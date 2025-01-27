Healthy Foods High in Polyphenols (2025)

Polyphenols are micronutrients that naturally occur in plants. They’re included in many supplements, though they’re also easy to get in your diet from foods like fruits, vegetables, teas, and spices. There are more than 8,000 types of polyphenols, which include: Flavonoids like quercetin and catechins in fruits

Polyphenolic amides like capsaicinoids in chili peppers

Phenolic acids like lignans and stilbenes in vegetables and whole grains

Others like resveratrol in red wine and ellagic acid in berries Studies show that polyphenols are powerful antioxidants. In this role, they prevent or reverse damage in your cells caused by aging, the environment, and your lifestyle. Over time, this damage is linked to an increased risk of many chronic diseases.

Polyphenols help protect your body by: Improving Heart Health Research shows polyphenols can help manage blood pressure levels and keep your blood vessels healthy and flexible, promoting good circulation. They also help reduce chronic inflammation, another risk factor for heart disease. Lowering Your Diabetes Risk Polyphenols can reduce and help control your blood sugar levels. They also stimulate your body’s release of insulin, a hormone that signals your body to use sugars efficiently. These effects can lower your insulin resistance — a condition where your body doesn’t respond properly to the hormone. Maintaining low insulin resistance and healthy blood sugar levels reduces your risk of conditions like obesity and diabetes. Anticancer Properties Polyphenols’ antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects could lower your risk of cancer. Studies show that polyphenols may even block tumor growth and kill active cancer cells. Raising Immunity Research shows that polyphenols can activate your immune system to fight off infection and disease. Polyphenols also promote good bacteria growth in your gut and limit harmful bacteria. This effect supports good digestion, but a healthy balance of bacteria is also essential to strong immune system function.