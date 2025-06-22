High End TV Selects Lawo mc²56 MkIII for Flagship Production Truck (2025)

High End TV, a major provider of mobile broadcast and recording services, has installed a Lawo mc²56 MkIII console in its flagship mobile production truck, Symphony.

Designed for high-end concert and event as well as cinematic production, Symphony delivers an uncompromising audio workflows using Lawo;s technology

High End TV specializes in producing live concerts, where premium sound quality and reliable performance are critical. The company noted that it’s previous audio console had reached its limits. After an extensive search for a solution that could meet growing production demands, Lawo’s mc²56 MkIII was selected as the ideal choice.

“We needed a console that could handle high input counts, deliver pristine audio at 96kHz, and provide seamless integration with our existing infrastructure,” says David Habegger, A1 and system integrator at High End TV. “Lawo not only met those criteria but exceeded our expectations with its workflow efficiency and networked audio capabilities.”

The mc²56 MkIII console, equipped with a UHD core, delivers up to 256 processing channels and full support for 96kHz operation. Its comprehensive routing capabilities, seamless IP integration, and redundant multitrack recording make it an invaluable asset for High End TV’s productions.

“With the mc²56 MkIII, we have the flexibility to handle anything from a small acoustic set to a large-scale, multi-band festival – all with the same system,” adds Habegger. “And because it’s IP-native, we can expand our setup easily and integrate additional sources with minimal effort.”

A major factor in choosing Lawo was the ability to integrate effortlessly with the rest of Symphony's audio infrastructure, the companies said. The truck is equipped with A__stage64 stageboxes and a Power Core Rev3 AP Gateway, ensuring high-quality analog and Dante connectivity.

“The ability to move signals across our network without running massive amounts of copper was a game-changer,” says Adam Mills, engineer-in-charge at High End TV. “With Lawo’s HOME platform, we get a streamlined, intuitive interface for configuring and managing the system—something we didn’t have before.”

HOME, Lawo’s IP management ecosystem, also allows for simplified device discovery and control, significantly reducing setup time and complexity. “The ability to route, monitor, and manage all our audio sources in real time is incredibly powerful,” Mills adds.

Lawo’s seamless Waves integration was another key factor in High End TV’s decision. The truck’s Waves LiveBox server is fully controlled from the mc²56 MkIII surface, allowing engineers to access advanced plug-in processing directly from the console.

“With Waves integrated natively into the console, we’re able to fine-tune every mix with high-end processing tools, without needing additional hardware or workarounds,” Habegger explains. “That’s a huge advantage, especially when working on time-sensitive live productions.”

The combination of 96kHz operation and Genelec 5.1 surround monitoring ensures that every mix translates accurately, whether it’s for a live audience, broadcast, or recording.

“This setup gives us confidence that what we hear in the truck is exactly what’s being captured,” says Mills. “When you’re mixing at this level, every nuance matters, and Lawo helps us deliver the best possible results.”

Beyond its audio performance, the mc²56 MkIII console was chosen for its build quality and durability – a crucial factor for a mobile production truck that travels extensively, the companies reported.

“We first encountered Lawo consoles at Brentwood Baptist Church in Nashville, and we were immediately impressed by the build quality,” recalls Habegger. “The buttons, knobs, and faders are solid. This console is designed to last, even when it’s bouncing down the road from show to show.”

Moreover, Lawo’s modular DSP architecture allows engineers to reallocate processing resources as needed, ensuring that the system can adapt to different production requirements.

“Having the ability to scale up when needed, without overhauling the entire system, gives us a future-proof solution,” says Mills. “Lawo has become a standard in high-end entertainment production, and we now understand why.”

Since its commissioning in November, Symphony has been used on major productions, including the T-Mobile SEC Opening Show and the Mayday T-Pop Concert. “Every element of this truck was designed to be best-in-class, from cameras to lenses, from switchers to speakers,” says Habegger. “Lawo sits right at the heart of it all, giving us the audio performance we need to deliver flawless productions, every time.”