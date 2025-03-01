Here are 38 movie sequels and spinoffs coming to theaters and on streamers in 2025 (2025)

Almost 40 sequel and spin-off movies are set to be released this year.

"Mission Impossible," "Wicked," and "Jurassic Park" are getting sequels in 2025.

Here are the release dates, casts, and other important details of the upcoming sequels.

From "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" to "Wicked: For Good," some of the most anticipated movies of 2025 are sequels.

Last year, "Wicked" was the only non-sequel in the top 10 highest-grossing movies.

So far this year, three sequels have been released in theaters and on streamers including the Oscar nominee "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl."

Here's what to know about the 38 other sequels and spin-offs coming out in 2025.