Health Routine | Effective health products (2025)

Tested quality from Austria

Naturally effective products for your health

With the combined power of nature and modern science, back to the joys of everyday life.

Health Routine | Effective health products (3) Health Routine | Effective health products (4)

Discover our bestsellers

With natural health routines

Healthy nails

Powerful and
strong nails

Pleasant movement

More vitality and mobility

Nourishing nutrients for skin &amp; hair

Recovered nervous system

Everything for a powerful nervous system

Stable blood sugar

Everything for a good blood sugar balance

Proven everyday heroes

Essential nutrients for every day

Melanie S. – Skin Care Pen customer

“Every product supports my body in a natural way”

Health Routine | Effective health products (22)

Many people have often asked us as founders:

“Why does Health Routine offer a 365-day money-back guarantee?”

Our answer to this is always very simple: We are 100% convinced of the products and formulas. And not without reason, because the products from Health Routine have been:

Extensively tested on the basis of scientific studies

Tested without animal experiments

Developed with experts

Health Routine | Effective health products (23)

Manuela R.

Pure desperation purchase... Pain all over the body from head to individual...

Health Routine | Effective health products (24)

Gabriele N.

After taking it for about 4 weeks, noticeable pain relief in the knee joints and better...

Health Routine | Effective health products (25)

Gerhard U.

I am much fitter with these products and have less pain. I am very satisfied, thank you 🙏

Health Routine | Effective health products (26)

Corinna S.

I was skeptical because I had been trying to relieve the itching skin with antifungal creams and sprays for a year...

Health Routine | Effective health products (27)

Melanie B.

Like many others, I bought this product out of sheer desperation. For 20 years I have been...

Health Routine | Effective health products (28)

Doris W.

After 4 weeks there has already been a significant improvement in the entire body...

Health Routine | Effective health products (29)

Maria M.

It's a great product. I've ordered it twice already. I'd be happy to do it again.

Health Routine | Effective health products (30)

Thomas W.

It absorbs quickly and you get the feeling it's doing something, even if it's a question of patience...

Natural solutions

The best of nature combined with modern science

Personal contact

In customer support we are personally there for you every day

Own laboratory

The production and warehouse is directly with us in Austria

Online Shop Health Routine: natural ingredients & modern science combined

Our online shop offers you supplements and care products that can support you in your everyday life. Health is important to you so that you can go about your everyday life as efficiently and as relaxed as possible.

In the Health Routine online shop we offer you nature-inspired supplements and care products that support your well-being in various ways.

From head to toe, you can do something good for yourself with our products – and we mean that literally, because:


We offer both care products and supplements.

Integrate new, sustainable routines into your everyday life with Health Routine and support your health in a natural way. No matter which products you choose from our shop, you can rely on


  • Quality & Purity,

  • well-thought-out formulations

  • and animal-free production.

Health starts in the head – supplements in the shop for normal mental performance

In order to work productively, you need to have a clear head every day. That's not always easy in today's hectic world.


We develop supplements to support the normal functions of your nervous system and energy metabolism. With the appropriate nutrients and vitamins, you can do something good for yourself.


We make it easy for you: Instead of putting together all the preparations yourself, you get many valuable nutrients in our Migra Relief . The innovative formula supports the function of the nervous system .

Natural nail care products in the Health Routine Shop

We offer you nail products that emphasize your natural beauty. Healthy nails shine, are pleasantly smooth and have natural stability.


With the products from our shop you can give your nails the care they deserve:



  • The Nail Care Pen is a care pen for the daily care of nails

  • The Nail Growth Serum ensures well-groomed nails and gives them a natural shine. Brittle and splintering nails are a thing of the past with the Nail Growth Serum!

Our natural nails form the basis for a beautiful manicure and pedicure. That's why it makes sense to invest enough care in them.

The nail care products in our shop will help you to make your nails grow strong and vital. The natural shine created by the Nail Growth Serum can even replace a top coat.

The quick and easy application can be easily integrated into your normal everyday life. The products in our shop offer you the great advantage that you can always integrate them in any way, even on stressful and busy days. Attractive and well-groomed nails are no longer a dream.

Online with skin care products: Products for beautiful skin

In our opinion, high-quality products for impure skin are those that provide long-term support and supply your skin with valuable ingredients. In our shop we offer you products inspired by nature, combined with the latest scientific findings.


The skin is an essential factor for your external appearance and blackheads or bumps in particular can make you literally no longer feel comfortable in your own skin.


Products for impure skin are available in abundance. What sets us apart from other providers are the natural ingredients and the ease of use.

Support for skin imperfections with the Skin Care Pen

Thanks to the Skin Care Pen tip, you can work economically, selectively and hygienically.

The bacteria on our hands are often underestimated when it comes to facial care. Sometimes it can happen that you don't wash your hands properly before applying your skin products. This can lead to making things worse rather than better.

With our Skin Care Pen, you no longer have to touch your skin directly with your hands or fingers and can therefore not only benefit from the natural ingredients, but also from the hygienic advantages.


The Skin Care Pen can be used up to three times a day. All you have to do is apply the solution to the affected areas and let it work. If you use it daily, the Skin Care Pen will last for about a month.

As I said, we rely on natural ingredients for skin care, here are a few examples:



  • Castor oil : Pure and of natural origin. Oil with moisturizing and nourishing properties.

  • Tea tree oil : Pure and of natural origin, it helps to clear impurities and provides a feeling of purity and freshness.

  • Juniper Wood Oil: Pure and naturally derived: Helps nourish, support and revitalize the skin.

References

