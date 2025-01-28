HealtTimes | Tattoo Ink - What New Research Tells Us About Long-term Effects (2025)

In August 2022, new research that concluded some components in tattoo ink may be considered dangerous was released. The results show that under the right conditions, tattoo ink may be deemed carcinogenic.

Is Tattoo Ink Hazardous?

The United Kingdom's ban on certain ink colors has caused the U.S. and Canada to inquire into the ingredients in their own tattoo ink - and what the health hazards and long-term effects might be.

What Ingredients are in Tattoo Ink that Make it Dangerous?

Generally, tattoo ink is safe to use. While the ink does contain heavy metals and other substances that aren’t considered healthy for consumption or use in the body, the minuscule amounts of the materials in the ink haven’t been proven to cause cancer or any other illness. (This is true, provided that the ink is deposited safely and is not covering a health concern like a mole or other skin condition.)

The reason these potentially problematic materials even exist in tattoo ink to begin with is twofold: First, these ingredients are what create the vibrant color that tattoo ink is known for. Without them, many ink colors would not have their bright hues.

Secondly, there is no ink made specifically for the art of tattooing.

The pigments that makeup tattoo ink are the same ones used in paint and textiles. The popular tattoo ink brands found in most tattoo shops (like Solid Ink or Intenze Ink) make sure that this pigment is sterile to prevent infection and that the pigment is in a carrier with the proper consistency for tattooing.

That said, John Swierk, Ph.D. - the latest tattoo ink study’s primary investigator - has confirmed that the biggest worries we should have when it comes to tattoo ink isn’t necessarily the pigments on their own. The biggest dangers occur when the ink particles break down - either through laser removal or the body’s immune system.

Laser Tattoo Removal Could Release Carcinogens in Tattoo Ink

In spite of the fact that tattoo inks have trace amounts of dangerous materials, they are not considered a true threat - provided they remain in their original, secure form.

However, when ink containing azo pigments disintegrates via bacteria or the UV light it's exposed to during laser treatment, it releases a nitrogen-based compound that may cause cancer. (Azo pigments are the compounds currently in the process of being banned in the UK.)

Which Inks Contain Azo Pigments?

Azo pigments are present in most tattoo inks, except for black and red. This does not mean black and red ink is free of potentially harmful material. One study found that 83% of black inks tested contained Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are known to be carcinogens.

However, it does mean that those two colors are the only ones not targeted by the UK’s Ink Ban until ink distributors rework their recipes.

Tiny Ink Particles Could Cause Cellular Mutations

In addition to the individual ingredients, Swierk’s crew also examined the size of tattoo ink particles.

Normally, tattoo ink particles are large. This is important because the body’s natural defenses can’t break them down. If the particles could be broken down, then the tattoo would see a number of aesthetic issues:

The ink would likely migrate more drastically, making the tattoo look “blurry” or even unrecognizable. The ink would fade quickly because the particles would be broken down, aging the tattoo very quickly. The ink would eventually “disappear” because the ink is completely broken down, ruining the client’s investment.

Because tattoo ink production is unregulated in most areas, some tattoo ink particles are small enough for the body to break down. It is believed that most of the time, this ink particle is handled by the body’s lymphatic system (more on that later).

But, if that does not occur, the small ink particle could get through the cell membrane and damage a cell. This type of damaged cell - under the right conditions - could cause cancer.

Ink Particles Rest in the Lymph Nodes - is This a Problem?

The body views tattoo ink particles as a “foreign invader” that must be destroyed. As mentioned previously, most of the particles are too large for the body to do this successfully.

However, when it is able to do so, the ink will be flushed out via the lymphatic system. (The lymphatic system is considered the body’s natural “drainage” waste removal system.) However, instead of being excreted, the particles sit in the lymph nodes permanently, since the body doesn’t have a process for expelling ink the same way it does biomaterial.

At present, this accumulation of ink isn’t considered inherently dangerous, and only in rare cases would there be significant enough buildup to cause major concern. However, because of the ingredients in ink, this collected ink could expose other tissues in the body to potential carcinogens.

The Creation of Safer Tattoo Inks is On the Agenda

The UK has recently put a ban on many ink colors containing azo pigments. It is very likely the U.S. and Canada will follow these measures. Many European countries already had similar bans in place before the UK’s ban.

Because of this, ink distributors are working to create safer ink with careful labeling. (In the August 2022 study, Swierk’s team found ethanol in one tattoo ink, but ethanol was not listed on the label.)

What Does This Mean for the Future of Tattooing?

Swierk’s findings are still being peer-reviewed. However, because of the bans being put into place, tattoo artists can expect their inks to be safer (and more expensive). This will likely reflect in a slight price raise for tattoo clients, but also more peace of mind.

Additionally, artists and clients alike will see a growing body of work from scientists across the world as more researchers take on studying the safety of tattoo ink. Currently, team members of Swierk’s study are creating a database for this information on whatsinmyink.com so ink ingredients can be more easily reviewed and understood.

Images courtesy tattooing101.com