Hibs v Rangers Women as it happened (2025)

Rangers retained their Sky Sports Cup crown by making light work of Hibs with a 5-0 victory at Fir Park.

Jo Potter's team went into the final trailing their title rivals by two points at the top of the SWPL but put on a commanding display to get their hands on the trophy for a third year running.

Barring a scrappy opening 15 minutes, Gers were in control and opened the scoring with seven minutes of the half remaining when Kirsty Wilkinson reacted well to stab the ball past Erin Clachers from close range after her initial effort had been blocked.

And with men's boss Barry Ferguson watching on, they started the second half just how they finished the first one to put the cup final to bed within four minutes of the restart.

Camille Lafaix was alive in the box to beat the offside trap and knock home a second before the unfortunate Kirsten Reilly diverted the ball into her own net to make it 3-0.

Grant Scott's team were unable to recover from that two-goal burst and spent the remainder of the game on the back-foot, with the impressive Clachers doing her best to keep the score down.

But the stopper was finally beaten again as Gers star Kirsty Howat was finally rewarded for her top performance by driving a low shot past Clachers to get in on the act.

And it got worse for Hibs in injury time as sub Rio Hardy was sent clear to lash home and round off the scoring.

Potter's Gers will now hope they can use the cup triumph to spur them onto a title charge, with retaining the Scottish Cup also high on the agenda.