Heartbreak as 'no one' turns up to see Easter bunny at shopping centre (2025)

People have been left saddened after spotting an Easter bunny sat all alone and waving at people in a shopping mall, only to be ignored by passers by, who didn't want to take a picture with him

Lifestyle Lucy Marshall Lifestyle Reporter 10:47, 16 Apr 2025

People have been left heartbroken after no one turned up to see the Easter bunny at a shopping mall recently.

It's the time of year when supermarkets are filled with chocolates, many of us decorate our homes with spring decor, painted eggs and daffodils, and children get excited for the Easter bunny to deliver their special treats. Often, parents can take their children for a special visit with the Easter icon, but it seems children are not-so interested lately.

‌



People have said the younger generation is "loosing its wonder" after a video went viral of an Easter bunny sat all alone, and looking sad as he waited for someone to turn up. A beautiful, giant floral display was set up at shopping centre in New Jersey, US. The mall expected plenty of people, so a line and barriers were set up, but sadly were not needed.

The lonely bunny sat alone in Deptford Mall, waving at shoppers passing by, but no one would go over to him for a hug or a picture. @six.6man shared a video and said: "Guys, what happened to people going to see the Easter bunny. He's just sitting there waving at people. He's been sitting there all day."

Article continues below See Also You season 5 ending explained: What happens to Joe Goldberg in final episode?

"No, wait, I feel so bad," commented one. Another added: "Aw, it's sad seeing him wave at kids and their just passing by." "It's so sad," agreed another.

"The Easter bunny just wanted someone to hug," commented another. One other wrote: "If I see another video of the damn Easter bunny sitting alone in the mall I'm going to drag all your kids to go take pictures with him."

One other shared: "I literally went to the mall and he was just sitting there with his head down and no one was going to see him." "This is my work, guys it's dead here please visit him," insisted another.

‌



"I went to go see him on my birthday he was so kind," said one individual.

In another video, one individual said: "I just saw the video of the Easter bunny in the mall and nobody was going to see him. Was my generation really the last to experience that feel actual joy? I'm sobbing. I used to get so excited seeing them in the mall. Easter bunny, Santa, what is happening in our world?"

‌



But some pointed out that parents may be avoiding taking their kids to see the Easter bunny due to the cost. "They make you pay like 40$ for 2 pics at my mall!," pointed out one.

Another noted: "Mall pictures are super expensive and most people don’t want their kids sitting in a random persons lap." "We don’t have Easter bunny photo money," said another.

The same thing also happened in Austin, Texas last week. A video shared by @mellieelle13 showed another Easter bunny looking sad and alone. She said: "The mall Easter bunny looked so lonely. Don't worry bunny. He was just standing there waving to people and people weren't waving back."

Article continues below

"This genuinely made me cry," said one.