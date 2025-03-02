Heroes of the Storm PTR Patch Notes - February 21, 2025 (2025)

#1 - Feb. 21, 2025, 6:33 p.m.

Our next Heroes of the Storm patch has just hit the Public Test Realm and will be available for playtesting. As always, if you encounter any bugs during your PTR play sessions, please stop by the PTR Bug Report forum to let us know about your experiences.

Quick Navigation:

  • Balance Update
  • Bug Fixes

Balance Update

Heroes

Auriel

Base

  • Bestow Hope [Trait]
    • Decreased the amount of energy stored from 50% to 40% of damage to non-Heroes.

Dehaka

Base

  • Dark Swarm [W]
    • Damage reduced from 52 to 48.

Talents

  • Level 4
    • Hero Stalker
      • Essence gain is not increased when hitting more than 2 Heroes.
      • Essence gain now requires Dark Swarm to hit 2 Heroes.
    • Lurker Strain
      • Cooldown reduction bonus reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
  • Level 7
    • Feeding Frenzy
      • Rework: Cooldown reduction is now a Gambit bonus, starting from 1.5 second cooldown reduction. Each death lowers this by 0.25, up to 3 times.
    • Paralyzing Enzymes
      • Rework: Gambit removed. Now reduces Drag's target's healing received by 40% while Drag is active and for 2 seconds after.
  • Level 13
    • Ferocious Stalker
      • Damage bonus reduced from 60% to 50%.
  • Level 16
    • Tunnelling Claws
      • Movement speed reduced from 125% to 120%.
  • Level 20
    • Contagion
      • Now also reduces the damage of Isolation by 60%.

Kharazim

Base

  • Health increased from 2027 to 2080.
  • Breath of Heaven [W]
    • Healing increased from 285 to 295.

Talents

  • Level 4
    • Air Ally
      • Health increased from 200 to 300.
      • Spell Power increased from 15% to 20%.
  • Level 10
    • Divine Palm
      • Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
  • Level 13
    • Sixth Sense
      • Sixth Sense now starts expiring after the Stun expires, instead of as soon as the Stun is applied.
  • Level 20
    • Epiphany
      • Cooldown increased from 60 to 70.
      • Mana restored increased from 33% to 70%.

Lúcio

Base

  • Soundwave [Q]
    • Cooldown increased from 7 seconds to 8 seconds.
    • Mana cost increased from 30 to 45.

Talents

  • Level 1
    • Accelerando
      • Time to maximum increased from 4 seconds to 6 seconds.
  • Level 10
    • High Five
      • Cooldown increased from 20 to 25 seconds.
  • Level 13
    • Heavy Casters
      • Now also prevents Push Off from hitting multiple targets.
  • Level 16
    • Up the Frequency
      • Cooldown reduction reduced from 0.4 seconds to 0.3 seconds.

Tyrael

Talents

  • Level 13
    • Law and Order
      • Fixed an issue where maximum bonus was capped at 4 allied Heroes. The cap has been increased to 15.

Whitemane

Talents

  • Level 1
    • Inquisitor's Prayer
      • After Basic Attacking an enemy Hero 3 times, Whitemane also gains a stack of Inquisitor's Prayer.
  • Level 13
    • Scarlet Wrath
      • Rework: Now also restores .5% Mana to all Zeal targets.

Bug Fixes

General

  • Fixed an issue that caused some effects to not display correctly on the Target Dummy in the Sandbox and Try Mode.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some Movement Speed bonuses to display the incorrect value in the target info panel.

Brawl

  • Deathwing's Cataclysm no longer starts on Cooldown in Arena Mode.

Map

  • Braxis Holdout
    • Fixed an issue that caused Archangel's visual effects to register as a pingable object.
  • Volskaya
    • Fixed an issue that caused the Triglav Protector's Shield Emitter Shields granted to allies to increase the Pilot's Self Healing score when absorbing damage.

Heroes

  • Abathur
    • Level 10
      • Ultimate Evolution
        • Clones of Kharazim that have selected Insight now treat the quest as completed.
  • Alarak
    • Level 10
      • Counter-Strike
        • Now increases Alarak's Self Healing score for damage it absorbs.
  • Ana
    • Base
      • Aim Down Sights [Trait]
        • Fixed an issue that caused Aim Down Sight's Healing Dart bonus to last after Aim Down Sights has ended.
        • Activating Aim Down Sights will now also Dismount Ana from the Toy Train.
  • Azmodan
    • Base
      • Summon Demon Warrior [W]
        • Fixed an issue that caused Azmodan's Demon Warrior's aura damage to not behave similar to other aura damage effects.
  • Brightwing
    • Base
      • Soothing Mist [Trait]
        • Fixed an issue that caused Smoothing Mist to activate around Brightwing when in Stasis.
  • Dehaka
    • Fixed an issue where Basic Attack's would potentially not consume evade stacks if attacking within .25 seconds of Drag ending.
  • Jaina
    • Level 16
      • Snowstorm
        • Fixed an issue that caused Snowstorm's bonus to not apply correctly.
  • Kael'thas
    • Level 7
      • Sunfire Enchantment
        • Fixed an issue that caused an active Sunfire Enchantment Spell Power buff to be removed when Kael'thas is killed.
  • Kharazim
    • Level 10
      • Divine Palm
        • Fixed an issue that caused Divine Palm's Stasis to remove Damage Over Time effects from Kharazim.
        • Fixed an issue that caused Divine Palm to not remove negative effects that were applied alongside the triggering effect.
  • Leoric
    • Base
      • Drain Hope [W]
        • Fixed an issue that caused Stasis on Leoric or Drain Hope's target to not break Drain Hope.
  • Li Li
    • Fixed an issue that caused Water Serpent to move at a reduced speed.
    • Level 4
      • Surging Winds
        • Fixed an issue that caused an active Surging Winds buff to be removed when Li Li is killed.
  • Li-Ming
    • Level 1
      • Power Hungry
        • Fixed an issue that caused an active Power Hungry buff to be removed when Li-Ming is killed.
  • Lunara
    • Level 10
      • Leaping Strike
        • Fixed an issue that caused Leaping Strike to stall game logic.
  • Malthael
    • Level 1
      • Fear The Reaper
        • Fixed an issue that caused Fear the Reaper's duration indicator to not be tied to the ability button.
  • The Butcher
    • Fixed an issue that allowed The Butcher to disjoint while collecting Fresh Meat.
  • The Lost Vikings
    • Fixed an issue that caused Longboat to move at a reduced speed.
  • Tychus
    • Level 20
      • Focusing Diodes
        • Now grants an additive damage bonus.
  • Whitemane
    • Level 10
      • Divine Reckoning
        • Updated Divine Reckoning's mana restoration based off of damage dealt to display only one instance of floating text.
  • Zul'jin
    • Level 20
      • Forest Medicine
        • Selecting Forest Medicine will no longer interrupt an ongoing Regeneration channel.

