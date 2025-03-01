Here are 38 movie sequels and spinoffs coming to theaters and on streamers in 2025 (2025)

Entertainment
Ayomikun Adekaiyero and Eammon Jacobs
- Almost 40 sequel and spin-off movies are set to be released this year.
- "Mission Impossible," "Wicked," and "Jurassic Park" are getting sequels in 2025.
- Here are the release dates, casts, and other important details of the upcoming sequels.
From "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" to "Wicked: For Good," some of the most anticipated movies of 2025 are sequels.
Last year, "Wicked" was the only non-sequel in the top 10 highest-grossing movies.
So far this year, three sequels have been released in theaters and on streamers including the Oscar nominee "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl."
Here's what to know about the 38 other sequels and spin-offs coming out in 2025.
"Dog Man"
Release date: January 31, in theaters
"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," based on Dave Pilkey's "Captain Underpants" books, grossed $125 million on a $38 million budget. It was followed by a four-season Netflix series based on the same characters.
"Dog Man" is the second film in the franchise. It's a story in a story set in a book written by the "Captain Underpants" protagonists George and Harold.
In the new film, Dog Man is a mute, crime-fighting, dog-human hybrid cop. Pete Davidson voices Petey, Dog Man's nemesis, and Ricky Gervais, Lil Rel Howery, and Isla Fisher also voice characters in the movie.
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"
Release date: February 13, on Peacock
The "Bridget Jones" movie franchise, based on Helen Fielding's best-selling novels, has made $811 million at the box office worldwide.
But the fourth film, based on Fielding's third novel "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," will premiere exclusively on Peacock in the US rather than in theaters. Internationally, it will be in theaters.
"Mad About the Boy" is set years after Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) dies, leaving Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) to raise their two children while juggling a writing career and dating again.
The film's original stars Zellweger and Hugh Grant return alongside two new actors: Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, who play Bridget's new love interests.
"Captain America: Brave New World"
Release date: February 14, in theaters
"Captain America: Brave New World" is the first Marvel movie to be released in 2025. It follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he unravels a shady conspiracy against President Ross (Harrison Ford).
It's the fourth "Captain America" movie, but the first where Mackie's hero carries the iconic shield, after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on the Captain America mantle at the end of "Avengers: Endgame."
The "Captain America" franchise has earned Marvel Studios over $2 billion in ticket sales. But "superhero fatigue" and alack of hype could lead to a muted debut for the fourth movie.
"Paddington in Peru"
Release date: February 14, in theaters
For lovable bear's third adventure, he journeys back to his homeland to find his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), who goes missing from the Home for Retired Bears.
The first two "Paddington" movies are widely regarded as some of the best British movies made in recent years: The first film holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while its 2017 sequel is rated 99%.
"The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie"
Release date: February 28, in theaters
Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes movies have a patchy record. "Space Jam" was a hit, grossing $230 million on a $80 million budget, but 2021's "Space Jam: A New Legacy" barely earned back its $150 million budget, and 2003's "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" didn't turn a profit.
With Warner Bros. making the controversial move to shelve "Coyote vs. Acme" as a tax write-off in 2023, "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" must prove the franchise is still relevant.
It's the first-ever fully animated "Looney Tunes" feature film, following Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they team up to save the world from alien invaders.
Both characters will be voiced by Eric Bauza, who has won two Daytime Emmys for playing Looney Tunes characters.
"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip"
Release date: March 28, on Disney+
"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" premieres exclusively on Disney+ and is the sequel to 2014's "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day."
The first film, based on a novel of the same name, starred Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, but the sequel has recast the lead family.
Jesse Garcia, Thom Nemer, Eva Longoria, Paulina Chavez, and Rose Portillo star as the Garcia family, who are on a trip to explore their Mexican roots, which goes wrong due to a curse.
"The Accountant 2"
Release date: April 25, in theaters
In the original 2016 film, Ben Affleck played Christian Wolff, who both fixes fraudulent accounts for criminal organizations and is highly skilled martial artist and marksman.
In "The Accountant 2," Wolff is forced to work with his estranged brother, Braxton (Jon Bernthal).
The first film grossed $155 million against its $44 million budget, so "The Accountant 2" has the potential to be another surprise hit.
"Thunderbolts*"
Release date: May 2, in theaters
After "Captain America: Brave New World" comes a new Marvel superhero team, the Thunderbolts.
In the comics, the team is made up of villains masquerading as heroes and is comparable to "The Suicide Squad." However, the team in "Thunderbolts*" comprises assassins and mercenaries who are forced to collaborate after being sent a mission that turns out to be a dangerous trap.
This is the first movie featuring these characters as a group, but many have appeared as sidekicks and antagonists in previous Marvel films, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) from the "Black Widow" movie.
"Final Destination: Bloodlines"
Release date: May 16, in theaters
The "Final Destination" franchise is coming back to the big screen over a decade after the fifth movie was released in 2011. "Final Destination: Bloodlines" will be released on the 25th anniversary of the original film's release in 2000.
The plot is unclear, but if it follows the set-up of the previous films, a group of people who try to cheat death will wind up dying in grisly accidents.
Introducing the film to a new generation is a smart move for New Line Cinema, as the franchise has grossed $657 million at the box office.
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning"
Release date: May 23, in theaters
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is the second half of the story that started in 2023's "Dead Reckoning," about a dangerous AI program that threatens the world.
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team at the Impossible Mission Force attempt to shut it down for good.
The franchise is known for Cruise's death-defying stunts, and he'll take on even more challenges in the sequel — like hanging from a biplane midair and a deep sea dive.
But it remains to be seen whether the star can top his previous adrenaline-fueled stunt, where he rode a motorbike off a mountain.
"Karate Kid: Legends"
Release date: May 30, in theaters
"Karate Kid" is one of the most famous and commercially successful martial arts franchises of all time. It's made up of two Oscar-nominated films, two sequels, a hit remake in 2010, and the spin-off Netflix series "Cobra Kai," which has been nominated for nine Emmys.
Variety reported in November 2024 that "Karate Kid: Legends" will take place three years after the "Cobra Kai" season finale, which premieres on February 13, 2025.
The film will star Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso — the original protagonist of the first three "Karate Kid" movies and a lead character in "Cobra Kai" — and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, the mentor figure in the 2010 remake movie.
Daniel and Mr. Han will team up to teach a new karate prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang). The film also stars Ming-na Wen and Joshua Jackson.
"Ballerina"
Release date: June 6, in theaters
"John Wick: Chapter 4" might have been billed as the final out of Keanu Reeves' assassin, but Lionsgate hasn't ended the franchise just yet.
The studio is clearly keen to keep the "John Wick" brand alive since the first four movies made over $1 billion in ticket sales.
Ana De Armas leads "Ballerina," a spin-off set between "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" and "Chapter 4." She plays one of the dancer-assassins of the Ruska-Roma organization, who takes revenge for her father's murder.
"28 Years Later"
Release date: June 20, in theaters
In 2002, director Danny Boyle delivered an exhilirating reimagining of the zombie apocalypse for the 21st century with "28 Days Later." Now, the infected are back.
"28 Years Later" follows a group of survivors on a small British island who venture onto the mainland, only to find that the virus still has the country in its grip.
The sequel, the start of a new trilogy and the third film in the franchise, will be released on June 20.
The next film, "28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple," has already been shot and is set for release in 2026.
"M3GAN 2.0"
Release date: June 27, in theaters
2023's "M3GAN" was a win for Universal Pictures, grossing $180 million on a $12 million budget and spawning a new horror franchise.
The film also birthed a new cultural icon, M3GAN, a killer AI robot doll. Fans became obsessed with her after the first trailer was released, loving her stylish outfits, witty retorts, and even clips of her chilling, swaying dance moves went viral.
In the first film, Gemma (Alison Williams), a roboticist, builds M3GAN to help her bond with Cady (Violet McGraw), her 8-year-old niece whose parents died in a crash. But the doll turns violent and starts murdering people to protect Cady. The film ends with Gemma and Cady killing M3GAN.
The plot of the sequel is under wraps, but will star Williams and McGraw, along with newcomers Jemaine Clement, Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, and Aristotle Athari.
"Jurassic World: Rebirth"
Release date: July 2, in theaters
Since launching in 1993, the "Jurassic Park" franchise has grossed $6 billion at the box office, so it's not surprising Universal Pictures wants to keep the dinosaur chaos alive.
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey will lead "Jurassic World: Rebirth," which will be released three years after the last "Jurassic World" film.
The film, directed by Gareth Edwards, follows Zora Bennett (Johansson), a covert operative tasked with retrieving genetic material from several dinosaurs as part of research for a life-saving drug.
Entertainment Weekly reported that the mission goes awry when Bennett's operation crosses paths with a family stranded on an island, and the group discovers a "sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades."
Untitled sequel to "I Know What You Did Last Summer"
Release date: July 18, in theaters
The teen slasher movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" made $125 million at the box office after it was released in 1997.
It saw a serial killer stalk a group of teens after they covered up a car crash, and was the breakout role for Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prince Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe.
But the sequels did not perform as well, and the Amazon Prime's 2021 spin-off TV series was canceled after one season.
For the 2025 revival, Hewitt and Prince Jr. reprise their roles, and up-and-coming actors Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Jonah Haur-King will also star.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
Release date: July 25, in theaters
Marvel's First Family are making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," with Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.
Plot details are under wraps, but the cast includes Ralph Ineson as the colossal cosmic villain, Galactus, and Julia Garner as his herald, the Silver Surfer.
The team's MCU debut is a big deal because Fox previously owned the franchise, so the Fantastic Four couldn't appear alongside the Avengers until now.
"The Naked Gun"
Release date: August 1, in theaters
The 1982 TV series "Police Squad!" was canceled after six episodes, so its creators took the premise and lead actor Leslie Nielsen, and created "The Naked Gun" film franchise.
The three movies were a spoof of police procedurals, focused on the adventures of Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), a kind-hearted but dumb cop.
This time, Liam Neeson will star as Frank Drebin, though it hasn't been confirmed whether he plays the same character. Pamela Andersen, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kevin Durand will be Neeson's costars.
Akiva Schaffer, a member of the comedy music group Lonely Island, will direct the film.
"The Bad Guys 2"
Release date: August 1, in theaters
2022's animated heist film "The Bad Guys," based on a children's book of the same name, was a moderate success for Universal and Dreamworks, grossing $250 million and gaining a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 88%.
The first film is about a gang of reformed bank-robbing animals. In the upcoming sequel, a crew of female animals forces them do one last job.
Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, and Craig Robinson reprise their roles as Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake., Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Piranha, and Mr. Shark, respectively. Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, and Maria Bakalova join the cast as the new crew.
"Freakier Friday"
Release date: August 8, in theaters
There have been three versions of the mother-daughter body-swap movie "Freaky Friday."
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starred as mother and daughter Tess and Anna Coleman in the most popular version, which premiered in 2003 and grossed $160 million against a $20 million budget.
"Freakier Friday," the first sequel in the franchise stars Lohan, Curtis, and other cast members from the 2003 film and sees Anna as a mother, learning how to parent her daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter.
Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are also joining the franchise in the sequel.
"Nobody 2"
Release date: August 15, in theaters
The "Nobody" franchise is the family man's answer to "John Wick."
In the first film, Bob Odenkirk plays a former assassin who comes out of retirement to defend his home when a crime lord targets him and his family.
The film received positive reviews but was released in 2021, while Hollywood was recovering from the pandemic, and it made $57 million in ticket sales.
"Nobody 2" dives into the assassin and his wife's history, and will hopefully perform better.
"Thread: An Insidious Tale"
Release date: August 29, in theaters
James Wan's "Insidious" franchise is getting a new spinoff from "Moon Knight" head writer Jeremy Slater, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore.
Warner Bros. hasn't confirmed the synopsis for "Thread." But in May 2023, Deadline reported that it follows a couple, played by Nanjiani and Moore, who use magic to stop their daughter from dying but face deadly consequences. It's unclear how it will connect to the previous films.
The franchise explores what happens when people mess with alternate dimensions and demonic forces, so adding time travel to the mix will be interesting.
The "Insidious" movies have generated $730 million in ticket sales.
"The Conjuring: Last Rites"
Release date: September 5, in theaters
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have been terrifying audiences since 2013 with "The Conjuring" franchise, and it's all coming to an end with the ninth film, "The Conjuring: Last Rites."
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life paranormal investigators who wrote various books about cases they investigated.
In September 2023, director Michael Chaves told Slash Film: "I know that there is a great finale being planned for 'Last Rites' and as to what or who's in it ... I don't want to give away any spoilers."
"Downton Abbey 3"
Release date: September 12, in theaters
The British period drama "Downton Abbey" ended in 2015, but its creator, Julian Fellowes, has produce multiple sequel films.
The first "Downton Abbey" film in 2019 grossed $194 million, but the second, which was released in 2022 when theaters were recovering from the pandemic, made $92 million.
The plot is under wraps, but stars from previous films, such as Dominic West, Hugh Bonneville, and Michelle Dockery, will be reprising their roles. Paul Giamatti will also return as Harold Levinson, who was mentioned throughout the series but only appeared once during the "Downton Abbey" Christmas special in 2013.
"Saw XI"
Release date: September 26, in theaters
The "Saw" franchise has been spilling blood and guts across the big screen for over 20 years, and Lionsgate is showing no signs of giving up the franchise, even though Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) has technically been dead since the end of "Saw III."
The franchise has produced 10 movies, including the spinoff Spiral, and has grossed $1.147 billion worldwide.
"Tron: Ares"
Premiere date: October 10, in theaters
In 1982, Disney plunged audiences into the world of the video game in "Tron," which became a cult hit.
28 years later, Joseph Kosinski directed the sequel, "Tron: Legacy," which also garnered a cult following with its neon aesthetic and a pulse-pounding score from Daft Punk.
Now, a third film is heading to theaters. "Tron: Ares" will merge the real world with the Grid, although specific plot details are being kept under wraps.
Directed by Joachim Rønning, "Ares" stars Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jeff Bridges, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.
This time, it will feature a score from industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails. Band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross previously scored movies and TV shows, including "The Social Network," "Watchmen," and "Challengers."
"The Black Phone 2"
Release date: October 17, in theaters
Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone" was one of the surprise horror hits of 2021, grossing $161 million worldwide.
The film follows Finney (Mason Thames), who gets kidnapped by a serial killer called "the Grabber" (Ethan Hawke). While he's held captive in a basement, the ghosts of the Grabber's victims help him to escape.
It's unclear where the story will go in Derrickson's "The Black Phone 2," but both Thames and Hawke will reprise their roles.
"Mortal Kombat 2"
Release date: October 24, in theaters
In the last decade, numerous projects have proved video game adaptations can work if done correctly.
2021's "Mortal Kombat" was moderately successful, grossing $84 million against a $55 million budget — which is an impressive feat since it was released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously as a result of the pandemic.
The franchise revolves around a brutal, interdimensional tournament between fighters from Earth and a place called Outworld. It mainly follows Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an MMA fighter who gets pulled into the competition.
"Predator: Badlands"
Release date: November 7, in theaters
In 2022, 20th Century Studios released "Prey," a stand-alone "Predator" movie that follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a Comanche warrior who defends her tribe from one of the titular aliens.
The film's success spotlighted the audience's desire to see more singular stories in the franchise, and "Predator: Badlands" will do just that.
Empire Magazine reported the story is "a future-set tale taking place on an alien planet," with the alien hunter as the hero. It also features "A Complete Unknown" star Elle Fanning in multiple roles.
"Now You See Me 3"
Release date: November 14, in theaters
It's a crime that the third film isn't titled "Now You 3 Me," but at least fans of the previous crime-thrillers will finally get a sequel after almost a decade.
It features all the cast members from the first two movies, and adds Rosamund Pike, Ariana Greenblatt, and Justice Smith in undisclosed roles.
"Wicked: For Good"
Release date: November 21, in theaters
"Wicked," an adaptation of the biggest Broadway musical, was one of the most successful blockbusters of 2024. It broke multiple records, was the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year, made $717 million in ticket sales, and received 10 Oscar nominations.
The sequel "Wicked: For Good" was shot at the same time as the first film, so Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum are reprising their roles.
"Zootopia 2"
Release date: November 26, in theaters
"Zootopia," an animated buddy cop movie set in a world of anthropomorphic animals, was the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2016, earning over a billion dollars in ticket sales, and won the Oscar for best-animated film.
The sequel will bring back the lead characters — Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), a bunny cop with a heart of gold, and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), Judy's sly fox ally.
"Five Nights at Freddy's 2"
Release date: December, 5 in theaters
"Five Nights At Freddy's," a survival viral videogame series about ghost-possessed animatronics that began in 2014, received a horror movie adaptation in 2023.
It was a reasonable success for Universal, grossing $291 million, and now the franchise is continuing on the big screen.
Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail will reprise their roles in the sequel. The film will likely include the return of the scary animatronics and the serial killer William Afton (Lillard).
"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants"
Release date: December 19, in theaters
"Spongebob Squarepants" is one of Paramount's biggest children brands, running for 15 seasons over the last 26 years. There are also three theatrical movies and a Tony-winning Broadway show.
The last "Spongebob" movie flopped after it was released in 2020 during the pandemic, but the three films have grossed $471 million in total.
"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants," the fourth film, will star Mark Hamill as the Flying Dutchman, a recurring pirate ghost from the series.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
Release date: December 19, in theaters
"Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of the Water" are the first and third highest-grossing movies of all time, with total ticket sales of $5.2 billion, so it would be a surprise if the third film is not a box office hit.
It will star Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and other actors from the previous two films, but the synopsis has not yet been revealed.
So far, the sci-fi series has centered on a planet called Pandora which humans are attempting to colonize, sparking a war with the Na'vi native aliens.
James Cameron told Empire in January that the new film will introduce audiences to two new Na'vi groups, wind traders and the Ash clan.
"Return of the Living Dead"
Release date: December 25, in theaters
The "Return of the Living Dead" franchise features some of the grossest zombies to stumble across the big screen. In the plot, a chemical called Trioxin reanimates corpses in a graveyard, leading the zombies to rampage.
The 2025 sequel is called "Return of the Living Dead," which doesn't acknowledge that it will be the sixth movie in the franchise.
Director Steve Wolsh told Bloody Disgusting that it is set in 1985 and added: "Audiences can expect to be welcomed back into the dark humored, sexy, edgy, Trioxin fueled world horror fans first encountered in 1985."
"Happy Gilmore 2"
Release date: Unconfirmed
Since 2014, Adam Sandler has partnered with Netflix to produce multiple comedy movies that have been big hits, such as "Murder Mystery."
His next Netflix film is a sequel to the 1996 movie "Happy Gilmore," about a hockey player who competes in a golf tournament to win money to save his grandmother's house from the IRS.
Sandler will reprise his role as the lead character, Happy Gilmore. Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will also return.
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer, will star in the movie as a newcomer to the franchise.
"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"
Release date: Fall 2025
Rian Johnson, the director and writer behind 2017's "Star Wars," went on to make his own show: the neo-noir mystery series "Knives Out."
The first film premiered in 2019, grossed $312 million, was nominated for an Oscar, and cemented Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as an iconic character.
Netflix then swooped in, paying for exclusive rights to the next two films. Multiple outlets reported that Netflix paid over $400 million, but this has not been confirmed.
"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" is the third film in the series and the second exclusive to Netflix. Craig reprises his role as Blanc alongside Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, and more.
