Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (2025)

Are you interested in developing new food and nutrition solutions to optimise health and prevent and treat disease? Would you like to know how a health food product goes from being just an idea to being launched in the market? And would you like to be involved in creating commercially viable foods that are both tasty and healthy? Then Health Food Innovation Management could be just the programme for you.

The programme focusses on the process of innovation in the food and beverage industry by integrating four key disciplines; in depth understanding of Nutrition and Health, Consumer Sciences, Business and Entrepeneurship and Food Law in the perspective of health food innovation will be taught. You willlearn how you can use your background in health and nutrition to develop new, commercially viable, healthy food products.Once you complete thismaster's programme, you willhave all the training you need to pursue a career in the food industry. Careers in consumers education, non-governmental organisations and inacademic food, nutrition and health research will also be open to you.The study programme is taught at the Maastricht University satellite location Campus Venlo, with visits to international trade exhibitions and site visits to relevant companies integrated in the curriculum

