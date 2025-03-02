Heroes 4 Maps - Heroes 7(VII). Heroes 6(VI). Heroes 5(V). Heroes 4(IV). Heroes 3(III). Heroes maps. All about Heroes of Might and Magic (2025)

| 1-10 | ... | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100 | 101-110 | 111-120 | 121-130 | 131-140 | 141-150 | ... | 831-839 |

Snow land
byAntonio Lukiski
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added03-07-2021
Rating:2
Rate this map
Download:701
Size:Extra Large
Difficulty:Expert
Can be Human:1
Players:5
Teams:2
Snow land - Your opinions [4]
A snowstorm swept across the land except the underworld. Choose your castle and defeat the enemies. The map is difficult and takes a long time to play.
Peasant Brawl
byNyx Voss
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added22-06-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:62
Size:Small
Difficulty:Normal
Can be Human:6
Players:6
Teams:0
Peasant Brawl - Your opinions [0]		NO
RNG! Evil empire runs rampant. You and the others have had enough of their cruel rule and have taken up arms against the soon to be dethroned rulers. BUT! You all have a different vision for the next empire to come. So. . .DEATH!

Little Total War
byNyx Voss
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added22-06-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:275
Size:Extra Large
Difficulty:Impossible
Can be Human:6
Players:6
Teams:5
Little Total War - Your opinions [3]
High Elves, Arkhan the Black, Troglodyte infestation, and Dark Elves are fighting to take control of the world. But with the rising powers of Chaos and their viking allies maybe you should all stop fighting to fight the true threat.

Heroes Masters - Chaos Land
byGraf von Furcht
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added28-05-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:179
Size:Small
Difficulty:Expert
Can be Human:4
Players:4
Teams:0
Heroes Masters - Chaos Land - Your opinions [6]
Here is a small map with much ressources, interesting lands and combats. Some mines are owned by other players. The relict artifacts has to be find, ґcause theyґre hidden... Have much fun!

Heroes of land
byAntonio Lukiski
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added22-05-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:421
Size:Extra Large
Difficulty:Impossible
Can be Human:4
Players:5
Teams:0
Heroes of land - Your opinions [0]
Heroes of land

Middle River
byAntonio Lukiski
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added22-05-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:326
Size:Extra Large
Difficulty:Normal
Can be Human:4
Players:4
Teams:0
Middle River - Your opinions [0]		NO
Middle River

CLOVERS
byNimoStar
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added16-05-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:100
Size:Small
Difficulty:Impossible
Can be Human:4
Players:4
Teams:0
CLOVERS - Your opinions [2]
An invasive weed has taken over this remote part of the world. Are you lucky enough to survive, or are we preaching to the cloververted?

Illusion Island
byJani Aarnio
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added09-05-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:815
Size:Extra Large
Difficulty:Impossible
Can be Human:6
Players:6
Teams:0
Illusion Island - Your opinions [4]
Rarely elite heroes arrive in unknown territory, and elite heroes begin to see delusions, when untouched strategy, trick and army. Because the territory also grants to advanced hero. Why? The Magic and Might school is a very old, and the territory needs modern practice hero.

Prison Break
byLemonexe
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added29-04-2021
Rating:1
Rate this map
Download:323
Size:Medium
Difficulty:Hard
Can be Human:1
Players:4
Teams:2
Prison Break - Your opinions [4]
This map is specifically tailored for the most broken game mechanic – vampires & necromancy skill. This OP combo, which usually ruins the game, is here your only chance against superior foes that outnumber you by far. You're a vampire, not a battering ram, so you'll do best to avoid fortified positions – instead, leave dead weight in towns and use your extreme mobility to swoop down on enemies in the field. Feed from their flesh! Grow stronger with every small victory, until you can confidently tear down cities!

Contains: simple "storyline" not related to the HoMM lore, a corny world full of clichés, and most importantly, a very difficult challenge (I think).

See the in-game map description for an introduction to the story.

Note: Use stationary guards & intermediate game, or you'll break balancing (the very first fight will prove impossible). Playing on novice might make it easier though...


Harry Potter
byAntonio Lukiski
TypeHeroes 4 Winds of War
Added17-04-2021
Rating:0
Rate this map
Download:350
Size:Large
Difficulty:Impossible
Can be Human:4
Players:5
Teams:2
Harry Potter - Your opinions [0]
A new Wizarding War began, in which Lord Voldemort occupied the Hogwarts Castle. Four are Houses in Hogwarts that battle to bring back Hogwarts and eliminate Lord Voldemort forever.

REMINDER: The map is made that there are four Houses in the team against Voldemort, but you can change in the game settings( campain editor) to be alone in the team against all or as you wish.

Heroes 4 original| Gathering Storm| Winds of War| Equilibris

Heroes 3: Horn of the Abyss 1.6.1 - Download Section

Heroes 4 News

Heroes 4 campaigns

Heroes 4 - Cheat codes

Heroes 4 - Heroes biographies

Heroes 4 - Monsters

Heroes 4 - Hero Skills and Classes FAQ

Heroes 4 - Screenshots - Gallery

Heroes of Might and Magic 4

Heroes 5 - Homepage

Haps4Heroes.com

