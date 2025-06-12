Here's How Many People You's Joe Goldberg Has Killed - SlashFilm (2025)

This article contains discussions of child abuse and suicide.

Stop reading this right now if you haven't finished all of "You" — spoilers are coming!

The fifth and final season of "You," the Netflix series that lets noted Taylor Swift fan Penn Badgley play a serial killer convinced he's actually some sort of white knight, is finally out ... which means we can finally assess Joe Goldberg's (Badgley) body count. No, I don't mean how many people Joe has dated throughout the series; I'm talking about how many people he'skilled.

In case you've forgotten exactly what went down in the show's first four seasons, here's the overview. Joe Goldberg, who presents himself as a hopeless romantic but actually seems to love murder much more than he loves love, had avery difficult childhood; his biological father abused both him and his mother, and ultimately, a young Joe shoots and kills him. Joe is then adopted by Mark Blum's bookstore owner Mr. Mooney, which is why Joe is running the New York City store, Mooney's, at the outset of season 1 when he meets a charming, beautiful aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). He kills her too (once she figures out that he's a creep and murderer by discovering that he has aplexiglass cage in the basement of the bookstore where he keeps his victims).

That cage is Joe's constant. It goes with him to Los Angeles in season 2, the fictional community of Madre Linda, California when he settles down with his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in season 3, to London in season 4 when he assumes a new identity across the pond after killing Love (and her brother), andback to New York in season 5 when he returns to the Big Apple with his wealthy and seemingly understanding wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). All in all, before season 5 of "You,"Joe kills 18 people, including Beck's friend Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell), Kate's boyfriend Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), author Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), and more. So what about season 5?