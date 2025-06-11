Heavily pregnant woman forced out in hate crime as 'get out' sprayed on car (2025)

The heavily pregnant young woman had only moved into her new home a few days earlier when she was targeted with graffiti reading 'Get Out' on her car - she says she's been left with 'nowhere to go'

A heavily pregnant woman says she's been left with 'nowhere to go' after being the victim of a suspected hate crime. The woman, who has asked not to be named, had only moved into the Suffolk area of west Belfast a few days earlier when she discovered her car had been vandalised on Friday.

The words "get out" were found spray painted on the bonnet and doors, and the tyres had been slashed. The woman, who is due to give birth in just five weeks, has now been left sleeping on a sofa in her boyfriend's mum's house after leaving the home over fears for her safety. Police told local media that the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

The woman, who is Catholic, said to Belfast Live: "I actually had my little sister staying with me and I was up early. I was bringing the dog out to the grass in the morning to let him go to the toilet at about 8:45. And I walked out the front door and that was just on the car."

"We literally got everything out of the house and there and then. I, I have no family up here."

She said she spent all her money renovating the property after initially being "hesitant" about accepting a home in the area, but chose to go forward as she and her boyfriend faced a long wait on the housing list.

"From the very start, I was hesitant about even taking [the house she was offered in] the area.", she said.

"In this day and age you're waiting ages to be housed so I thought I'll maybe ask to see if, you know, maybe it's worth taking. I did actually ask around. My partner was told it's OK for me to take the house, to move in. This was not even 2 weeks ago. I was literally only in the place about a week and a half."

She continued: "My partner, when he was there to help me move in, was asked are you Catholic or Protestant? They just asked him straight up, and he had just said 'Protestant' when he was put on the spot. You know, we're not gonna blast it everywhere [that they are Catholic], we're gonna be respectful and just go in and out and keep our heads down. Then, like two or three days later, that's when that happened to the car."

The young woman said she had been left with "literally nowhere" to go and had stayed at her partner's mum's house, which is a three bedroom property already occupied by multiple people.

This includes her partner's brother, who has special needs.

She explained: "We can't throw his mother out of her bed, of course not.

"I literally just slept on the sofa and, you know, obviously we're grateful for anything at the minute, but I mean we can't bring a baby in here, we haven't even got a room.

"I'm just trying to, you know, stay positive. The last thing I need is to go into early labour."

She added that she believed the vandals had "waited until all the work was done" before launching into the attack.

A spokesperson for the PSNI told local media: "Police received a report of criminal damage to a car in the Tildarg Avenue area of west Belfast on Friday, April 18. It was reported that sometime overnight, the vehicle had been spray-painted and two tyres were slashed.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 344 of 18/4/25."