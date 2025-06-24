Hibs v Rangers Women as it happened (2025)

Rangers retained their Sky Sports Cup crown by making light work of Hibs with a 5-0 victory at Fir Park.
Jo Potter's team went into the final trailing their title rivals by two points at the top of the SWPL but put on a commanding display to get their hands on the trophy for a third year running.
Barring a scrappy opening 15 minutes, Gers were in control and opened the scoring with seven minutes of the half remaining when Kirsty Wilkinson reacted well to stab the ball past Erin Clachers from close range after her initial effort had been blocked.
And with men's boss Barry Ferguson watching on, they started the second half just how they finished the first one to put the cup final to bed within four minutes of the restart.
Camille Lafaix was alive in the box to beat the offside trap and knock home a second before the unfortunate Kirsten Reilly diverted the ball into her own net to make it 3-0.
Grant Scott's team were unable to recover from that two-goal burst and spent the remainder of the game on the back-foot, with the impressive Clachers doing her best to keep the score down.
But the stopper was finally beaten again as Gers star Kirsty Howat was finally rewarded for her top performance by driving a low shot past Clachers to get in on the act.
And it got worse for Hibs in injury time as sub Rio Hardy was sent clear to lash home and round off the scoring.
Potter's Gers will now hope they can use the cup triumph to spur them onto a title charge, with retaining the Scottish Cup also high on the agenda.
Key Events
FT! Hibs 0 Rangers 5
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 5
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 4
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 3
RESTART! Hibs 0 Rangers 1
Anthony Evans
'It's a sore one to take'
Hibs head coach Grant Smith admits the manner of their heavy cup final loss to Rangers hurts.
He told BBC Scotland:
It's a sore one to take, a lot of learning and analysis to do on that one.
We critically lost goals at bad times in the game so a sore one to take.
I didn't think we'd been ourselves at all in first half and we asked them to be more attentive to Rangers' movement, not get dragged round so much and just be better with the football.
Unfortunately we didn't really get a chance to do that, we lost the ball straight from kick-off and it handed momentum and territory to Rangers so that was disappointing.
We have to dust ourselves down now. The best teams react and that's what we'll be striving for now.
Anthony Evans
"The first trophy is super important"
Rangers boss Jo Potter is hopeful Sky Sports Cup triumph can breathe new life into treble charge.
Speaking to Sky Sports, she said:
The first trophy is super important, I say that all the time.
The league is super competitive this year so it's not like that if you lose one game, it's not gone.
I think it is going to change week in week out and that's why this one was super important. It wasn't easy to get the first trophy of the season and win it three times in a row.
Anthony Evans
"It's hard to put into words"
An ecstatic Kirsty McLean is extremely proud of Rangers' success, particuarly as they came into the final as underdogs.
Speaking to BBC Scotland, she said:
It's hard to put into words, I don't think anyone thought we'd show up and win 5-0, I'm really proud of the girls and we deserved that today.
We've also got that belief in us. We probably came in as underdogs having not beaten them yet, very happy now.
To win this three years in a row is a massive achievement for us.
Playing at Rangers you're expected to get to finals and expected to win them so I'm really happy to do that.
Anthony Evans
'It's massive, I've never won a cup before'
Rangers defender Leah Eddie is buzzing to get her hands on her first piece of silverware in her career.
She told BBC Sport Scotland:
We knew it was going to be a tough game and that we had to turn up but we've done exactly that and we've implemented every single thing that we worked on during the week and it's paid off.
I think loads of people thought we had to prove ourselves to Hibs but we just had to prove ourselves to each other. We knew that if we focused on that, worked together, and fought for it that we'd be fine.
It's massive, I've never won a cup before and doing it for the club I support hopefully we can kick on and win more.
KEY EVENT
FT! Hibs 0 Rangers 5
It's all over at Fir Park as Rangers claim the Sky Sports Cup for the third season on the bounce!
For Hibs, they will need to pick themselves up again to try and hold onto their place at the top of the SWPL.
KEY EVENT
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 5
And there it is!
Rio Hardy is sent clear down the left to lash a powerful effort past Clachers
Anthony Evans
Four additional minutes
Rangers are just minutes away from reclaiming the trophy for a third year running.
Potter's side have been relentless and could yet bag another goal.
Anthony Evans
Notley breathing a sigh of relief
It's not been the captial club's day.
And Notley almost makes matters worse by deflecting a shot towards her own goal that narrowly trickles wide.
Anthony Evans
Final Gers changes
Goalscorer Howat takes the applause as he departs the field.
She and Kathy Hill make way for Jane Ross and Laura Rafferty.
Hibs have brought on Ferguson and Morrison in place of McGovern and Bowie.
KEY EVENT
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 4
She's been made to wait for it but Howat finally does get on the scoresheet.
She picks the ball up just outside the area to drive the ball into the bottom corner for goal number 20 of the season.
Anthony Evans
Hardy goes close
Rangers sub Hardy almost gets in on the act.
She is put through but once again the impressive Clachers is able to pounce off her line and make a good save.
Anthony Evans
Hibs out of ideas
Grant's team look really disheartened out there now as we go into the final 10 minutes of play.
They get robbed of possession deep in their own half but are relieved to see the offside flag go on as Rangers looked set to slot home a fourth.
Anthony Evans
Ambitious from Howat
Gers star Howat tries her luck from distance with keeper Clachers off her line.
Fortunately for the Hibs stopper, it sails over the top.
Anthony Evans
More Rangers changes
Potter shows off the depth of her squad with a couple more substititions.
Rio Hardy and Liv McLoughlin replace goalscorer Wilkinson and Arnot.
Anthony Evans
Another stop from Clachers
The Hibees stopper is keeping her team from getting an absolute hammering here.
Arnot goes through for Rangers but the goakeeper does well to get down low and smother her effort.
Anthony Evans
25 minutes remain
We are into the final 25 minutes of play at Fir Park.
And barring a miracle, the cup holders will be retaining their Sky Sports Cup crown.
Anthony Evans
Should be 4-0
Gers sub McLeary is wondering how she isn't on the scoresheet.
Another good move puts the striker through but she is somehow denied twice by Clachers at close range.
Anthony Evans
Hibs changes
Head coach Scott has now gone to his reserves in a bid to try and claw their way back into this final.
Livingstone and Notley take the places of Doran-Barr and Hunter.
Anthony Evans
Lafaix replaced
After establishing a healthy lead, Ibrox boss Potter has gone to the bench.
She has replaced goalscorer Lafaix with Jodi McLeary.
Anthony Evans
Where do Hibs go from here?
The Leith team were perhaps unfortunate to go into the break a goal down.
But the double salvo from Rangers in the early stages of the second half have possibly put this cup final beyond them.
KEY EVENT
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 3
It's two quickfire goals from the cup holders as the unfortunate Kirsten Reilly slides the ball into her own net!
A nightmare start to the second half for Grant Scott's side.
Anthony Evans
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 2
The Gers come flying out the blocks to double their lead courtesy of Camille Lafaix!
She gambles on a second ball from a free kick that comes back into the box and beats the offside trap to guide it home.
KEY EVENT
RESTART! Hibs 0 Rangers 1
And we are up and running again at Fir Park!
The Gers may be in front but this cup final is very much still in the balance!
KEY EVENT
HT! Hibs 0 Rangers 1
The first half of the Sky Sports Cup final draws to a close at Fir Park.
It's been a cagey affair but Jo Potter's team have broken the deadlock with the only real clear-cut opening of the first 45 minutes.
Anthony Evans
Gers in the ascendency
Rangers have got themselves a much-needed boost after opening the scoring.
They are pushing hard to double their lead before the interval and Hibs need to make sure they don't concede again before then.
KEY EVENT
GOAL! Hibs 0 Rangers 1
And it's the team from Ibrox who break the lead.
A ball comes into the box and after seeing her first effort blocked, Kirsty Wilkinson reacts well to stab home past Fife.
Anthony Evans
Hunter booked
Hibs centre back Siobhan Hunter now sees yellow.
She comes through the back of Kirsty Howat and is quickly given a card.
Anthony Evans
Lafaix takes a sore one
The Rangers star now gets a dose of her one medicine.
She goes into a 50/50 with Eilidh Adams and comes out second best.
Thankfully she is okay to continue.
Anthony Evans
Just wide from McGovern
The Leith side are now finding their groove.
Adams slides in McGovern after a swift break but she can't ger her shot on target.
Anthony Evans
McAlonie goal chalked off
Hibs finally put together a nice attacking move.
Bowie and McAvonie combine well with the latter going through to slot the ball under Fife only to see the offside flag go up.