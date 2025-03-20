Hearing Aids May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults at Risk of Dementia (2025)

Table of Contents
collections Newsletter recent posts tag cloud Pure NMNH Supplement Pure NMNH Supplement TMG Supplement TMG Supplement Recommended product Pure NMNH Supplement Pure NMNH Supplement The Ultimate NAD Support Bundle The Ultimate NAD Support Bundle References

collections

Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest on sales, new releases and more …

recent posts

Scientists Find Gene That Links Inflammation and Aging Across the Body

Beans and Lentils: Comparing Their Benefits for Longevity and Health

Beans vs. Lentils: Which Plant Protein Supports Health and Longevity Best?

Common Cough Medicine Might Help Treat Lung Scarring Disorders

NMN Supplement Helps Restore Blood Vessel Growth in Aging Mice

Can RESTORIN Capsules Reverse Aging? A Look at the Science

How Brain Cells in the Hypothalamus and Caloric Restriction Impact Ageing

Drinking Coffee in the Morning May Help You Live Longer

How Diet and Exercise Could Reverse Diabetes and Improve Lifespan

Isoquercitrin: A Natural Compound That Targets Aging to Regrow Hair

Can Sleep Medications Like Ambien Accelerate Brain Aging?

Hearing Aids May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults at Risk of Dementia

Is Taking NMN Better for Aging Skin Than Eating Broccoli?

New DNA Clocks Help Measure Aging in Specific Cell Types

Probiotics and Vitamin D Reverse Biological Age by a Decade, New Study Shows

Probiotics and Vitamin D Combo May Reverse Aging by 10 Years

How NMN and CoQ10 Help Prevent Irregular Heartbeats After Heart Attacks

Scientists Create Blood-Based Gel That Regenerates Bone and Reduces Inflammation

Can NMN Help with Age-Related Dry Mouth and Improve Longevity?

A Possible New Hallmark of Aging: Antibody Build-up in Tissues

Can Frailty and Physical Fitness Predict Lifespan in the Elderly?

How Microplastics in the Environment Might Accelerate Cellular Aging

What is NMN? Clinical Trial Insights and Its Promising Anti-Aging Benefits

Article Title: Cancer Trends Over Time and What It Means for Longevity

Can Eating a Diverse Diet Slow Down Aging?

How Taking Vitamin D May Help Lower Blood Pressure in Older Adults

NR Protects Against the Effects of Processed Food and Metabolic Aging

Why People Prefer Supplements Over Anti-Aging Drugs Like Metformin

How Caloric Restriction Enhances Longevity and Brain Function

Could Stem Cells Restore Vision to the Sight-Impaired?

How Ashwagandha Boosts Brain and Body Health in Older Adults

What are the Supergreens Ingredients? A Complete Guide to Super Green Powders

Ultimate Guide to NMN-H: Best NMN Supplement for Longevity

What is Glycine Amino Acid? Benefits, Dosage, and Side Effects

What is Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)? Role of Nicotinamide in Health

What is Chromium Supplement? Benefits, Dosage, and Side Effects

What is Myo-Inositol? Inositol Benefits for Insulin Sensitivity and Metabolic Syndrome

What is Berberine? Berberine Benefits, Dosage, and Key Side Effects

Benefits of Vitamin E, Dosage, and Key Side Effects

What is Myricetin? Benefits, Dosage, and Side Effects?

What is a Super Greens Powder Supplement?

What is Fisetin? Benefits, Dosage, and Side Effects

tag cloud

  • NAD
  • NMN
  • TMG

Pure NMNH Supplement

NAD+ Boosters

Ultra Pure NMNH Our ultra-pure NMNH is third-party tested, offering super-high potency and 99% purity. It is manufactured in a...

£59.99

Pure NMNH Supplement

Ultra Pure NMNH Our ultra-pure NMNH is third-party tested, offering super-high potency and 99% purity. It is manufactured in a...

TMG Supplement

NAD+ Boosters

Potent methyl donor support for NMN Over 99% PureTMG Independently lab tested Gluten-free, vegan and allergy friendly 120 x 750mg...

£19.99 £18.99

-5%

TMG Supplement

Potent methyl donor support for NMN Over 99% PureTMG Independently lab tested Gluten-free, vegan and allergy friendly 120 x 750mg...

Hearing Aids May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults at Risk of Dementia (1)

Updated on January 27, 2025- Updated by Jody Mullis
Medically reviewed by Dr. Sidra Samad

  • Hearing aids reduced cognitive decline in older adults with hearing loss by nearly 50%.
  • Hearing aids reduced cognitive decline in older adults with hearing loss by nearly 50%.
  • This landmark study highlights a simple, affordable intervention for maintaining brain health.
  • Addressing hearing loss early could delay or prevent dementia for at-risk populations.
  • Further research might examine how hearing care influences social engagement and brain health.
  • Regular hearing checks and appropriate interventions are recommended for older adults.

Hearing Aids May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults at Risk of Dementia (2)

Why This Matters to Us

As longevity enthusiasts, this study is particularly compelling because it underscores how addressing age-related health issues, such as hearing loss, can have profound benefits for overall well-being. Dementia is one of the most pressing threats to healthy aging, and finding simple, non-invasive interventions like hearing aids to protect cognitive function is a practical and sustainable step towards extending healthspan. The study also highlights the interconnectedness of sensory health and brain health, showing that small lifestyle changes can lead to significant long-term benefits while also improving the quality of life.

The Detail

As people age, maintaining cognitive health becomes a growing concern since conditions such as dementia are increasingly common in later life. In a recentNational Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study, researchers have discovered that hearing aids may be a powerful tool in protecting the brain from cognitive decline – particularly among those who are at a high risk of dementia.

This comprehensive study, co-led by Dr Frank Lin from Johns Hopkins University, followed almost 1,000 adults between the ages of 70 and 84 across three years. Participants were divided into two groups based on intervention: one group received hearing aids, while the other was given general health education centred around promoting healthy ageing. The aim was to measure the difference in cognitive function changes between these two groups over time.

Key Findings

The results were groundbreaking. Among people at a higher risk for dementia (identified through a heart-health study), those who used hearing aids experienced a nearly50% slower rate of cognitive declinecompared to individuals in the health education group. This finding supports the hypothesis that untreated hearing loss can have serious consequences for the brain, particularly as we age. For context, mild hearing loss has been associated with adoubling of dementia risk, while moderate and severe hearing loss can triple and even multiply the risk fivefold, respectively.

Interestingly, when looking at the entire study population (not just those with higher dementia risk), there was no significant difference in cognitive decline between the hearing aid users and the education group. However, it's likely that the more noticeable benefits occur in individuals already exhibiting vulnerabilities to cognitive decline.

Why Does Hearing Loss Impact the Brain?

Hearing loss is more than just a nuisance or inconvenience. When the brain has to work harder to interpret unclear sounds, it can overload vital areas responsible for memory and thinking. Over time, this increased strain may lead to a cognitive decline. Hearing loss also reduces engagement with the environment and social interactions – key factors for maintaining mental sharpness.

That's where hearing aids come in. These devices not only enhance sound but also reduce the cognitive strain that comes from struggling to hear, allowing the brain to focus on other essential tasks while keeping people socially active and mentally engaged.

More Than Just a Hearing Issue

This study suggests hearing loss is more than an isolated ageing-related issue; it's an important public health concern tied closely to dementia risk. As Dr Lin states, “Hearing loss is very treatable in later life, which makes it an important public health target to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.” While hearing aids come with challenges, such as discomfort and background noise interference, they remain a proactive tool in addressing a major cause of cognitive decline in older adults.

What This Means Moving Forward

This research marks a significant step in understanding how hearing interventions can slow dementia progression. It also opens up doors for future studies looking at the underlying mechanisms of this relationship. Researchers are continuing to analyse brain scans, data on social connections, and memory changes in participants to better understand how protecting hearing directly benefits cognitive function.

Additionally, when considering the rising global prevalence of dementia, hearing aids may become part of a larger strategy to promote cognitive health as people live longer. They offer an affordable and widely accessible intervention for at-risk populations, reducing the burden of dementia both for individuals and society.

What You Can Do Now

Based on this groundbreaking study, we recommend older adults take the following proactive steps:

  • Get regular hearing checks starting at age 50 to identify early signs of hearing loss.
  • Consult an audiologist if hearing difficulties arise to explore options for hearing aids suited to individual needs.
  • Take action immediately, as untreated hearing loss often worsens over time and can exacerbate brain health risks.

This NIH research serves as a hopeful reminder that simple, evidence-based interventions can have profound effects on brain health and longevity. Whether you're taking preventative steps for yourself or supporting a loved one, addressing hearing loss could be key to enjoying not just a longer life, but a healthier and more engaging one.

Posted by Jody Mullis on Jan 2025 27

Recommended product

NAD+ Boosters

NMN and NR arethemost popular NAD supplements on the market, but which one is most effective? The experts disagree on...

£133.99

Sold Out

NMN and NR arethemost popular NAD supplements on the market, but which one is most effective? The experts disagree on...

Pure NMNH Supplement

NAD+ Boosters

Ultra Pure NMNH Our ultra-pure NMNH is third-party tested, offering super-high potency and 99% purity. It is manufactured in a...

£59.99

Pure NMNH Supplement

Ultra Pure NMNH Our ultra-pure NMNH is third-party tested, offering super-high potency and 99% purity. It is manufactured in a...

The Ultimate NAD Support Bundle

Immune Support

Introducing our ultimate stack to boost NAD levels: NR Apigenin TMG Save 25% when you buy as a bundle! NR...

£82.97 £61.99

-25%

The Ultimate NAD Support Bundle

Introducing our ultimate stack to boost NAD levels: NR Apigenin TMG Save 25% when you buy as a bundle! NR...

`; document.querySelector('body').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', snackBarHtml); window.addEventListener('message', toasterEventListener, false); function toasterEventListener(event) { if (event?.data && typeof event?.data.indexOf === 'function' && event?.data?.indexOf('appstle_message_for_notification') !== -1) { var message = event?.data?.split('|')[1]; showAppstleLoyaltyToaster(message); } } let snackBarIndex = 0; function showAppstleLoyaltyToaster(msg) { var snackBar = document.getElementById('snackbar'); snackBar.classList.add('show'); snackBar.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `

${msg}

`); const el = snackBarIndex; setTimeout(function() { if (document.getElementById(`elem${el}`)) document.getElementById(`elem${el}`).remove(); }, 5000); snackBarIndex++; } const closeSnackBar = (el) => document.getElementById(el).remove(); document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { });

const dedicatedPageURL = new URL(window.location.href); if (dedicatedPageURL?.searchParams?.get('appstle_referral') && _ALConfig?.widget_setting?.widgetType === 'DEDICATED_PAGE' && !window.location.href.includes(_ALConfig?.proxy_path_prefix)) { window.open(`/${_ALConfig?.proxy_path_prefix}${window.location.search}`, '_self'); } const dedicatedPageEventListener = (event) => { if (event?.data && typeof event?.data.indexOf === 'function' && event?.data?.indexOf('refresh_appstle_loyalty_page') !== -1) { initiateAppstleLoyaltyPage() console.log("REFRESH PAGE"); } } window.addEventListener('message', dedicatedPageEventListener, false); function initiateAppstleLoyaltyPage() { if (document.querySelector('#appstleLoyaltyPage')) { const appstleLoyaltyPageElement = document.getElementById('appstleLoyaltyPage'); while (appstleLoyaltyPageElement.firstChild) { appstleLoyaltyPageElement.firstChild.remove(); } var s = document.createElement('script'); s.setAttribute('src', "https://loyalty-admin.appstle.com/app/loyalty-widget.bundle.js?v=1732971248244"); s.setAttribute('defer', 'defer'); document.body.appendChild(s); var head = document.head; var link = document.createElement('link'); link.type = 'text/css'; link.rel = 'stylesheet'; link.href = "https://loyalty-admin.appstle.com/content/loyalty-widget.css?v=1732971248244"; head.appendChild(link); } else { setTimeout(() => { initiateAppstleLoyaltyPage(); }, 2000); } } const dedicatedPageReferralUrl = new URL(window.location.href)?.searchParams.get('appstle_referral'); const checkDedicatedPageForRestrictions = () => { const { widget_setting, customerTags, customerLoyalty, customerId } = _ALConfig || {}; const { allowedCustomersTag, restrictedCustomersTag } = widget_setting || {}; const { customerStatus } = customerLoyalty || {}; if (customerStatus === 'EXCLUDED') { return false; } if (!dedicatedPageReferralUrl && !customerId) { return !(allowedCustomersTag || restrictedCustomersTag); } if (allowedCustomersTag?.length) { const allowedTags = allowedCustomersTag.split(','); if (!allowedTags.some(tag => customerTags?.some((customerTag) => customerTag?.trim()?.toLowerCase() === tag?.trim()?.toLowerCase()))) { return false; } } if (restrictedCustomersTag?.length) { const restrictedTags = restrictedCustomersTag.split(','); if (restrictedTags.some(tag => customerTags?.some((customerTag) => customerTag?.trim()?.toLowerCase() === tag?.trim()?.toLowerCase()))) { return false; } } return true; }; if (_ALConfig?.widget_setting?.showWidget === true && checkDedicatedPageForRestrictions()) { initiateAppstleLoyaltyPage(); }

(async function() { const isAvailableVisitShop = _ALConfig?.pointEarnRules?.length > 0 && _ALConfig?.pointEarnRules?.find((rule) => rule?.type === 'VISIT_SHOP' && rule?.status === 'ACTIVE'); if (_ALConfig?.customerId && isAvailableVisitShop) { if (!sessionStorage.getItem('syncVisitStore') && ((_ALConfig?.customerId && isAvailableVisitShop && isAvailableVisitShop?.id) || (_ALConfig?.referralEnabled && _ALConfig?.referralLoyalty?.referralType === 'VISIT_SHOP'))) { try { const response = await fetch(`/${_ALConfig?.proxy_path_prefix || 'apps/loyalty'}/cp/api/customer-visit-store`, { method: 'POST', headers: {'Content-Type': 'application/json'}, }); if (response?.ok) { sessionStorage.setItem('syncVisitStore', 'true'); } } catch (error) { console.error('Error:', error); } } } })();

const loyaltyCustomStyles = `

`; document.querySelector('body').insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', loyaltyCustomStyles);

Hearing Aids May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults at Risk of Dementia (2025)

References

Top Articles
Why Get Colored Contacts? Benefits and Reasons to Make the Switch
Best Non Prescription Colored Contacts 👁 Color Contacts
What to Look for in Non-Prescription Colored Contacts – NVISION
Latest Posts
10 Best Solotica Colored Lenses to Try in 2025 | Perfect for Dark Eyes
The Best Places To Buy Contacts Online, According To A Lens Wearer
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6393

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.