Hiatal Hernia Surgery: What to Expect Before and After (2025)

Changes in the digestive system can significantly affect daily life and comfort. One such change involves the movement of part of the stomach through an opening in the diaphragm, a condition healthcare providers refer to as a hiatal hernia.

Understanding surgical options for supporting digestive health begins with learning about the underlying factors involved. While many people maintain comfort through lifestyle modifications and other approaches, sometimes additional support may be needed.

This guide explores surgical approaches that healthcare providers may recommend, helping you have informed discussions with your medical team about options that may be appropriate for your situation.

[signup]

Understanding Hiatal Hernias

The digestive system includes a muscle called the diaphragm that separates the chest from the abdomen. This muscle has a small opening (hiatus) that allows the food tube (esophagus) to connect to the stomach.

Sometimes, part of the stomach may move through this opening into the chest area.

What Is a Hiatal Hernia?

Healthcare providers recognize two main types of hiatal hernia:

Type 1 ( Sliding ) : The most common form, in which the area where the esophagus meets the stomach slides up through the diaphragm opening. Evidence indicates this accounts for about 95% of cases.

: The most common form, in which the area where the esophagus meets the stomach slides up through the diaphragm opening. Evidence indicates this accounts for about 95% of cases. Type 2 (Paraesophageal): Less common but potentially more serious, where part of the stomach pushes through the opening while the connection point stays in place.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Individuals with hiatal hernias may experience various symptoms, including:

Sensations of food or acid moving up into the throat

Chest or upper abdominal discomfort

Difficulty swallowing

Feeling full quickly when eating

Healthcare providers may use several methods to evaluate these symptoms, including physical examination, imaging studies, and upper endoscopy (a small camera that looks at the upper digestive tract).

When Is Surgery Considered?

Many individuals manage symptoms effectively with non-surgical approaches. When additional support is needed, healthcare providers may discuss surgical options.

Understanding these options helps create a foundation for discussions with your care team about the most appropriate approaches for your situation.

Non-Surgical Approaches

Many people find relief through lifestyle modifications and other supportive measures. These may include dietary adjustments, positional changes, and different approaches recommended by healthcare providers.

Indications for Additional Support

Sometimes, healthcare providers may discuss surgical options when other approaches haven't provided adequate relief.

This typically occurs when symptoms significantly affect daily activities or when imaging shows specific structural changes that may benefit from additional support.

Preparing for Surgery

Working with your healthcare team to prepare for any surgical procedure helps support the best possible outcomes.

Understanding what to expect and how to prepare can help you have more informed discussions with your healthcare providers.

Pre-Surgery Consultation and Testing

Healthcare providers typically recommend several evaluations to help determine if surgery may be appropriate for your situation. These often include imaging studies that help visualize the digestive system's structure and function.

During consultations, consider asking your healthcare provider questions such as:

What specific type of procedure might be most appropriate?

How long might recovery take?

What lifestyle modifications might support recovery?

What signs should prompt contacting the medical team?

Your healthcare provider may recommend various tests to evaluate digestive function, including:

Upper endoscopy to visualize the digestive tract

Imaging studies to understand structural characteristics

Tests to determine how food and liquids move through the digestive system

Lifestyle Considerations

Evidence suggests that specific preparations may help support surgical outcomes. Your healthcare team will provide specific guidance tailored to your situation.

Dietary Considerations: In the days or weeks before surgery, healthcare providers may recommend dietary adjustments tailored to individual needs. This might include adjusting meal timing and composition based on your provider's specific instructions.

In the days or weeks before surgery, healthcare providers may recommend dietary adjustments tailored to individual needs. This might include adjusting meal timing and composition based on your provider's specific instructions. Physical Activity : Research indicates that maintaining appropriate physical activity levels before surgery, as your healthcare team recommends, may support recovery. Always follow your provider's specific guidance about activity levels.

: Research indicates that maintaining appropriate levels before surgery, as your healthcare team recommends, may support recovery. Always follow your provider's specific guidance about activity levels. Medication Considerations: Your healthcare team will review your current medications and supplements and provide guidance about any adjustments needed before surgery. Never change or stop medications without consulting your healthcare provider.

The Surgical Procedure

Several surgical techniques may be appropriate, depending on individual factors your healthcare provider will evaluate.

Types of Surgical Approaches

Healthcare providers typically consider two main surgical approaches. The choice between them depends on various factors your medical team will evaluate.

Minimally Invasive Approach

This technique involves small openings through which specialized instruments help providers visualize and access the surgical area. Research suggests this approach often supports the following:

Shorter hospital stays

Smaller incisions

Potentially quicker return to regular activities.

Though minimally invasive approaches may offer these benefits, individual outcomes vary. Your healthcare provider will determine the most suitable surgical approach based on personal factors.

Traditional Approach

In some situations, healthcare providers may recommend a traditional surgical approach. Evidence indicates this might be more appropriate for certain structural variations or when additional support is needed.

What to Expect During the Procedure

The surgical process typically follows several steps, though specific details will vary based on your provider's approach and individual factors.

Preparation Phase

The healthcare team ensures comfort throughout the procedure by monitoring and supporting the patient appropriately. They also position specialized equipment to help visualize the surgical area.

Main Procedure

During the procedure, the surgical team:

Carefully returns the stomach to its typical position

Supports the diaphragm's natural structure

Places supporting structures as needed

Your healthcare team determines the specific approach based on individual factors they evaluate during pre-surgical consultations.

Completion

The team carefully closes incisions using appropriate materials. Proper closure techniques help support healing during recovery.

Duration and Initial Recovery Period

Most procedures take two to four hours, though timing varies based on individual factors. After the procedure, healthcare providers typically:

Monitor vital signs and comfort levels

Provide appropriate pain management support

Begin early movement activities when appropriate

Guide the transition to standard eating patterns

Recovery and Aftercare

The recovery period provides an essential opportunity for healing and a gradual return to regular activities. Your healthcare team will provide specific guidance tailored to your situation.

Immediate Post-Surgery Support

Hospital stays typically range from 1-2 days, depending on individual health status and recovery progress. During this time, healthcare providers typically:

Monitor recovery progress

Help manage comfort levels

Guide early movement activities

Provide instructions for home care

The healthcare team recommends starting with clear liquids before gradually transitioning to soft foods, following their specific guidance.

Long-Term Recovery Considerations

Research suggests most people return to regular activities within 4-6 weeks, though individual experiences vary. Your healthcare provider may provide various recommendations.

Dietary Adjustments

Start with smaller, more frequent meals

Follow specific food consistency guidelines

Stay well hydrated throughout recovery

Healthcare providers will provide personalized dietary and activity recommendations based on recovery needs.

Activity Guidelines

Gradually increase movement as directed

Avoiding heavy lifting initially

Follow specific exercise recommendations

Signs to Discuss

Always contact your healthcare provider if you experience:

Unexpected discomfort

Difficulty swallowing

Fever or chills

Any concerns about your recovery

Risks and Benefits

Understanding potential outcomes helps support informed discussions with your healthcare team. Research suggests surgical support may offer various benefits, though individual experiences vary based on many factors.

Potential Benefits

Many people report improved digestive comfort after surgery; however, results vary.

Studies indicate successful procedures often help support normal eating patterns and daily activities. Some people experience reduced sensations of food moving up into the throat and better tolerance of regular meals.

Healthcare providers note that addressing structural changes early may help prevent more significant challenges later.

Research suggests proper surgical support often helps maintain normal digestive function and may reduce the likelihood of future complications.

Understanding Possible Risks

Like all surgical procedures, this approach requires careful consideration of potential challenges.

Short-term considerations include typical surgical factors such as responses to anesthesia and the normal healing process. Your healthcare team will discuss how they help manage these common concerns.

Long-term considerations focus on maintaining the procedure's benefits. Research indicates that following post-surgical guidelines helps support lasting results. Some people may experience:

Changes in eating patterns requiring adjustment

Temporary swallowing modifications

The need for ongoing digestive support

Your healthcare provider will explain how they monitor recovery and help address any challenges. They often recommend regular follow-up visits to ensure continued progress and address any concerns early.

Frequently Asked Questions

Healthcare providers often address several common questions about surgical support for hiatal hernias.

What are the recovery timelines?

Recovery timelines vary by individual, but many people return to regular activities within a few weeks.

Your healthcare provider will create a personalized recovery plan that includes when you can resume work, exercise, and normal eating patterns.

Do I have to change my diet post-surgery?

Many people wonder about dietary changes after surgery.

Initially, healthcare providers typically recommend softer foods before gradually returning to regular meals. They provide specific guidance based on individual progress and needs.

What can I expect during recovery, and how can I support long-term success?

Some people express concern about potential symptom return. Research suggests following post-surgical guidelines helps support long-term success.

Your healthcare team will explain how regular follow-up visits help monitor progress and address any concerns early.

Support from family, friends, and healthcare providers is vital to recovery. Consider joining support groups or connecting with others who have had similar experiences, always maintaining regular communication with your medical team.

[signup]

Key Takeaways