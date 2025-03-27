Herniorrhaphy and Gastropexy in the Treatment of Acute Gastric Outlet Obstruction from a Gastric Paracolostomy Herniation (2025)

Abstract Background Despite its rarity, gastric parastomal hernia presents a significant complication. It can lead to both acute gastric outlet obstruction and potentially life-threatening visceral strangulation. This report describes a case of acute gastric outlet obstruction secondary to gastric incarceration within a parastomal hernia, successfully managed with laparoscopic parastomal hernia repair and gastropexy. Summary A 91-year-old frail patient with multiple comorbidities presented with a large, non-reducible parastomal hernia containing loops of small bowel, as well as the gastric body and pyloric antrum. This resulted in high-grade gastric outlet obstruction, with the transition point at the hernia fascial defect. The patient had a history of rectal cancer treated 20 years prior with low anterior resection and end colostomy in the left lower quadrant. Following nasogastric decompression and manual reduction of the hernia, along with fluid resuscitation and electrolyte correction, the patient underwent laparoscopic repair of the 8 × 8 cm parastomal hernia using composite mesh and the keyhole technique. Due to increased gastric mobility and ligamentous laxity, a prophylactic gastropexy was also performed to mitigate the risk of future gastric migration and herniation. Conclusion Given the risks of recurrence, incarceration, and strangulation, operative repair is recommended for stomach-containing parastomal hernias. Concomitant gastropexy should be considered to further reduce the risk of recurrence. Key Words parastomal hernia; gastric herniation; gastric outlet obstruction; gastropexy Case Description Incarceration of the stomach within a parastomal hernia is a rare but serious complication, potentially leading to acute gastric outlet obstruction and visceral strangulation. Documented cases are scarce, with only a handful reported in the literature.1‒9 This report describes a case of acute gastric outlet obstruction secondary to gastric incarceration in a para-colostomy hernia, successfully managed with laparoscopic parastomal hernia repair and gastropexy. A review of the literature further highlights the challenges associated with this condition. A 91-year-old frail male with multiple comorbidities, including a history of rectal cancer treated 20 years prior with low anterior resection and end-colostomy, presented with a three-day history of abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, anorexia, and decreased ostomy output. He had a history of a chronic parastomal hernia with prior episodes of small bowel obstruction managed non-operatively. Previous imaging had not demonstrated gastric herniation. See Also Non-Surgical Hernia Treatments: Do They Really Work?Mesh fixation to fascia during incisional hernia repair results in increased prevalence of pain at long-term follow up: a multicenter propensity score matched prospective observational studyCan a Chiropractor Fix a Herniated Disc | First Choice MedicalHerniated Disc Treatment: Risky & Safe Options On presentation, vital signs were stable, and physical examination revealed a large, non-reducible, non-tender parastomal bulge. Laboratory findings were notable for leukocytosis (17.6 × 109/L), hypochloremia (95 mmol/L), hypokalemia (3.0 mmol/L), and mild lactic acidosis (2.5 mmol/L). CT scan of the abdomen demonstrated a left lower quadrant parastomal hernia containing small bowel loops, the gastric body, and the pyloric antrum. Gastric distention with air-fluid levels and a decompressed duodenum indicated a high-grade gastric outlet obstruction, with the transition point in the herniated stomach (Figure 1). Figure 1. CT Scan of Stomach Herniation (arrows) Within Large Parastomal Hernia in LLQ (arrows). Published with Permission

A nasogastric tube was placed in the emergency department, yielding a large volume of gastric contents. Following decompression, the hernia was manually reduced. The patient was admitted for fluid resuscitation, electrolyte correction, and bowel rest. After 72 hours, his condition improved, colostomy output resumed, the nasogastric tube was removed, and oral feeding was initiated. Following multidisciplinary preoperative risk assessment and optimization of his COPD and chronic atrial fibrillation, the patient underwent laparoscopic parastomal hernia repair to prevent future obstructive episodes. Extensive omental and small bowel adhesions surrounding the hernia were lysed, and incarcerated small bowel loops were freed. The size of the defect was measured to be 8 × 8 cm (Figure 2). Figure 2. Intraoperative View of Parastomal Hernia Defect, Measuring 8 × 8 cm (arrows). Published with Permission

The hernia repair involved a composite mesh (ProceedTM, Ethicon, Somerville, NJ, USA) using a keyhole technique with a 4 cm mesh overlap. The mesh was secured with transfascial sutures and tacks (Figure 3). Gaps between the colostomy and the mesh keyhole were closed with sutures and an omental flap (Figure 3). Figure 3. Laparoscopic View of Repaired Parastomal Hernia. Published with Permission