 20 The Eminence in Shadow, Vol. 4 (manga)
- 21 The Eminence in Shadow Manga, Vol. 5
- 22
- 23 Fiancée of the Wizard Manga, Vol. 3
- 24 Berserk of Gluttony (Manga) Vol. 3
- 25 Classroom of the Elite (Manga) Vol. 3
- 26 The Dragon Knight's Beloved (Manga), Vol. 3
- 27 Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (Light Novel) Vol. 3
- 29 Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead
- 30 My Little Pony: The Manga - A Day in the Life of Equestria Vol. 3
- 31 Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (Manga) Vol. 3
- 32 Village Rails: A Game of Locomotives and Local Motives
- 33 Be My Game Changer
- 34 Skeleton Knight in Another World (Manga) Vol. 6
- 35 I'm in Love with the Villainess Manga, Vol. 1
- 36 Skeleton Knight in Another World (Manga) Vol. 7
- 37 Slow Life in Another World (I Wish!) Manga, Vol. 2
- 38 In Another World with My Smartphone Manga, Vol. 6
- 39 There Must Be More Than That!
- 40 This Can't Be Happening
- 41 I'll Be Taking This
- 42 Naruto, Vol. 48: The Cheering Village
- 43 How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Manga, Vol. 3
- 44 The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious Manga, Vol. 3
- 45 Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling (Manga) Vol. 3
- 46 Overlord Manga, Vol. 13
- 47 Toradora! Manga, Vol. 6
- 48 Toradora! Manga, Vol. 5
- 49 Overlord Manga, Vol. 14
- 50 Toradora! (Manga) Vol. 10
- 51 This Might Be Too Personal
- 52 This Will Be Funny Later
- 53 Kaffe Fassett's Quilts in an English Village
- 54 Murder in Fulbridge Village: A 1920s Mystery
- 55 I Love This Game: The Autobiography
- 56 Solo Leveling, Vol. 1 (manga)
New Books
- 1 Sophie de Mullenheim Les histoires de P'tit Sami Maternelle (3-5 ans) : Sami et Julie au zoo
- 2 Eleni Roussos
- 3 Mark O'Shea Snakes of the World: A Guide to Every Family
- 4 Laurence Packer Bees of the World: A Guide to Every Family
- 5 sometime Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit Vol. 5
- 6 John Ramirez Fire Prayers: Building Arsenals That Destroy Satanic Kingdoms
- 7 Jennifer Saint Atalanta
- 8 Guillem Balagué Messi
- 9 Ladybird Key Words with Peter and Jane Level 4b – On the Train
- 10 Ross Welford The Kid Who Came From Space
- 11 unknown author The Other Renaissance
- 12 Kaffe Fassett Kaffe Fassett's Timeless Themes: 23 New Quilts Inspired by Classic Patterns
- 13 unknown author The Allergy Friendly Family Cookbook
- 14 Tony Healy The Yowie File
- 15 Daniel Riolo Chaos football club
- 16 unknown author titre à venir
- 17 Stephanie Garber Il était une fois un coeur brisé
- 18 Eiichiro Oda One Piece - Édition originale - Tome 104 Lancement
- 19 Íñigo Gibernau Murré Circo de los Horrores
- 20 Rafael Santandreu El método para vivir sin miedo: Cómo miles de personas han superado la ansiedad, el TOC, la hipocondría y cualquier miedo irracional
- 21 Sally Rippin Aprender a leer en la Escuela de Monstruos 10 - Dame helado o me deshago: En letra MAYÚSCULA para aprender a leer
- 22 Carla Galeote Hablemos de feminismos
- 23 Jose Hernandez Moreno El niño que tocó las estrellas
- 24 unknown author The King's Coronation MME
- 25 Jamie Oliver Billy and the Giant Adventure: The first children's book from Jamie Oliver
- 26 Geloy Concepcion Things You Wanted to Say But Never Did: A Photographic Journal to Process Your Feelings
- 27 Lawrence Booth Wisden Cricketers' Almanack 2023
- 28 Travis Baldree
- 29 Heather Andrews Self Love Elevated: 19 Women share their powerful and vulnerable collection of self-love stories including 60 + lessons learned and mindset tips
- 30 Casey Tygrett The Gift of Restlessness: A Spirituality for Unsettled Seasons
- 31 Stanislaw Grzesiuk Pakiet: Piec lat kacetu, Boso,ale w ostrogach...
- 32 Dale Carnegie Jak zdobyc przyjaciol i zjednac sobie ludzi
- 33 Alphatart The Remarried Empress, Vol. 2
- 34 Krystyna Kierebinski Sztokholm - Pierwsze trzy wyspy: Szlakiem dawnych dramatów, miłości i legend
- 35 Thomas Engqvist Chess Lessons from a Chess Champion Coach
- 36 Abigail Blasi Lonely Planet Pocket Copenhagen 6
- 37 The Rebel Accountant Taxtopia: How I Discovered the Injustices, Scams and Guilty Secrets of the Tax Evasion Game
- 38 Des Linden Choosing to Run: A Memoir
- 39 D.K. Publishing Design: The Definitive Visual History
- 40 Penelope Douglas Credence
- Downloads：8125
- Type：Epub+TxT+PDF+Mobi
- Create Date：2022-04-22 08:53:44
- Update Date：2025-03-12
- Status：finish
- Author：Hirukuma
- ISBN：1638582734
- Environment：PC/Android/iPhone/iPad/Kindle
Invited to play a secretive， strangely realistic video game， one man develops a deep connection with its characters， who seem almost human。 （And don't miss the original light novels， also from Seven Seas！）
Yoshio is 30 years old， with no job and a shut-in lifestyle。 His mundane days and nights are suddenly interrupted when he receives a copy of The Village of Fate， an experimental game with graphics like nothing he's ever seen before。 In the game， he takes on the role of a guardian deity who watches over the people of a new village。。。but he finds that the game characters are so intelligent， reactive， and human that he starts wondering if they could be real people somehow。 Through his connection to their strangely vivid lives， Yoshio begins to discover the brightness that had been missing from his own existence。
