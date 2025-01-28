Heydan Script Regular Font - Exfont - Download fonts (2025)

This beautiful smooth font will give your project a fresh touch. It comes with 264 standard glyphs and 408 extra alternate glyphs, packed with swashes. The Heydan Script font is extremely well suited for wedding and birthday invites, t-shirts & apparel, signs, and many more projects that require a personal touch.

Font Heydan Script Regular. Examples of this font can be found on the font site exFont, designed by Siwox Studios, include the number of glyphs 689 characters. You can find other similar fonts, or fonts in the same family as this font right below.