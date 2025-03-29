Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (2025)

Find another programme
Are you interested in developing new food and nutrition solutions to optimise health and prevent and treat disease? Would you like to know how a health food product goes from being just an idea to being launched in the market? And would you like to be involved in creating commercially viable foods that are both tasty and healthy? Then Health Food Innovation Management could be just the programme for you.
The programme focusses on the process of innovation in the food and beverage industry by integrating four key disciplines; in depth understanding of Nutrition and Health, Consumer Sciences, Business and Entrepeneurship and Food Law in the perspective of health food innovation will be taught. You willlearn how you can use your background in health and nutrition to develop new, commercially viable, healthy food products.Once you complete thismaster's programme, you willhave all the training you need to pursue a career in the food industry. Careers in consumers education, non-governmental organisations and inacademic food, nutrition and health research will also be open to you.The study programme is taught at the Maastricht University satellite location Campus Venlo, with visits to international trade exhibitions and site visits to relevant companies integrated in the curriculum
Fast facts
- only programme of its kind in the world
- combines nutrition and health with business and management, consumer sciences and food law
- pursue a career in food product development or food research
- 2-year, full-time master’s, taught in English
- starts in September
- 12-14 hrs, 4 hrs group work and 18-20 hrs independent study
- integrated academic-industrial learning programme
- extensive internship at food and beverage industry, in NL or abroad
- you’ll get an MSc in Health Food Innovation Management
Master's Open Day on15 November 2025
Experience Maastricht University: learn more about the most international university in Europe, find out everything about the study programme of your choice and discover our beautiful city. The next Master's Open Day will take place on Saturday, 15 November 2025.
Get a taste of student life at our faculty
Are you interested in studying health? Visit our study information eventsfor prospective students and fully experience life at the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences. Can't attend us on campus? Reach out to our student ambassadors on Instagram, they are happy to provide their insights into student life.
Iris Rodriguez Gelis and Sneha Rajeshirke,student ambassador Health Food Innovation Management
"Wondering how health, nutrition and business can be integrated in an innovative way? Follow our journey and get an authentic glimpse of the academic, student and city life in Venlo!"
Pre-master Health Food Innovation Management
Interested in studying this master's programme, but do not yet meet the requirements? Consider pursuingour pre-masterin Venlo!
Health Food Innovation ManagementPre-master's programme
Collaborate across fields and cultures to take calculated risks. Without it, there is no progress.
Vincent van Buul, alumnus Health Food Innovation Management
I would like to raise awareness about sustainable food choices, through large organisations or by using social media
Anouk van Weert (the Netherlands), Health Food Innovation Management
HFIM offers me the unique possibility to combine my interests in business management with health and nutrition
Roxana De Sousa Garcia (Venezuela), Health Food Innovation Management
My dream is to join a start-up in food innovation and make it grow
Ana Pereira (Portugal), Health Food Innovation Management
It’s not as if everyone in our programme only eats superfoods and oatmeal for breakfast
Linde Rademakers, Health Food Innovation Management
I enjoyed the fact that the master programme in Venlo teaches students more than one discipline
Michelle Weijzen (the Netherlands), Health Food Innovation Management
During my studies I learned to approach food related issues from a scientific point of view
Karin Lenssen (The Netherlands), Health Food Innovation Management
Life @ UM Campus Venlo
Find outwhat it's like to live and study in Venlo:
- living in Venlo
- sports & outdoor activities
- take a virtual campus tour
Practical matters
In the support section, you can find out more about practical matters, such as:
- scholarships
- accommodation
- visas & residence permits
