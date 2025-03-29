Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (2025)

Table of Contents
Fast facts Master's Open Day on15 November 2025 Get a taste of student life at our faculty Campus Tour Desktop - Villa Flora redirect Follow our students on Instagram Pre-master Health Food Innovation Management Life @ UM Campus Venlo Practical matters Questions? Share this page: References

Find another programme

Master

Fac. Health, Medicine and Life Sciences

Are you interested in developing new food and nutrition solutions to optimise health and prevent and treat disease? Would you like to know how a health food product goes from being just an idea to being launched in the market? And would you like to be involved in creating commercially viable foods that are both tasty and healthy? Then Health Food Innovation Management could be just the programme for you.

The programme focusses on the process of innovation in the food and beverage industry by integrating four key disciplines; in depth understanding of Nutrition and Health, Consumer Sciences, Business and Entrepeneurship and Food Law in the perspective of health food innovation will be taught. You willlearn how you can use your background in health and nutrition to develop new, commercially viable, healthy food products.Once you complete thismaster's programme, you willhave all the training you need to pursue a career in the food industry. Careers in consumers education, non-governmental organisations and inacademic food, nutrition and health research will also be open to you.The study programme is taught at the Maastricht University satellite location Campus Venlo, with visits to international trade exhibitions and site visits to relevant companies integrated in the curriculum

Read more:

  • Why this programme
  • Courses and curriculum
  • Admission and registration

Fast facts

  • only programme of its kind in the world
  • combines nutrition and health with business and management, consumer sciences and food law
  • pursue a career in food product development or food research
  • 2-year, full-time master’s, taught in English
  • starts in September
  • 12-14 hrs, 4 hrs group work and 18-20 hrs independent study
  • integrated academic-industrial learning programme
  • extensive internship at food and beverage industry, in NL or abroad
  • you’ll get an MSc in Health Food Innovation Management

Do you have a question?Contact us

Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (1)

Master's Open Day on15 November 2025

Experience Maastricht University: learn more about the most international university in Europe, find out everything about the study programme of your choice and discover our beautiful city. The next Master's Open Day will take place on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

See Also
Why this programme? | Health Food Innovation ManagementPre-master Health Food Innovation ManagementPre-master's in Health Food Innovation Management - Pre-master's in Health Food Innovation ManagementHealth Food Innovation Management - Studiekeuze123 - Studiekeuze123

Register for this event.

Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (2)

Get a taste of student life at our faculty

Are you interested in studying health? Visit our study information eventsfor prospective students and fully experience life at the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences. Can't attend us on campus? Reach out to our student ambassadors on Instagram, they are happy to provide their insights into student life.

Campus Tour Desktop - Villa Flora redirect

Follow our students on Instagram

Iris Rodriguez Gelis and Sneha Rajeshirke,student ambassador Health Food Innovation Management
@um_hfim

"Wondering how health, nutrition and business can be integrated in an innovative way? Follow our journey and get an authentic glimpse of the academic, student and city life in Venlo!"

Do you have a question about Health Food Innovation Management? Send Iris and Sneha DM!

  • Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (3)

Pre-master Health Food Innovation Management

Interested in studying this master's programme, but do not yet meet the requirements? Consider pursuingour pre-masterin Venlo!

Health Food Innovation ManagementPre-master's programme

  • Collaborate across fields and cultures to take calculated risks. Without it, there is no progress.

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (4)

    Vincent van Buul, alumnus Health Food Innovation Management

  • I would like to raise awareness about sustainable food choices, through large organisations or by using social media

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (5)

    Anouk van Weert (the Netherlands), Health Food Innovation Management

  • HFIM offers me the unique possibility to combine my interests in business management with health and nutrition

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (6)

    Roxana De Sousa Garcia (Venezuela), Health Food Innovation Management

  • My dream is to join a start-up in food innovation and make it grow

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (7)

    Ana Pereira (Portugal), Health Food Innovation Management

  • It’s not as if everyone in our programme only eats superfoods and oatmeal for breakfast

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (8)

    Linde Rademakers, Health Food Innovation Management

  • I enjoyed the fact that the master programme in Venlo teaches students more than one discipline

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (9)

    Michelle Weijzen (the Netherlands), Health Food Innovation Management

  • During my studies I learned to approach food related issues from a scientific point of view

    Read the full story

    Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (10)

    Karin Lenssen (The Netherlands), Health Food Innovation Management

Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (11)

Life @ UM Campus Venlo

Find outwhat it's like to live and study in Venlo:

  • living in Venlo
  • sports & outdoor activities
  • take a virtual campus tour

Check out 'Student life inVenlo'

Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (12)

Practical matters

In the support section, you can find out more about practical matters, such as:

  • scholarships
  • accommodation
  • visas & residence permits

Visit 'Support' for prospective students

Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (13)

Questions?

For general info, please contact us at:

+31 43 388 5388
study@maastrichtuniversity.nl

For more info on a programme's
content, visit the programme's
contact page or order a brochure

Health Food Innovation Management (HFIM) (2025)

References

Top Articles
Top 12 Men's Nose Hair Trimmers and Clippers for 2023: Best Picks for the Modern Gentleman
🔥2 Best Ear Nose Trimmer in India Market
QGS Q 2in1 Rechargeable 600mAh Battery Ear Nose Trimmer Steel Blade Beard Moustache Fully Waterproof Trimmer 120 min Runtime 4 Length Settings(Black) Lowest Price in Online , India- Reviews, Features, Specification, Cheapest Cost Buy in INR Online.
Latest Posts
The Best Beard Trimmers Of 2025, Based On Testing And Expert Insights
Top 5 Best Nose Hair Trimmer of 2025
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Trent Wehner

Last Updated:

Views: 6104

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Trent Wehner

Birthday: 1993-03-14

Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

Phone: +18698800304764

Job: Senior Farming Developer

Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.