Here’s Why You Should Add An After Sun Lotion To Your Skincare Routine (2025)

Let’s face it, despite your best efforts at daily sunscreen application, sometimes sunburns happen. When they do, after-sun lotion can be a crucial component of your skincare routine, since they can kickstart your skin into damage control.

"If you have experienced sun damage, an after-sun lotion can be a good product to incorporate into your routine to help speed up the healing process and repair the skin damage," says Michael I. Jacobs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and associate Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. "After-sun lotions are formulated with ingredients that specifically target skin repair post-sunburn, making them more effective than traditional body lotions."

With that in mind, when shopping for the right product, it's crucial to scan the ingredient list for a few all-stars. You'll also want to consider scent, as some formulas may contain fragrances that smell great but could irritate sensitive skin.



What to consider

Key ingredients

The best after-sun lotions contain ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and vitamins like E, which help prevent or minimize peeling due to sunburn. They also work to restore and soothe the skin, says Dr. Jacobs. "Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe sunburned skin, while glycerin can help to boost hydration levels to restore the skin's moisture barrier," explains Divya Shokeen, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in California. Antioxidants in after-sun lotions can also protect the skin from free radicals generated by UV exposure, Shokeen adds. Examples of antioxidants include niacinamide, polyphenols like flavonoids from green or black tea, retinol, and vitamin C. Zinc is another beneficial ingredient. "Zinc-based ointments can help to minimize irritation and soothe inflammation," Shokeen says.

Fragrance

Some after-sun lotions have the same sweet-smelling vibe of some of your favorite sunscreens, but if you have skin sensitivities or allergies, it's best to look for fragrance-free alternatives. Pure aloe vera is a great option for these individuals, too, as these formulas are entirely plant-based.

How we selected

To find the best after-sun lotion to nourish skin after a day of sunshine, the WH team consulted four dermatologists, plus asked our team of anonymous testers and our in-house editors for feedback on the products they rely on for after-sun care. During our testing process, we considered over a dozen after-sun lotions. This final list includes something for everyone—from fragrance-free options for sensitive skin to ultra-hydrating creams you can use to soothe dry skin year-round.

