Herniated Disc Physical Exercise (2025)

A herniated disc can be frustrating, causing back pain, stiffness, and even weakness in your arms or legs.

But the right physical exercises can help relieve pain, strengthen your core, and improve mobility.

This guide covers the best stretches and workouts for a herniated disc, plus what to avoid.

If you need extra help, Elite Pain Doctors offers physical therapy and chiropractic care to speed up recovery.

How Physical Exercise Helps a Herniated Disc

Moving the right way can make a big difference in how your herniated disc heals.

Here’s why:

It helps reduce pressure on nerves by improving posture

Strengthens core muscles to support your spine

Improves flexibility to reduce stiffness

Increases blood flow, which helps discs heal naturally

Prevents future injuries by keeping the spine strong

Not all exercises are safe, though.

Some can make pain worse, so it’s important to choose the right ones.

Best Stretches for a Herniated Disc

These stretches are gentle, effective, and designed to relieve tension in your back.

1. Child’s Pose

Start on your hands and knees.

Sit back onto your heels and stretch your arms forward.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, repeat 3 times.

2. Pelvic Tilt

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat.

Tighten your abs and press your lower back into the floor.

Hold for 5 seconds, release, and repeat 10 times.

3. Knee-to-Chest Stretch

Lie on your back and bring one knee toward your chest.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, switch sides.

Repeat 3 times per leg.

4. Cat-Cow Stretch

Get on all fours.

Arch your back, looking up (Cow Pose), then round your spine (Cat Pose).

Repeat 10–15 times slowly.

If a stretch makes your pain worse, stop and try a different one.

Strengthening Exercises for Herniated Disc Recovery

Once your pain is under control, strengthening exercises can help stabilize your spine and prevent future issues.

1. Bird-Dog Exercise

Get on your hands and knees.

Extend your right arm and left leg at the same time.

Hold for 5 seconds, switch sides.

Repeat 10 times per side.

2. Bridges

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Press your heels into the floor and lift your hips.

Hold for 5 seconds, lower, and repeat 10 times.

3. Partial Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Cross your arms over your chest and lift your shoulders slightly off the floor.

Lower back down slowly.

Repeat 10–15 times.

4. Modified Plank

Start in a forearm plank, keeping your knees on the floor.

Hold for 10–30 seconds.

Repeat 3 times

A strong core takes pressure off your spine, helping your herniated disc heal faster.

Exercises to Avoid with a Herniated Disc

Some exercises can worsen pain and increase disc pressure.

Avoid:

Toe Touches – Too much strain on the spine

– Too much strain on the spine Sit-Ups – Can compress the discs

– Can compress the discs Heavy Weightlifting (Deadlifts, Squats) – Increases spinal pressure

– Increases spinal pressure High-Impact Activities (Running, Jumping) – Can make symptoms worse

Stick to low-impact, controlled movements for the best results.

How Elite Pain Doctors Can Help with Herniated Discs

If your pain isn’t improving or you’re experiencing numbness, tingling, or weakness, it’s time to see a specialist.

Elite Pain Doctors offers physical therapy and chiropractic care to help you heal faster.

Physical Therapy for Herniated Discs

Personalized exercise plans designed for your condition

Hands-on therapy to relieve inflammation and restore movement

Guided strength training to prevent future injuries

Studies show that physical therapy is effective in relieving herniated disc symptoms

Chiropractic Care for Herniated Discs

Spinal adjustments to realign the spine and relieve pressure

Postural training to prevent reinjury

Non-invasive pain relief without medication or surgery

If you’re struggling with chronic back pain, a customized treatment plan can help you get back to normal.

Preventing Future Herniated Discs

Keeping your spine healthy reduces the risk of future injuries.

Here’s what helps:

Use an ergonomic chair that supports your lower back

Engage in core exercises regularly

Avoid prolonged sitting – get up and stretch every 30 minutes

Lift objects properly by bending at the knees, not the waist

Maintain a healthy weight to reduce spinal strain

Small changes in posture and movement habits can go a long way in preventing back problems.

Conclusion: Herniated Disc Physical Exercise

The right stretches and strengthening exercises can make a huge difference in relieving pain and improving mobility.

If your pain persists, Elite Pain Doctors offers physical therapy and chiropractic care to help you heal.

Take the next step in your recovery.

Schedule a consultation today and get expert guidance for your herniated disc treatment.

FAQs: Herniated Disc Physical Exercise

Is walking good for herniated discs?

Yes, walking is a low-impact exercise that can help relieve pain and improve circulation, which supports the healing process. Walking also strengthens muscles that support the spine and helps prevent stiffness. However, it’s important to maintain good posture and avoid long walks if they increase your discomfort.

Signs a herniated disc is healing?

As a herniated disc heals, you may notice a gradual reduction in pain, less numbness or tingling, and improved mobility. Muscle strength in the affected area may also return, and you may find it easier to perform daily activities without discomfort. If symptoms persist or worsen, professional treatment may be necessary.

What’s the difference between a bulging vs herniated disc?

A bulging disc occurs when the disc extends beyond its normal space but remains intact, while a herniated disc happens when the outer layer of the disc tears, allowing the inner material to push out. A herniated disc is more likely to cause nerve compression, leading to pain, numbness, and weakness.

What exercise is best for a herniated disc?

The best exercises for a herniated disc include core-strengthening and flexibility movements such as pelvic tilts, bird-dog exercises, knee-to-chest stretches, and bridges. These exercises help reduce pressure on the disc, improve spinal stability, and promote healing without excessive strain.

Should you stretch a herniated disc?

Yes, gentle stretching can help relieve tension and improve mobility, but it's important to choose safe movements. Stretches like the child's pose, cat-cow stretch, and knee-to-chest stretch can help, while deep forward bends or twisting stretches should be avoided if they increase pain.

What worsens a herniated disc?

Certain movements and habits can make a herniated disc worse, including heavy lifting with poor form, prolonged sitting, high-impact activities like running or jumping, and improper posture. Ignoring pain signals and continuing activities that cause discomfort can also delay healing.

Is it better to rest or exercise a herniated disc?

While short periods of rest can help reduce pain, prolonged inactivity can weaken muscles and slow recovery. Gentle movement and targeted exercises are usually the best approach to promote healing and prevent stiffness. A combination of rest, stretching, and strengthening exercises is ideal for recovery.

What should you not do with a herniated disc?

Avoid heavy lifting, deep forward bends, high-impact activities, prolonged sitting, and twisting motions that can increase spinal pressure. It's also important not to ignore persistent pain, as delaying treatment can lead to further complications. If symptoms worsen, consider seeking professional care from a specialist.

