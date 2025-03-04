Here’s Why You Should Add An After Sun Lotion To Your Skincare Routine (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
Let’s face it, despite your best efforts at daily sunscreen application, sometimes sunburns happen. When they do, after-sun lotion can be a crucial component of your skincare routine, since they can kickstart your skin into damage control.
"If you have experienced sun damage, an after-sun lotion can be a good product to incorporate into your routine to help speed up the healing process and repair the skin damage," says Michael I. Jacobs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and associate Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. "After-sun lotions are formulated with ingredients that specifically target skin repair post-sunburn, making them more effective than traditional body lotions."
Best After Sun Lotions
Best Overall
Coola Radical Recovery Eco-Cert Organic After Sun Lotion
Read more
Best Value
Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion
Read more
Best Long-Lasting Lotion
Nivea Sun After Sun Moisture
Read more
With that in mind, when shopping for the right product, it's crucial to scan the ingredient list for a few all-stars. You'll also want to consider scent, as some formulas may contain fragrances that smell great but could irritate sensitive skin.
What to consider
Key ingredients
The best after-sun lotions contain ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and vitamins like E, which help prevent or minimize peeling due to sunburn. They also work to restore and soothe the skin, says Dr. Jacobs. "Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe sunburned skin, while glycerin can help to boost hydration levels to restore the skin's moisture barrier," explains Divya Shokeen, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in California. Antioxidants in after-sun lotions can also protect the skin from free radicals generated by UV exposure, Shokeen adds. Examples of antioxidants include niacinamide, polyphenols like flavonoids from green or black tea, retinol, and vitamin C. Zinc is another beneficial ingredient. "Zinc-based ointments can help to minimize irritation and soothe inflammation," Shokeen says.
Fragrance
Some after-sun lotions have the same sweet-smelling vibe of some of your favorite sunscreens, but if you have skin sensitivities or allergies, it's best to look for fragrance-free alternatives. Pure aloe vera is a great option for these individuals, too, as these formulas are entirely plant-based.
How we selected
To find the best after-sun lotion to nourish skin after a day of sunshine, the WH team consulted four dermatologists, plus asked our team of anonymous testers and our in-house editors for feedback on the products they rely on for after-sun care. During our testing process, we considered over a dozen after-sun lotions. This final list includes something for everyone—from fragrance-free options for sensitive skin to ultra-hydrating creams you can use to soothe dry skin year-round.
Read on to shop the best after-sun lotions, tested by beauty experts.
Best Overall
Coola Radical Recovery Eco-Cert Organic After Sun Lotion
Pros
- Absorbs easily
- Has a light yet pleasing scent
- Mostly natural ingredients
Cons
- Priciest option on the list
After testing over a dozen after-sun lotions, we found Coola's Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion to be the best overall option on this list for its skin-repairing ingredients, hydrating properties, and fan-praised consistency.
You know it's good when two out of the three dermatologists we spoke to recommended this formula, plus numerous editors and testers praised it. "This after-sun lotion includes ingredients like aloe vera to soothe skin after sun exposure, sunflower oil which is rich in antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory ingredients to help hydrate, moisturize, and soothe the skin after time in the sun," says Dr. Jacobs.
Our testers like its consistency, which they say really is more like a lotion than the traditional gels you might think of when it comes to after-sun care. They also say it feels silky on silk, absorbs readily, and has a light yet very pleasing scent. We also give it bonus stars because it's made with largely natural ingredients and is reef-friendly, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.
Read more: Best Sunscreens
|Key ingredients
|Organic aloe, organic agave, sunflower seed oil, shea butter, rosemary extract
|Fragrance-free?
|Yes
Best Value
Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Very hydrating
- Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic
Cons
- Not fragrance-free
When your skin needs TLC, whether from dry winter weather or intense summer sun, it's hard to go wrong with Eucerin. Dermatologists tell WH the brand is known for making some of the gentlest, most-hardworking skincare products, particularly lotions. This new-to-market after-sun lotion is quickly garnering positive accolades for its overall value. You can find it in the drugstore aisles, but it's just as effective as other options on our list.
It's all thanks to an antioxidant-rich ingredient list complete with licochalcone A, glycyrrhetinic acid, and vitamin E. It also boasts shea butter to add to the formula's moisturizing abilities. And although it's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, the brand claims the rich lotion will provide hydration and relief for up to 24 hours.
|Key ingredients
|Licochalcone A, glycyrrhetinic acid, vitamin E, shea butter
|Fragrance-free?
|No
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Long-Lasting Lotion
Nivea Sun After Sun Moisture
Now 14% Off
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Makes skin feel instantly cooler
Cons
- Users have mixed feelings about the scent
Another one of Dr. Jacob's top picks, this drugstore lotion promises "instant relief" for sun-drenched skin. Aloe vera is the superstar ingredient because it has anti-inflammatory properties to both soothe and hydrate, he explains. Hyaluronic acid takes things a step further, ensuring your skin is able to hold onto as much moisture as possible, even when compromised.
The brand says it's suitable for all skin types and can last up to a full 48 hours. Overall, users have mixed feelings on the scent—some say they love it; others say it's medicinal. One thing everyone agrees on though? It makes skin feel silky smooth and really works to tame sunburn. "It took my redness away overnight," one user said.
|Key ingredients
|Aloe vera, hyaluronic acid
|Fragrance-free?
|No
Best Drugstore Lotion
Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Lotion
Pros
- Great scent
- Lightweight and non-sticky
Cons
- Not fragrance-free
Another widely-available drugstore formula, Sun Bum's Cool Down lotion offers both affordability and function, says Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Toronto. The vegan and cruelty-free lotion is powered by aloe and vitamin E, both of which can help hydrate and soothe inflamed skin. Cocoa butter enhances the formula's moisturizing properties, too.
Our testers like that it's lightweight and not at all sticky like some of the conventional gels can be. It rubs across skin effortlessly and absorbs readily without any residue. It has a nice tropical scent with a hint of banana, too—the perfect way to end your beach day.
|Key ingredients
|Aloe, vitamin E, cocoa butter
|Fragrance-free?
|No
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best For Sensitive Skin
CeraVe Healing Ointment
Pros
- Very hydrating
- Seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association
Cons
- Some say it's a bit greasy
Regardless of whether you burn or not (hopefully not!), the sun and even sunscreen can be drying to skin, says Rosanne Paul, DO, assistant professor of dermatology at Case Western Reserve University, who recommends an intensely moisturizing formula like CeraVe as a great counter.
Beyond the great overall value you'll get from this 12-ounce tub, we love the fact that this is an ointment rather than a lotion. When it comes to moisturizer, an ointment is the thickest of all. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, this makes it the most effective remedy for dry skin. CeraVe's healing ointment contains essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration.
We also love that this pick is extra-gentle and even boasts a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association, so it's safe for even the most sensitive skin.
|Key ingredients
|Ceramids, hyaluronic acid
|Fragrance-free?
|Yes
Best Buzzworthy After-Sun Lotion
Vacation After Sun Gel
Pros
- Great scent
- Ultra-cooling
Cons
- Some users say it comes out too quickly
Open TikTok, and chances are you'll spot this buzzy suncare brand on your FYP. The brand's Classic Whip SPF 30 is the real standout in the line, but their After Sun Gel is quickly gaining traction, too. Vacation calls it "a modern take on the after-sun gels you grew up with," and they're not wrong—right down to the packaging.
Like conventional formulas, it's a gel-based product that feels instantly cool on skin, which is the sweetest relief when skin is angry and red. There's an important difference, though: This particular product is alcohol and dye-free. Users say it's not quite as sticky as some others they've tried, plus rave about the scent.
|Key ingredients
|Niacinamide, glycerin, allatoin, hyaluronic acid, tremella mushroom
|Fragrance-free?
|No
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Aloe Vera Product
Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel
Now 20% Off
Pros
- 100% pure aloe vera
- Certified organic
Cons
- Doesn't contain any other hydrating ingredients
"If you, unfortunately, develop a sunburn the most commonly recommended products are those that contain aloe vera," says Dr. Paul. "Aloe vera is best in its raw form directly from the plant." But if you can't get your hands on any, Dr. Paul recommends going for products with the highest concentrations of aloe vera. This Seven Minerals product is a good bet, as it's made with 100 percent real aloe vera for the greatest benefits.
Testers say it lives up to the hype, too, telling WH it absorbs in more readily than most comparable products, is exceptionally hydrating, and has a subtle yet pleasing scent. Pro tip: Pop it in the fridge for even more cooling benefits.
|Key ingredients
|Aloe vera
|Fragrance-free?
|Yes
Best Nostalgic Lotion
Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Moisturizer
Pros
- Great scent
- Non-sticky
Cons
- Some users say the pump is finicky
Ah, good old Hawaiian Tropic. The brand you may know and love from childhood is still churning out quality after-sun lotion you can readily find at your local drugstore. And while they make a couple different options, the Lime Coolada has become a real fan-favorite.
This tropically-scented moisturizer is designed to smell like Hawaiian botanicals, and users say it really delivers, transporting them straight to the islands. The product is more than sweet-smelling though—it contains hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter to nourish skin, prevent peeling, and prolong a tan. We love that it's cooling without being sticky and leaves skin feeling smooth for hours on end.
|Key ingredients
|Aloe, shea butter
|Fragrance-free?
|No
Meet the Experts
- Michael I. Jacobs, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and associate Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College.
- Divya Shokeen, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in California.
- Geeta Yadav, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Toronto.
- Rosanne Paul, DO, is an assistant professor of dermatology at Case Western Reserve University.
Does after-sun lotion help prolong a tan?
"After-sun lotion can help prolong a tan by preventing it from fading due to the dry and flaky skin that can accompany sun exposure," says Jacobs. The big caveat? Dermatologists do not endorse tanning, says Paul. "Although this is not burning, it is still damaging to the skin."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shop more of our favorite suncare products
Best Clear Sunscreens | Best Spray Sunscreens | Best Pregnancy-Safe Sunscreens | Best Body Sunscreens | Best Sunscreens For Sensitive Skin | Best Sunscreens For Oily Skin
Brigitt Earley
Contributing Writer
Brigitt is a writer, editor and craft stylist with nearly 15 years of experience. She specializes in lifestyle topics, including home, health, parenting, beauty, style, food, entertaining, travel and weddings. She has written for Glamour, People, Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Real Simple, Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and more.