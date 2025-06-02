High Blood Pressure Drugs and How They Work (2025)

If you have high blood pressure, medication may be an important part of the plan to keep you healthy. Also called antihypertensive medicines, these drugs can't cure high blood pressure but can help lower it to a normal range.

Which type of medicine your doctor prescribes will depend on several factors, including:

How high your blood pressure is

What's causing it

How your body responds to the drugs

Other health issues you may have

Many people need more than one type of medication to control their high blood pressure. It may also take some time working with your doctor to find the drugs and doses that work best for you.